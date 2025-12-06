The Christmas event in Grow a Garden isn’t just about pets and cosmetics. There are also some special Christmas-themed seeds you can plant in your garden. These festive plants only show up during the event, so you’ll want to grab them while you can. Let me show you all the Christmas event seeds in Grow a Garden, and how you can get your hands on them.

How to Get Christmas Event Seeds in Grow a Garden

There are two main ways to collect Christmas seeds during this festive event:

Method 1: Santa’s Surprise Present

The main source for Christmas seeds is Santa’s Surprise Present. You can buy these presents from Santa’s Stash shop for 30 million Sheckles once you reach 5 million points in the Gifts Counter. When you open a present, you’ll get either a seed or a pet at random. The drop rates are different for each seed, so some are way easier to find than others.

Method 2: 2025 Advent Calendar

There’s also a special seed called Gingerbread Blossom that you can’t get from presents. This one comes from the 2025 Advent Calendar. You need to claim 19 rewards from the calendar first before it unlocks. The Advent Calendar gives you one reward per day by completing different missions, so you’ll need to log in regularly to get this exclusive seed.

All Christmas Event Seeds in Grow a Garden

Here’s every Christmas seed available during the event, including their rarity and drop rates from Santa’s Surprise Present:

Seed Name Icon Rarity Drop Rate How to Get Cookie Stack Common 24.23% Santa’s Surprise Present Poinsettia Uncommon 15% Santa’s Surprise Present Antlerbloom Legendary 8% Santa’s Surprise Present Holy Berry Mythical 2.5% Santa’s Surprise Present Gift Berry Mythical 0.5% Santa’s Surprise Present Gingerbread Blossom Prismatic – 2025 Advent Calendar (19 rewards claimed)

If you want to collect all the Christmas seeds, you’ll need to open a lot of Santa’s Surprise Presents. Each present costs 30 million Sheckles, so start saving up early. Focus on buying presents in bulk once you have the Sheckles. The more presents you open, the better your chances of getting the rare seeds like Holy Berry and Gift Berry. Don’t get discouraged if you don’t get the rarest seeds right away. The drop rates are low, so it takes time.

For Gingerbread Blossom, just make sure you’re logging in every day to claim your Advent Calendar reward. This is the easiest exclusive seed to get since it’s guaranteed after 19 claims. Set a reminder on your phone if you need to, so you don’t miss any days. Merry Christmas!