All Christmas Gifts in Grow a Garden and How to Get Them

The Christmas Event in Grow a Garden just got better with new gifts dropping every week. This time, it brings some exciting new gifts for everyone to grab. We now have five different gift tiers, all packed with unique rewards. In this guide, I’ll break down all the Christmas Gifts in Grow a Garden that you can get right now.

How to Get Christmas Gifts in Grow a Garden

You’ve got two main ways to earn Christmas gifts during the event. Let me break down both methods so you can maximize your rewards:

Method 1: Submit Christmas Mutated Plants

Head to the center of the Grow a Garden lobby and look for the Christmas event area. You’ll see Tinsel the Elf NPC standing there. That’s where you need to submit your plants. Here’s how the submission system works:

Go to Tinsel the Elf with Christmas mutated plants in your inventory. You will get two options. Press E to submit all your plants at once, or press F to submit them one by one. Most players just hit E to speed things up.

As you submit, you’ll see a progress bar fill up. Different fruit rarities give you different point values, and you need to hit 100% to earn the gift that’s currently displayed. Here’s exactly how many points each rarity gives you:

Fruit Rarity Points Common 1 Point Uncommon 2 Points Rare 3 Points Legendary 4 Points Mythical 5 Points Divine 6 Points Prismatic 7 Points Transcendent 8 Points

Method 2: Samta’s Here Weather Event

This method is more passive but still really useful. Every so often, the “Samta’s Here” weather event kicks in. When it does, Santa flies around the lobby and randomly drops presents all over the place.

The event only lasts 10 minutes, so you need to act fast. When you spot a present on the ground, run over and press E to open it. Inside, you’ll find a random Christmas gift from any of the five tiers. It’s pure luck what tier you get.

Try to stay active during the event and grab as many presents as possible. Since Santa drops them randomly, you’ll want to cover as much ground as you can in those 10 minutes. Keep an eye on the weather indicator at the bottom of your screen so you know when Santa’s coming.

All Christmas Gifts in Grow a Garden

Let me walk you through each gift type and what you can expect to find inside them. Each gift costs a different number of Christmas mutated plants to unlock, and the rewards get better as you move up the tiers:

1. Common Gifts

The Common Gift has a 52.6% spawn chance, which means you’ll see it more than any other gift. You need to submit 120 Christmas mutated plants to claim it.

Item Name Drop Rate 3x Common Coal 17.6% 10x Event Lantern 17.6% 10x Watering Can 17.6% 2x Snow Shovel 17.6% Peppermint Pop 17.6% Christmas Egg 11.8%

The drops are pretty balanced here. You’ve got equal chances for most items, with the Christmas Egg being slightly rarer. This gift is perfect when you’re just starting your streak and don’t have many mutated plants saved up yet.

2. Rare Gifts

The Rare Gift appears 26.3% of the time. You’ll need 175 Christmas mutated plants to submit for this one.

Item Name Drop Rate Peppermint Pop 27.3% 3x Small Toy 13.6% 3x Harvest Tool 13.6% 10x Event Lantern 13.6% Christmas Egg 13.6% Areaclaimer 9.1% Pine Beetle 4.5% Levelup Lollipop 4.5%

3. Mythical Gift

Mythical Gifts only show up 13.16% of the time, and you need 250 Christmas mutated plants to claim one.

Item Name Drop Rate Christmas Egg 19.5% 2x Medium Treat 14.6% 2x Medium Toy 14.6% Gumdrop 14.6% Pine Beetle 14.6% Areaclaimer 9.8% Christmas Sprinkler 9.8% Eggnog Chicken 2.4%

4. Gold Gift

Gold Gifts only appear 5.3% of the time, and you’ll need to submit 350 Christmas mutated plants to unlock one.

Item Name Drop Rate Gumdrop 25% Christmas Egg 20.8% Areaclaimer 8.3% Christmas Sprinkler 8.3% Large Toy 8.3% Christmas Treat 8.3% Mystical Snow Globe 8.3% Eggnog Chicken 8.3% Christmas Cracker 2.1% Cocoa Cat 2.1%

5. Rainbow Gift

This is the big one. Rainbow Gifts have the lowest spawn rate at just 2.6%, and they’ll cost you 500 Christmas mutated plants to claim. You need to save up big time for this gift, but it can be worth it.

Item Name Drop Rate Christmas Egg 34.5% Christmas Treat 10.3% Large Toy 10.3% Mystical Snow Globe 10.3% Levelup Lollipop 10.3% Grandmaster Sprinkler 10.3% Christmas Cracker 6.9% Cocoa Cat 6.1%

Don’t stress too much about getting perfect drops. Even the worse items from higher-tier gifts are usually better than the best items from lower tiers. Plus, don’t forget to keep track of the weather timer. If you know Samta’s Here is about to start, hang around the lobby instead of being deep in your garden. Those free presents from Santa can add up quickly! Merry Christmas!