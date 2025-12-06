Christmas mutations are special cold-themed mutations that appear during Grow a Garden’s Christmas event. These aren’t a single “Christmas mutation” but rather a collection of winter-themed mutations like Snowy and Frozen that can be applied to your plants through seasonal weather events. Understanding how to obtain these Christmas-themed mutations is essential for participating in the Christmas Harvest event and earning exclusive holiday rewards. This guide explains how to get Snowy, Frozen, and other Christmas mutations on your crops in Grow a Garden.

How to Get Christmas Mutation in Grow a Garden

How to Get Snowy Mutation in Grow a Garden

The Snowy mutation is the most straightforward Christmas-themed mutation to obtain during the holiday event. Christmas-themed weather events like Snowy Storm occur automatically on your server approximately every 10 minutes on average. These special weather conditions apply the Snowy mutation to your growing plants during the event window.

How to Get Frozen Mutation in Grow a Garden

The Frozen mutation is more complex and requires combining two specific mutations on the same plant. Your crop must have both Wet or Drenched mutation and Chilled mutation at the same time. When both mutations are present simultaneously, they combine to create the Frozen mutation.

Christmas Weather Events

As the community progresses through milestones in the Christmas Harvest event, new Christmas-themed weather events unlock, increasing your opportunities to get these mutations:

200K Points: Snow Day Weather Event unlocked

Snow Day Weather Event unlocked 2.8M Points: Festive Night Weather Event unlocked

Festive Night Weather Event unlocked 7M Points: Milk and Cookies Weather Event unlocked

Milk and Cookies Weather Event unlocked 7.5M Points: North Pole Weather Controller unlocked (future update)

These unlocked weather events increase the frequency of Christmas mutation opportunities, making it easier to farm mutated plants as the community progresses through milestones.

Best Plants for Christmas Mutation Farming

The point value you earn from submitting Christmas-mutated plants depends on their rarity:

Plant Rarity Points per Fruit Common 1 Point Uncommon 2 Points Rare 3 Points Legendary 4 Points Mythical 5 Points Divine 6 Points Prismatic 7 Points Transcendent 8 Points

How to Use Christmas Mutation Plants in Grow a Garden

Once you’ve obtained plants with Christmas-themed mutations (Snowy, Frozen, Arctic, etc.), submit them to the Present NPC:

Travel to the center of the lobby where the Christmas Harvest event is located (use Event Lantern for quick travel) Interact with the elf standing in front of the sledge full of presents by pressing ‘E’ Select your Christmas-mutated fruits to submit Earn individual rewards (Christmas Presents, Rare Presents, Santa’s Surprise Present) and contribute points toward community milestones

That’s how to get Christmas mutations in Grow a Garden. For Snowy mutation, wait for Christmas-themed weather events like Snowy Storm that occur approximately every 10 minutes, ensure plants are growing during the event, then harvest the Snowy-mutated fruits. For Frozen mutation, you need to combine Wet or Drenched mutation (from rain events) with Chilled mutation (from cold events) on the same plant simultaneously – when both are present, they automatically combine into Frozen.