Roblox Grow a Garden Christmas Part 2 Update Countdown & Release Date

The holiday celebration continues in Grow a Garden with the Christmas Part 2 update. This second wave of festive content brings a new or reworked Christmas event alongside continued advent calendar rewards. The winter festivities expand with additional holiday activities and seasonal items as the Christmas season reaches its peak. Check out our Grow a Garden Christmas Part 2 countdown timer below to see when this holiday expansion launches.

Grow a Garden Christmas Part 2 Update Release Date and Time

The Grow a Garden Christmas Part 2 update will officially launch on Saturday, December 13th at 1:00 PM EST and will run until Saturday, December 20th at 11:30 AM EST. This gives players nearly a full week to experience the expanded Christmas content and collect more advent calendar rewards. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time United States (EST) Saturday, December 13 at 1:00 PM United States (PST) Saturday, December 13 at 10:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, December 13 at 6:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, December 13 at 11:30 PM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, December 14 at 4:30 AM

Make sure to set reminders so you don’t miss the continuation of the Christmas celebration. Since it runs for about a week, you’ll want to log in daily to collect your advent calendar rewards and experience the new holiday content.

Countdown to the Roblox Grow a Garden Christmas Part 2 Update

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before Christmas Part 2 arrives in Grow a Garden (EST time).

Admin Abuse Session

Before the main Christmas Part 2 Update begins, there will be a special admin abuse session starting roughly 1 hour before the update at around 12:00 PM EST. This pre-update session will feature admin chaos with exclusive rewards and holiday-themed special events. Make sure to be online early so you don’t miss this festive session before the Christmas expansion launches.

What to Expect in the Christmas Part 2 Update

The Christmas Part 2 update expands on the foundation established in Part 1 with either a completely new event or a reworked version of the existing Christmas activities. The Advent calendar continues providing daily rewards throughout Christmas Part 2.

New Christmas seeds expand the winter farming options with additional festive plants beyond what Part 1 offered. New pets join the collection with more holiday creatures, possibly featuring Santa’s helpers, winter animals, or magical Christmas companions that weren’t available in the first update.

That’s all you need to know about the Christmas Part 2 update coming to Grow a Garden. Mark your calendar for December 13th at 1:00 PM EST (10:00 AM PST) for the main update, with admin abuse starting around 12:00 PM EST.