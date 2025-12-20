Roblox Grow a Garden Christmas Part 3 Update Countdown & Release Date

The Christmas celebration reaches its third week in Grow a Garden with the Christmas Part 3 update. This final wave of holiday content brings a brand new event alongside continued advent calendar rewards. The festive season extends through the end of December with more winter activities and seasonal items to collect. Check out our Grow a Garden Christmas Part 3 countdown timer below to see when this holiday finale launches.

The Grow a Garden Christmas Part 3 update will officially launch on Saturday, December 20th at 1:00 PM EST and will run until Saturday, December 27th at 12:00 PM EST. This gives players a full week to experience the final Christmas content and collect the last advent calendar rewards. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time United States (EST) Saturday, December 20 at 1:00 PM United States (PST) Saturday, December 20 at 10:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, December 20 at 6:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, December 20 at 11:30 PM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, December 21 at 4:30 AM

Make sure to set reminders so you don’t miss the final week of Christmas celebrations. Since it runs for about a week, you’ll want to log in daily to collect your remaining advent calendar rewards and experience the new holiday event.

Admin Abuse Session

Before the main Christmas Part 3 Update begins, there will be a special admin abuse session starting roughly 1 hour before the update at around 12:00 PM EST. This pre-update session will feature admin chaos with special rewards and festive holiday events. Make sure to be online early so you don’t miss this final Christmas admin session before the new event launches.

The Christmas Part 3 update brings the third and likely final week of holiday celebrations with a completely new event. This fresh event introduces different activities and challenges compared to Parts 1 and 2, keeping the Christmas content interesting for players who have participated throughout the entire celebration. The new event probably focuses on the final days leading up to and following Christmas Day itself.

The advent calendar continues providing daily rewards through the third week, giving players more calendar doors to open and additional prizes to collect. Players who have logged in consistently throughout all three Christmas parts will receive the complete set of advent calendar items.

New Christmas seeds expand the winter farming options one last time with final festive plant varieties. New pets join the collection with more holiday creatures, possibly featuring special companions that only appear during Part 3. These final additions complete the Christmas content collection, giving players the full range of seasonal items.

That’s all you need to know about the Christmas Part 3 update coming to Grow a Garden. Mark your calendar for December 20th at 1:00 PM EST (10:00 AM PST) for the main update, with admin abuse starting around 12:00 PM EST. Don’t miss out on the final week of Christmas celebrations!