Home » Gaming » Grow a Garden Christmas Update All New Plants

Grow a Garden Christmas Update All New Plants

by Karan
written by Karan 0 comment

The Grow a Garden Christmas update has arrived. These Christmas seeds are inspired by classic holiday candies and sweets, offering new growing opportunities and exclusive rewards during the seasonal event. While three seeds can be obtained through Christmas Gifts, one limited-time Transcendent seed with a special passive is available in the Seed Shop. This guide covers all new seeds added in the Grow a Garden Christmas update, how to get them, and which ones are worth prioritizing.

All New Seeds in Grow a Garden Christmas Update

Here’s the complete list of all four new seeds added in the Christmas update:

Seed NameRarityHow to ObtainCost (If Applicable)

Peppermint Pop		CommonCommon Gift, Rare Gift

Gumdrop		LegendaryMythical Gift, Gold Gift

Christmas Cracker		DivineGold Gift, Rainbow Gift

Peppermint Vine		TranscendentSeed Shop (Limited Time)100,000,000,000 Sheckles OR 1,627 Robux OR 1,627 Trade Tokens

Best Seeds in the Christmas Update

The Peppermint Vine is unquestionably the best seed in the Christmas update due to its Transcendent rarity and exclusive special passive ability that no other seed offers. While the 100 billion Sheckles price tag is steep, the unique benefits and limited-time availability make it essential for serious players. For players who cannot afford the Peppermint Vine, the Christmas Cracker is the next best choice. Peppermint Pop, while Common, is still worth collecting for completionists and provides a festive addition to any garden at minimal effort.

Also read:

Conclusion

That’s every new seed in the Grow a Garden Christmas update. Four new seeds have been added: Peppermint Pop (Common, from Common/Rare Gifts), Gumdrop (Legendary, from Mythical/Gold Gifts), Christmas Cracker (Divine, from Gold/Rainbow Gifts), and Peppermint Vine (Transcendent, limited-time Seed Shop purchase for 100 billion Sheckles, 1,627 Robux, or 1,627 Trade Tokens with special passive).

Peppermint Vine is the best seed due to its Transcendent rarity and exclusive passive ability, followed by Christmas Cracker (Divine), Gumdrop (Legendary), and Peppermint Pop (Common). Prioritize obtaining Peppermint Vine before the event ends as it’s limited-time only. Collect Christmas Gifts through event participation to unlock the other three festive seeds.

Karan is a gaming writer at TechWiser. You can find him playing Chess and indie games when he is not writing articles.

You may also like

All New Pets in Grow a Garden Christmas Update

All Christmas Gifts in Grow a Garden and How to...

Grow a Garden Holiday Seed Pack: All Plants and How...

Plants vs Brainrots Discord, Trello, Other Social Media Links

How to Defeat King Krakolem in Plants vs Brainrots (Ice...

Volleyball Legends 1v1 Strikeout Challenge Update Release Date and Time

The Forge Mining Boost Update: Release Date and Countdown

How to Get Free Harry Potter Chocolate Frog Backbling in...

Steal a Brainrot North Pole Update: Release Date and Countdown

Plants vs Brainrots Ice Boss Update: Release Date and Countdown