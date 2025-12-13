Grow a Garden Christmas Update All New Plants

The Grow a Garden Christmas update has arrived. These Christmas seeds are inspired by classic holiday candies and sweets, offering new growing opportunities and exclusive rewards during the seasonal event. While three seeds can be obtained through Christmas Gifts, one limited-time Transcendent seed with a special passive is available in the Seed Shop. This guide covers all new seeds added in the Grow a Garden Christmas update, how to get them, and which ones are worth prioritizing.

All New Seeds in Grow a Garden Christmas Update

Here’s the complete list of all four new seeds added in the Christmas update:

Seed Name Rarity How to Obtain Cost (If Applicable)

Peppermint Pop Common Common Gift, Rare Gift –

Gumdrop Legendary Mythical Gift, Gold Gift –

Christmas Cracker Divine Gold Gift, Rainbow Gift –

Peppermint Vine Transcendent Seed Shop (Limited Time) 100,000,000,000 Sheckles OR 1,627 Robux OR 1,627 Trade Tokens

Best Seeds in the Christmas Update

The Peppermint Vine is unquestionably the best seed in the Christmas update due to its Transcendent rarity and exclusive special passive ability that no other seed offers. While the 100 billion Sheckles price tag is steep, the unique benefits and limited-time availability make it essential for serious players. For players who cannot afford the Peppermint Vine, the Christmas Cracker is the next best choice. Peppermint Pop, while Common, is still worth collecting for completionists and provides a festive addition to any garden at minimal effort.

Conclusion

That’s every new seed in the Grow a Garden Christmas update. Four new seeds have been added: Peppermint Pop (Common, from Common/Rare Gifts), Gumdrop (Legendary, from Mythical/Gold Gifts), Christmas Cracker (Divine, from Gold/Rainbow Gifts), and Peppermint Vine (Transcendent, limited-time Seed Shop purchase for 100 billion Sheckles, 1,627 Robux, or 1,627 Trade Tokens with special passive).

Peppermint Vine is the best seed due to its Transcendent rarity and exclusive passive ability, followed by Christmas Cracker (Divine), Gumdrop (Legendary), and Peppermint Pop (Common). Prioritize obtaining Peppermint Vine before the event ends as it’s limited-time only. Collect Christmas Gifts through event participation to unlock the other three festive seeds.