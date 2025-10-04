All New Pets in Grow a Garden Chubby Chipmunk Update

The Chubby Chipmunk update brings six new pets to Grow a Garden, all with different abilities and traits. The main pet is the Chubby Chipmunk itself, which you get for free and is needed to progress through the event. The other pets can be obtained through the Chubby Chipmunk reward track or from Nutty Chests. Here’s everything you need to know about the new pets in this update.

All New Pets in Chubby Chipmunk Update

Pet How to Get Passive Ability

Chubby Chipmunk Free (Chipmunk Banner) Eats a fruit every 1.38 minutes to gain 0.023 kg. Spawns an Acorn after eating that gives random rewards when collected

Hyrax Chubby Chipmunk Reward Track Eats a random fruit every 4.56 minutes and converts it into a Fissure Berry seed

Fortune Squirrel Chubby Chipmunk Reward Track Has a chance to apply the Jackpot mutation to plants

Farmer Chipmunk Nutty Chest Makes all Nut type plants grow 1.56x faster

Idol Chipmunk Nutty Chest Performs a song every 11.52 minutes for 8.81 seconds that restores 1.81% hunger per second to all pets

Chinchilla Nutty Chest Goes to another pet every 39.32 minutes and makes them perform their ability 3.05 times

How to Get These Pets

Chubby Chipmunk: You get this pet for free when you access the Chipmunk Banner during the event. Chubby Chipmunk Reward Track: Grow your Chubby Chipmunk to specific weights to unlock Hyrax and Fortune Squirrel. Nutty Chests: Open Nutty Chests or Exotic Nutty Chests to get Farmer Chipmunk, Idol Chipmunk, and Chinchilla.

Best Pets in the Chubby Chipmunk Update

Chubby Chipmunk is the most important pet from this update simply because the entire event revolves around it. You need to keep feeding it fruits to increase its weight, which unlocks rewards on the event track. Every time it eats, it spawns an Acorn that gives you random rewards, so it’s worth having even after the event ends.

is the most important pet from this update simply because the entire event revolves around it. You need to keep feeding it fruits to increase its weight, which unlocks rewards on the event track. Every time it eats, it spawns an Acorn that gives you random rewards, so it’s worth having even after the event ends. Chinchilla is probably the most useful pet for experienced players. Its ability makes other pets perform their abilities 3 times, which is extremely powerful if you have rare pets. If you pair Chinchilla with high-value pets, you can multiply their effects and make a lot more money. The downside is that it only activates every 39 minutes, so it’s slow.

is probably the most useful pet for experienced players. Its ability makes other pets perform their abilities 3 times, which is extremely powerful if you have rare pets. If you pair Chinchilla with high-value pets, you can multiply their effects and make a lot more money. The downside is that it only activates every 39 minutes, so it’s slow. Idol Chipmunk is helpful if you want to stay AFK for long periods. It restores hunger to all your pets every 11.52 minutes, which means your pets won’t get hungry as quickly. This is useful for keeping your garden running smoothly without constantly checking on it, but it won’t directly make you more money.

is helpful if you want to stay AFK for long periods. It restores hunger to all your pets every 11.52 minutes, which means your pets won’t get hungry as quickly. This is useful for keeping your garden running smoothly without constantly checking on it, but it won’t directly make you more money. Fortune Squirrel has potential because it can apply the Jackpot mutation, which is valuable. However, it’s chance-based, so you can’t rely on it consistently. If you get lucky, it can boost your profits significantly, but don’t expect it to work every time.

has potential because it can apply the Jackpot mutation, which is valuable. However, it’s chance-based, so you can’t rely on it consistently. If you get lucky, it can boost your profits significantly, but don’t expect it to work every time. Farmer Chipmunk only helps if you’re growing Nut type plants, making them grow 1.56x faster. It’s situational and only useful during this event or if you focus on nut crops. Most players won’t use this pet long-term.

only helps if you’re growing Nut type plants, making them grow 1.56x faster. It’s situational and only useful during this event or if you focus on nut crops. Most players won’t use this pet long-term. Hyrax eats your fruits and converts them into Fissure Berry seeds. Unless Fissure Berry is particularly valuable, this pet is basically taking away crops you could sell for money. It might be useful if you need Fissure Berry seeds specifically, but otherwise, it’s not great.

Overall, the new pets in this update are decent but not game-changing. Chubby Chipmunk is required for the event, Chinchilla is good for late-game players with rare pets, and Idol Chipmunk is convenient for AFK play. The others are more situational.