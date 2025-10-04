The Chubby Chipmunk update has added six new seeds to Grow a Garden, all fitting the fall and nutty theme of the event. These seeds can be obtained either through the Chubby Chipmunk reward track or from Nutty Chests. If you’re wondering what new crops you can grow and which ones are worth your time, here’s everything you need to know about the new seeds in this update.

All New Seeds in Grow a Garden Chubby Chipmunk Update

Seed Rarity How to Get Average Value Huge Chance Multi-Harvest

Hazelnut Uncommon Nutty Chest (34.5%), Exotic Nutty Chest (34%), 25,000 0.50% Multiple



Acorn Squash Uncommon Chubby Chipmunk at 5.88kg 123,123 1.11% Multiple

Ferntail Legendary Chubby Chipmunk at 24.99kg 2,000 0.25% Multiple

Persimmon Legendary Nutty Chest (14.5%), Exotic Nutty Chest (14.5%) 60,000 0.40% Multiple

Pecan Divine Chubby Chipmunk at 50kg 100,000 0.33% Multiple

Acorn Divine Nutty Chest (1%), Exotic Nutty Chest (1%) 123,123 1.11% Multiple

How to Get These Seeds:

There are two main ways to get the new seeds:

Chubby Chipmunk Reward Track: Grow your Chubby Chipmunk to specific weight requirements to unlock Acorn Squash (5.88kg), Ferntail (24.99kg), and Pecan (50kg). Nutty Chests: Open Nutty Chests or Exotic Nutty Chests to get Hazelnut, Persimmon, and Acorn seeds. The drop rates vary, with Acorn being the rarest at only 1% from nutty chests.

Best Seeds in the Chubby Chipmunk Update

Picking the “best” seed is tricky because it really depends on what mutations you get on each plant. This is true not just for this update, but for all seeds in Grow a Garden. A common seed with a good mutation can end up being worth more than a divine seed with no mutations.

That said, if we’re looking at base values and ease of getting, Acorn and Acorn Squash stand out from this update. Both have the same average value of 123,123 Sheckles and a huge chance of 1.11%, which is much higher than most other seeds. The Acorn is harder to get (only 1% from Nutty Chests), while Acorn Squash is easier since you just need to grow your Chubby Chipmunk to 5.88kg.

However, don’t ignore the other seeds just because their base values are lower. Ferntail has a very low base value of 2,000, but if you get the right mutations on it, the value can increase a lot.

The real answer is that you should try to get all of these seeds and test them with different mutations and gears. What works best for you will depend on your setup, what gear you have, and what mutations you manage to get.