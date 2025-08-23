Grow a Garden: How to Remove Pet Mutation and Get Cleansing Pet Shard

The Cleansing Pet Shard is a new gear item that allows you to remove mutations from your pets in Grow a Garden. This divine-tier shard was added during the second part of the Beanstalk Event and provides a way to reset your pets back to their original appearance. Here’s how to get and use this cleansing tool.

What is the Cleansing Pet Shard?

The Cleansing Pet Shard is a divine-tier gear that removes the current mutation from any pet when used. It appears as a grey hexagon with glowing particles inside, similar to other pet mutation shards but with a neutral grey color. When used on a mutated pet, the shard instantly removes the mutation and restores the pet to its original appearance and abilities.

Detail Value Appearance Grey hexagon with glowing particles Tier Divine Effect Removes current pet mutation Cost 30,000,000 coins or 139 Robux Consumable Yes (one-time use)

How to Get the Cleansing Pet Shard in Grow a Garden

The Cleansing Pet Shard can be purchased from the Gear Shop:

Step 1: Go to the Gear Shop : Head to the Gear Shop area in the main game area.

: Head to the Gear Shop area in the main game area. Step 2: Talk to Eloise NPC : Interact with Eloise , the NPC who runs the Gear Shop, to open the gear catalog.

: Interact with , the NPC who runs the Gear Shop, to open the gear catalog. Step 3: Find the Cleansing Pet Shard : Scroll down through the catalog to find the Cleansing Pet Shard. It should be located above the Favorite tool in the shop list.

: Scroll down through the catalog to find the Cleansing Pet Shard. It should be located above the Favorite tool in the shop list. Step 4: Purchase the Shard: Buy the Cleansing Pet Shard for 30,000,000 coins or 139 Robux.

How to Use the Cleansing Pet Shard

Using the Cleansing Pet Shard is straightforward but permanent:

Step 1: Equip the Shard : Go to your garden and equip the Cleansing Pet Shard in your hand from your inventory.

: Go to your garden and equip the Cleansing Pet Shard in your hand from your inventory. Step 2: Select Target Pet : Move close to the mutated pet you want to cleanse and point your cursor at it.

: Move close to the mutated pet you want to cleanse and point your cursor at it. Step 3: Apply the Cleansing: Left-click on the pet to use the Cleansing Pet Shard. The pet’s mutation will be instantly removed.

Before buying a Cleansing Pet Shard just to change mutations, consider that you can replace existing mutations by simply applying a new pet mutation shard. The new mutation will overwrite the old one without needing to cleanse first. This makes the Cleansing Pet Shard mainly useful when you want to return a pet to its completely original state rather than just switching to a different mutation.

Is the Cleansing Pet Shard Worth It?

The value of the Cleansing Pet Shard depends on your specific needs:

For Mutation Switching : Not recommended. If you just want to change your pet’s mutation, simply use another mutation shard instead. This will replace the existing mutation without needing to cleanse first.

: If you just want to change your pet’s mutation, simply use another mutation shard instead. This will replace the existing mutation without needing to cleanse first. For Crafting : Yes, worth getting. The Cleansing Pet Shard is used as a crafting ingredient for making Giant Bean pet shards . This allows you to craft more Giant Bean shards without waiting for shop restocks.

: The Cleansing Pet Shard is used as a crafting ingredient for making . This allows you to craft more Giant Bean shards without waiting for shop restocks. For Original Appearance : Worth it if you really want it. If you genuinely prefer your pet’s original look and want to remove all mutations permanently, then it serves its purpose.

: If you genuinely prefer your pet’s original look and want to remove all mutations permanently, then it serves its purpose. For Future Updates: Possibly valuable. Like other cleansing items, the Cleansing Pet Shard might be needed for crafting other mutation shards in future updates.

The Cleansing Pet Shard fills a specific niche in Grow a Garden’s pet mutation system. While it’s not essential for most players, it becomes valuable for crafting and situations where you truly want to restore a pet to its original state.