How to Get Coal in Grow a Garden Smithing Event

The Smithing event in Grow a Garden has introduced a new limited-time update with exclusive craftable items including pets, gears, plants, and cosmetics. Coal is the main ingredient needed to craft all of these new items, and it cannot be purchased with in-game currency. This guide explains all the methods to get coal during the Smithing event, the different types of coal available, and how to use them effectively.

What is Coal in Grow a Garden?

Coal is a crafting resource introduced in the Smithing event. It serves as the primary ingredient for crafting all new items during this limited-time update, including pets, plants, gears, and cosmetic items. Coal cannot be purchased directly with sheckles or Robux. You must earn it through specific event activities while the Smithing event is active. The resource comes in four different rarities, each with distinct appearances and uses

Types of Coal in Grow a Garden

Coal comes in four different rarity tiers, each with a unique visual design for easy identification.

Coal Type Appearance Common Coal Dark grey tints Rare Coal Blue tints Legendary Coal Golden details Divine Coal Red details

How to Get Coal in Grow a Garden

There are three main methods to obtain coal during the Smithing event. Each method has different requirements and yields.

Method 1: Contribute to the Smithing Event

The primary way to earn coal is by contributing to the main Smithing event. This method requires submitting items simultaneously to receive coal rewards. You must submit one plant, one pet, and one gear all to the Smithing event. After submitting these three items together, you receive one piece of coal with random rarity. The rarity you receive is not guaranteed and varies with each contribution.

Method 2: Use Smithing Dog Pet

The Smithing Dog is a specialized pet that passively generates coal over time when placed on your farm. Craft the Smithing Dog at the pet crafting station located in the event area. The recipe requires:

1 Dog (standard pet)

2 Rare Coal

3,000,000 sheckles (3 million)

Method 3: Treasure Digging

Treasure Digging is a completely free method that relies on random chance to obtain coal. Click the Shop button on the left side of your screen. This opens a new interface showing a 5×5 grid of tiles (25 total) with flowers on top. Dig each square tile to reveal what lies underneath. Each dig has a small chance to reveal coal.

What Coal is Used For

Coal is the essential ingredient for all crafting during the Smithing event.

Primary Uses:

Coal is required at the following crafting stations:

Pet crafting station (for new event pets)

Plant crafting station (for new seeds)

Gear crafting station (for new equipment)

Cosmetic crafting station (for appearance items)

Every new recipe in the Smithing event lists coal as a mandatory ingredient. The required rarity depends on what you’re crafting – basic items need Common Coal, while powerful items require Legendary or Divine Coal.

Gem Eggs:

Coal, particularly Common Coal, is needed for crafting Gem Eggs. These are important for obtaining certain event pets.

Converting Coal to Sheckles:

You can hold coal in one hand and click the left mouse button to crumble it for sheckles. Higher rarity coal yields more currency when crumbled. However, this is generally not recommended because the sheckle return is low compared to coal’s crafting value. You’ll need coal for recipes, so crumbling it for currency is usually wasteful.