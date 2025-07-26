Grow a Garden Corrupt Zen Aura Event Guide

Grow a Garden rolled out a brand-new update, expanding the ongoing Zen Event in the game. Players will find a new section in the middle of the map with a new NPC, along with a variation of the Zen Event that triggers every hour. This is when your fruits have a chance of getting the new Corrupted Mutation that arrived with the update. Here is everything you need to know about the new Grow a Garden Corrupt Zen Aura Event.

What Is the Corrupt Zen Aura Event in Grow a Garden

Every hour, instead of triggering the ongoing Zen Aura event, there is a chance that the game might start the Corrupt Zen Aura Event. Given its name, your fruits will have a chance of getting the new Corrupt Mutation instead of the regular one while the event lasts. However, you need this event to occur periodically.

This is because you must submit the Corrupt Fruits to the new Corrupt Channeler NPC if you wish to grow the Corrupt Tree and get various rewards. Unfortunately, there is no way to manually trigger this event or predict when it might trigger next. However, when it does, you will see crimson balls of light traveling from the middle of the map towards your garden, mutating random fruits.

How to Use the Corrupt Fruits in Grow a Garden

Once you witness a Corrupt Zen Aura Event in the game, you must start collecting all the fruits that have the Corrupt Mutation. These fruits turn red and have ominous red blocks emerging from them. After collecting all of them, you must head over to the middle of the map and offer the fruits to the Kitsune. Note that you also need to give the Kitsune an equal number of Zen Fruits to complete its quest.

Once you offer six fruits of each mutation, you will receive random rewards. Below, we have listed everything you have a chance of getting from the Kitsune Quest:

Item Chance Maneki-neko 34.5% Dezen 34.5% Kodama 14.5% Lucky Bamboo 14.5% Corrupted Kitsune 1% Tranquil Bloom 1%

How to Get More Corruption Points

You will see a board beside the Corrupt Channeler, which starts at 0. This represents how many corruption points you currently have. To get more points and bloom your Corruption Tree, you must talk to the Channeler and offer him the fruits that he requests. You can check the requested fruit right above his head.

After giving him the fruit, you will obtain a random reward, making the process worth completing. Below, we have a list of all the items that you can receive from this NPC:

Item Drop Chance Zen Egg 17.39% 10x Chi 17.39% Corrupted Zen Crate 13.04% Corrupt Staff 8.7% Mutation Spray Tranquil 8.7% Mutation Spray Corrupt 8.7% Tranquil Staff 8.7% Zen Seed Pack 8.7% Corrupted Kodama 4.35% Enkaku 4.35%

This brings us to the end of our Grow a Garden Corrupted Zen Aura Event guide. We hope that you found it useful.