Grow a Garden Corrupted Event Countdown & Release Date

The next update is coming to Grow a Garden with a darker twist. After the peaceful Zen Update, corruption has arrived to disrupt the peace. The Corrupted Update brings new challenges as players work to restore balance to their farms. Check out our countdown timer below to see when this new event begins.

The Grow a Garden Corrupted Update will officially launch on Saturday, July 26th at 7:30 PM and will run until Saturday, August 2nd at 3:30 PM. This gives players a full week to explore all the new corrupted content before the event ends. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time India (IST) Saturday, July 26 at 7:30 PM United States (EST) Saturday, July 26 at 10:00 AM United States (PST) Saturday, July 26 at 7:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, July 26 at 2:00 PM Australia (AEST) Sunday, July 27 at 12:00 AM

Make sure to set reminders so you don’t miss the start of this limited-time event. Since it only runs for about a week, you’ll want to log in as soon as possible to make the most of the new content.

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before you can start exploring the corrupted world in Grow a Garden.

Before the main Corrupted Update begins, there will be a special celebrity guest event on Saturday, July 26th from 7:00 PM to 7:30 PM IST. A mystery guest will be helping with admin activities, though their identity has not been revealed yet. This 30-minute event leads directly into the Corrupted Update launch.

The story continues from the Zen Update, where a corrupt channeler has arrived and is causing tranquility to fade. Players will need to help restore balance to their farms.

New seeds will be added that tie into the corruption theme.

New pets will be available, likely featuring corrupted or dark-themed creatures.

A new shop will be added to the game with exclusive corrupted items and decorations.

New features and weather effects will be introduced to match the corruption concept.

New items will be available for players to collect during the event.

The update expands on the previous Zen content while adding a darker twist to the peaceful farming experience.

That’s all you need to know about the Corrupted Update coming to Grow a Garden. Mark your calendar for July 26th at 7:30 PM IST and get ready to restore balance to your farm. Don’t miss out on this limited-time event!