Home » Gaming » How to Get Corrupted Kitsune in Grow a Garden Roblox?

How to Get Corrupted Kitsune in Grow a Garden Roblox?

by Karan
written by Karan 0 comment

The Corrupted Kitsune is a dark version of the legendary nine-tailed fox that was added to Grow a Garden. This corrupted variant brings a twisted version of the original Kitsune’s power, making it one of the most unique pets in the game. Here’s how to get Corrupted Kitsune in Grow a Garden Roblox.

What is the Corrupted Kitsune?

The Corrupted Kitsune is a prismatic rarity pet that serves as the dark counterpart to the regular Kitsune. It has an inverted appearance from the original Kitsune, giving it a corrupted, shadowy look that fits its evil nature.

Corrupted Kitsune Stats and Details

DetailValue
RarityPrismatic
Hatch Chance1% (Corrupt Chests)
SourceCorrupt Chest, Exotic Kitsune Chest
Hunger50,000
Passive AbilityNine-Tailed Curse

The Corrupted Kitsune’s Nine-Tailed Curse ability activates every 20:56 minutes. When it triggers, it launches cursed energy at 9 different fruits on your plot. Each targeted fruit has a 20.22% chance to get the Corrupt Chakra mutation, with a very rare chance for the even more powerful Corrupt Foxfire Chakra mutation instead.

How to Get the Corrupted Kitsune in Grow a Garden

Getting a Corrupted Kitsune requires participating in the Corrupted Event and obtaining special chests. Here are the ways to get one:

  • Corrupt Chest: The Corrupted Kitsune has a 1% chance to hatch from regular Corrupt Chests.
  • Exotic Kitsune Chest: Also has a 1% chance for the Corrupted Kitsune, but these chests typically cost Robux and may have better overall rewards.

You can obtain Corrupt Chests by combining and submitting both Tranquil and Corrupted fruits to Kitsune in the middle of the gardening area during the Corrupted Event.

Is the Corrupted Kitsune Worth It?

The Corrupted Kitsune offers a powerful ability that can apply valuable mutations to multiple crops at once. For players who want a pet that can apply high-value mutations to their own crops, the Corrupted Kitsune is definitely worth pursuing. The 1% hatch chance makes it much more obtainable than the regular Kitsune’s 0.08% chance, while still being rare enough to feel special.

With a hunger stat of 50,000, the Corrupted Kitsune is expensive to maintain, so make sure you can afford to keep it fed before investing in one.

That’s everything you need to know about getting the Corrupted Kitsune in Grow a Garden. Embrace the corruption and let the nine-tailed curse transform your garden!

Karan is a gaming writer at TechWiser. You can find him playing Chess and indie games when he is not writing articles.

You may also like

Grow a Garden Kitsune Quest: Get All Rewards

How to Get Corrupted Pet Mutation Shard in Grow a...

How to Get Corrupt Mutation in Grow a Garden Roblox

All Seeds in Grow a Garden Corrupted Event – Roblox

All Corrupted Event Pets in Grow a Garden Roblox

Grow a Garden Corrupt Zen Aura Event Guide

How to Get Elder Strawberry in Grow a Garden Roblox

Today’s Quordle #1280 Hints And Answers – July 27, 2025

Today’s NYT Connections Sports Edition #307 Hints, Answers – July...

Today’s NYT Connections #777 Hints, Answers – July 27, 2025