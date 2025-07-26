The Corrupted Kitsune is a dark version of the legendary nine-tailed fox that was added to Grow a Garden. This corrupted variant brings a twisted version of the original Kitsune’s power, making it one of the most unique pets in the game. Here’s how to get Corrupted Kitsune in Grow a Garden Roblox.

What is the Corrupted Kitsune?

The Corrupted Kitsune is a prismatic rarity pet that serves as the dark counterpart to the regular Kitsune. It has an inverted appearance from the original Kitsune, giving it a corrupted, shadowy look that fits its evil nature.

Corrupted Kitsune Stats and Details

Detail Value Rarity Prismatic Hatch Chance 1% (Corrupt Chests) Source Corrupt Chest, Exotic Kitsune Chest Hunger 50,000 Passive Ability Nine-Tailed Curse

The Corrupted Kitsune’s Nine-Tailed Curse ability activates every 20:56 minutes. When it triggers, it launches cursed energy at 9 different fruits on your plot. Each targeted fruit has a 20.22% chance to get the Corrupt Chakra mutation, with a very rare chance for the even more powerful Corrupt Foxfire Chakra mutation instead.

How to Get the Corrupted Kitsune in Grow a Garden

Getting a Corrupted Kitsune requires participating in the Corrupted Event and obtaining special chests. Here are the ways to get one:

Corrupt Chest : The Corrupted Kitsune has a 1% chance to hatch from regular Corrupt Chests.

: The Corrupted Kitsune has a to hatch from regular Corrupt Chests. Exotic Kitsune Chest: Also has a 1% chance for the Corrupted Kitsune, but these chests typically cost Robux and may have better overall rewards.

You can obtain Corrupt Chests by combining and submitting both Tranquil and Corrupted fruits to Kitsune in the middle of the gardening area during the Corrupted Event.

Is the Corrupted Kitsune Worth It?

The Corrupted Kitsune offers a powerful ability that can apply valuable mutations to multiple crops at once. For players who want a pet that can apply high-value mutations to their own crops, the Corrupted Kitsune is definitely worth pursuing. The 1% hatch chance makes it much more obtainable than the regular Kitsune’s 0.08% chance, while still being rare enough to feel special.

With a hunger stat of 50,000, the Corrupted Kitsune is expensive to maintain, so make sure you can afford to keep it fed before investing in one.

That’s everything you need to know about getting the Corrupted Kitsune in Grow a Garden. Embrace the corruption and let the nine-tailed curse transform your garden!