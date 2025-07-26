How to Get Corrupted Pet Mutation Shard in Grow a Garden Roblox

The Corrupted Pet Mutation Shard is a new item added during the second phase of the Zen Event in Grow a Garden. This shard allows you to give any of your pets the Corrupted mutation, which lets them apply powerful Corrupt mutations to your crops. Here’s how to get and use the Corrupted Pet Mutation Shard in Grow a Garden.

What is the Corrupted Pet Mutation Shard?

The Corrupted Pet Mutation Shard is a gear item that can be used to give pets the Corrupted mutation ability. It looks like a red hexagon with glowing particles inside, similar to the Tranquil Pet Mutation Shard but with a red color scheme instead of cyan.

When you use this shard on a pet, it gains the ability to apply Corrupt mutations to your crops at regular intervals. This gives you another way to get valuable Corrupt mutations outside of special events or rare pets.

How to Get the Corrupted Pet Mutation Shard

Getting the Corrupted Pet Mutation Shard requires participating in the Zen Event and earning Chi currency:

: You need Chi Points to buy the shard from the Zen Shop. Earn Chi by trading your Tranquil mutation crops to the raccoon NPC (Tanuki) in the Zen Shop during Zen Aura events. Find the Zen Shop : Go to the center of the map and look for the raccoon NPC (Tanuki). Interact with it to open the Zen Shop menu.

: Go to the and look for the raccoon NPC (Tanuki). Interact with it to open the Zen Shop menu. Purchase the Shard: Buy the Corrupted Pet Mutation Shard from the Zen Shop using Chi Points or 289 Robux.

How to Use the Corrupted Pet Mutation Shard

Using the shard is similar to other pet mutation items:

Choose which pet you want to give the Corrupted mutation to. Any pet can receive this mutation. Step 2: Use the Corrupted Pet Mutation Shard on your chosen pet. The pet will gain the Corrupted mutation ability.

Your pet will now apply Corrupt mutations to nearby crops at regular intervals, giving them a red thunderous aura and 25x sell value multiplier.

Is the Corrupted Pet Mutation Shard Worth It?

The Corrupted Pet Mutation Shard is definitely worth getting if you want to earn Corrupt mutations more consistently. With a 25x multiplier, the Corrupt mutation is more valuable than the Tranquil mutation’s 20x multiplier, making it a good investment for increasing your profits.

Having a pet that can apply Corrupt mutations means you don’t have to rely only on special events or rare pets to get these valuable mutations. This gives you more control over when and where you get high-value mutations.

The 289 Robux price (if you choose to buy with Robux) is reasonable for the ongoing benefit you’ll get from having a pet that creates 25x mutations. For players using Chi, it’s essentially free if you participate in the Zen Event activities.