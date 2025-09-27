How to Get Crimson Thorn in Grow a Garden

The Crimson Thorn is the third Transcendent seed added to Grow a Garden and the first one available in the regular Seed Shop. It’s also the most expensive seed in the entire game at 10 billion Sheckles. With an average value of 210,000 Sheckles per crop, it’s currently the most valuable multi-harvest plant you can grow. Here’s how to get it and whether it’s worth the massive price tag.

Crimson Thorn Stats and Information

Stat Details Rarity Transcendent Availability Currently Obtainable Multi-harvest Yes Price-Floor Value 189,525 Sheckles Average Value 210,000 Sheckles Weight Range 4.20 kg – 6 kg Average Weight 6 kg Huge Chance 0.25% Crop Types Prickly, Stalky Seed Price 10,000,000,000 Sheckles or 1149 Robux

How to Get Crimson Thorn

Getting the Crimson Thorn is extremely difficult because of its incredibly low spawn rate in the Seed Shop. Here are all the ways to obtain it:

Buy from Seed Shop (Main Method) The Crimson Thorn has only a 0.01% chance (1 in 10,000) to appear in stock at the Seed Shop. When it does show up, you can buy it for 10 billion Sheckles or 1149 Robux. With such low odds, you could be waiting for days or even weeks for it to appear.

Other Ways to Get Crimson Thorn:

Lucky Harvest: You might get a seed randomly from a lucky harvest event

You might get a seed randomly from a lucky harvest event Red Fox Pet: This pet can steal Crimson Thorn seeds

This pet can steal Crimson Thorn seeds Dog Pets: Dog, Golden Lab, and Shiba Inu can very rarely dig up the seed

Dog, Golden Lab, and Shiba Inu can very rarely dig up the seed Red Panda Pet: Can restock the Seed Shop, possibly bringing Crimson Thorn back

These alternative methods are extremely unreliable and shouldn’t be counted on as your main way to get the seed. The Seed Shop is still your best option, even with the terrible 0.01% chance.

Is Crimson Thorn Worth It?

This is where things get tricky. The Crimson Thorn has the highest base value of any multi-harvest crop at 210,000 Sheckles, which sounds great. It’s also multi-harvest, so you get multiple crops from one plant. However, the 10 billion Sheckle price tag is absolutely massive.

Let’s do some quick math. If each crop sells for 210,000 Sheckles and you harvest, let’s say 3 crops at a time, that’s 630,000 Sheckles per harvest. To make back your 10 billion investment, you’d need to harvest about 15,873 times. Even with multi-harvest, that’s going to take a very long time. However, if you have apt gear to apply Mutations to the crop and if you are quite active during the admin abuse events, you might get the most out of it, as mutations significantly increase the value of this crop.

My honest take: The Crimson Thorn is really only worth it if you’re already extremely rich in the game and have nothing else to spend money on. If you’re still working on building up your garden or buying other important items. If you do decide to go for it, make sure you have the right gear to boost crop size and mutation chances. Use sprinklers and other items that increase fruit size, and hope for good mutations that will increase the value even more.