Grow a Garden: All Crops Growth Time and Harvest Cycle

by Shida Aruya
If you want to make money fast in Grow a Garden, you need to know how long your crops take to grow. Some plants are ready in seconds, while others take hours, and even more than a day to grow completely. Understanding growth times helps you plan which seeds to buy and when to harvest them. In this guide, we will break down all crops growth time and harvest cycle in Grow a Garden, so you can build the perfect farming schedule.

Crops Growth Time Grow a Garden

1. Common Crops

Common crops are your starter plants. They grow super fast and don’t cost much, which makes them perfect when you’re just beginning. Here are the common crops growth time in Grow a Garden:

Plant NameImageTypesGrowth TimeHarvest Cycle
CarrotCarrot Grow a Garden plantRoot, Vegetable2sSingle-harvest
Chocolate CarrotAll crops in Grow a GardenCandy, Root, Sweet, Vegetable14sSingle-harvest
CornCorn grow a gardenVegetablePlant:
6m 40s

Fruit:
2m 40s		Multi-harvest
Evo BeetrootEvo Beetroot Grow a GardenVegetable18m 40sSingle-harvest
Snaparino BeanariniVegetablePlant:
2h 33m 20s

Fruit:
1h 35m 50s		Multi-harvest
Spring OnionGrow a Garden Spring OnionRoot, Stalky, Vegetable22sSingle-harvest
StrawberryGrow a Garden CropsBerry, Sweet, Fruit, Summer, LeafyPlant:
8s

Fruit:
4s		Multi-harvest

2. Uncommon Crops

Uncommon crops take a bit longer but they’re still pretty fast. Most of them are multi-harvest, which means you plant them once and keep picking fruit over and over. Here are the uncommon crops growth time and their harvest cycle in Grow a Garden:

Plant NameImageTypesGrowth TimeHarvest Cycle
Acorn SquashAcorn Squash Grow a GardenNutty, VegetablePlant:
7m 39s

Fruit:
52s		Multi-harvest
ArtichokeArtichoke grow a gardenVegetable, Leafy3sSingle-harvest
Autumn ShroomFungusPlant:
5m 30s

Fruit:
57s		Multi-harvest
Bloodred MushroomFungusPlant:
9m 40s

Fruit:
3m		Multi-harvest
BlueberryGrow a Garden CropsBerry, Fruit, Sweet, Summer, LeafyPlant:
1m 40s

Fruit:
20s		Multi-harvest
ButtercupFlower5sSingle-harvest
Confetti TulaTBATBATBA
CrocusGrow a Garden CropsFlower2m 10sSingle-harvest
Crown Of ThornsCrown Of Thorns grow a gardenFlowerTBAMulti-harvest
DaisyFlowePlant:
45m

Fruit:
4m 10s		Multi-harvest
DezenDezen grow a gardenFlower25sSingle-harvest
Emerald BudFlowerPlant:
6m 53s

Fruit:
2m 4s		Multi-harvest
Flare DaisyFlare Daisy gagFlowerPlant:
17m 55s

Fruit:
15m 38s		Multi-harvest
Ghost BushBush, PlantPlant:
42s

Fruit:
20s		Multi-harvest
GlowpodGlowpod grow a gardenPlantPlant:
50s

Fruit:
3m 10s		Multi-harvest
HazelnutHazelnut Grow a GardenNuttyPlant:
1m 10s

Fruit:
1m 17s		Multi-harvest
LavenderGrow a Garden CropsFlower, Herb1m 39sSingle-harvest
Manuka FlowerGrow a Garden CropsFlower5m 33sSingle-harvest
MonobloomaGrow a Garden CropsFlower30sSingle-harvest
NightshadeNightshade plant Grow a GardenFlower, Night, Toxic12sSingle-harvest
OnionOnion grow a gardenRoot, Vegetable7sSingle-harvest
Orange DelightOrange DelightStalky, Tropical, SafariTBATBA
Orange TulipGrow a Garden CropsFlower7sSingle-harvest
ParsleyHerb, LeafyPlant:
2m 30s

Fruit:
20s		Multi-harvest
PointsettiaFlowerPlant:
2m 17s

Fruit:
2m 30s		Multi-harvest
Red LollipopAll crops in Grow a GardenCandy, Sweet8sSingle-harvest
RhubarbWoody plants in Grow a GardenStalky, VegetablePlant:
2m 55s

Fruit:
13m 37s		Multi-harvest
Roseflower type plants in Grow a GardenFlowerPlant:
1m 20s

Fruit:
1m 40s		Multi-harvest
Spring OnionGrow a Garden Spring OnionRoot, Stalky, Vegetable22sSingle-harvest
StonebiteStonebite crop GaGFlower, Stalky, Prehistoric50sSingle-harvest
SundewPrime Seed Pack in Grow a Garden SundewStalkyPlant:
1m 30s

Fruit:
4m 10s		Multi-harvest
SunbulbSunbulbFlowerPlant:
50s

Fruit:
30s		Multi-harvest
Wild CarrotWild Carrot Grow a Garden cropRoot, Vegetable33sSingle-harvest

3. Rare Crops

Rare crops start needing more patience. Some take several minutes while others can take hours. Here are the rare crops growth time and their harvest cycle in Grow a Garden:

Plant NameImageTypesGrowth TimeHarvest Cycle
Bee BalmGrow a Garden CropsLeafyPlant:
14m 10s

Fruit:
55s		Multi-harvest
Black Bat FlowerBlack Bat Flower Grow a GardenFlowerPlant:
9m 2s

Fruit:
25m 7s		Multi-harvest
Blue LollipopAll crops in Grow a GardenSweet, Candy8sSingle-harvest
Butternut SquashButternut Squash crop Grow a GardenSummerPlant:
3hrs 37m 2s

Fruit:
2m 40s		Multi-harvest
Canary MelonFruitPlant:
1h 50m 54s

Fruit:
2h 18m 25s		Multi-harvest
Candy SunflowerGrow a Garden CropsCandy, Sweet4m 40sSingle-harvest
CauliflowerGrow a Garden Cauliflower cropVegetable, Leafy, SummerPlant:
14m 26s

Fruit:
1m 55s		Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield)
CornCorn grow a gardenVegetablePlant:
6m 40s

Fruit:
2m 40s		Multi-harvest
DaffodilGrow a Garden CropsFlower2sSingle-harvest
DandelionStalky5m 25sSingle-harvest
DelphiniumGrow a Garden CropsSummer2m 52sSingle-harvest
DuskpuffDuskpuff grow a gardenWoodyPlant:
13m 45s

Fruit:
3m 10s		Multi-harvest (4 fruits per yield)
Fissure BerryFissure Berry GaGTropical4m 14sSingle-harvest
FoxgloveFoxglove Grow a GardenLeafy, ToxicPlant:
3m 40s

Fruit:
1m 25s		Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield)
GlowshroomGrow a Garden PlantsFungus, NightPlant:
16s

Fruit:
30s		Multi-harvest
HorsetailHorsetail plant Grow a GardenPrehistoric1m 25sSingle-harvest
Jack O LanternJack O LanternVegetable, Leafy, Spooky, FruitPlant:
37m 30s

Fruit:
13m 45s		Multi-harvest
JalapenoAll crop types Grow a GardenSpicy, VegetablePlant:
1m 18s

Fruit:
11m 57s		Multi-harvest
Liberty LilyFlowerPlant:
1hr 7m 25s

Fruit:
29m 37s		Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield)
LightshootLightshoot GaGNight, StalkyPlant:
4m 40s

Fruit:
3m 10s		Multi-harvest
MandrakeMandrake grow a gardenMagicalSingle-harvest
Meyer LemonMeyer Lemon grow a gardenFruitPlant:
34m 7s

Fruit:
4m 33s		Multi-harvest
MintMint crop Grow a GardenVegetable, Night, LeafyPlant:
16m

Fruit:
1s		Multi-harvest
NectarshadeGrow a Garden PlantsFungus1m 10sSingle-harvest
Noble FlowerGrow a Garden cropsLeafyPlant:
18m 20s

Fruit:
7m 5s		Multi-harvest
Paradise PetalParadise Petal Grow a GardenPrehistoricPlant:
10m 18s

Fruit:
6m 33s		Multi-harvest (4 fruits per yield)
Peace LilyPeace Lily Grow a Garden cropSummer4m 40sSingle-harvest
PearPear crop GaGFruit, Sweet, Woody, SummerPlant:
2m 10s

Fruit:
1m 21s		Multi-harvest
Pixie FaernPixie Faern grow a gardenMagical, FruitPlant:
16m 40s

Fruit:
2m 30s		Multi-harvest
Pomegrenate Berry, Flower, Leafy, Sweet, Summer, Sour, Fruit, TropicalPlant:
2m

Fruit:
1m 15s		Multi-harvest
Purple CabbagePurple Cabbage grow a gardenVegetablePlant:
12m 50s

Fruit:
3m 30s		Multi-harvest
RaspberryGrow a Garden CropsBerry, Fruit, Sweet, LeafyPlant:
1m 40s

Fruit:
20s		Multi-harvest
SerenitySerenity Grow a Garden cropZenPlant:
12m 55s

Fruit:
1m 6s		Multi-harvest
Succulentflower type plants in Grow a GardenPlant:
5m

Fruit:
5m 20s		Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield)
TomatoTomato Grow a Garden plantVegetable, Leafy, SummerPlant:
1m 40s

Fruit:
20s		Multi-harvest
Twisted TangleTwisted Tangle Grow a GardenPrickly, LeafyPlant:
19m 43s

Fruit:
42m 33s		Multi-harvest
ZenflareZenflare crop Grow a GardenZenPlant:
4m 57s

Fruit:
1m		Multi-harvest
Zombie FruitZombie Fruit GagSpookyPlant:
30m

Fruit:
14m 35s		Multi-harvest

4. Legendary Crops

Growth times jump up big time with Legendary crops. Simple ones like Bamboo only need 12 seconds and you’re done. But Green Apple takes almost 3 hours to grow the plant, then you wait 15 minutes between each fruit until you can harvest them. These crops sell for way more money, so the wait is worth it.

Plant NameImageTypesGrowth TimeHarvest Cycle
Aloe VeraGaG Aloe Vera cropPrickly, Summer, Leafy29m 10sSingle-harvest
AppleGrow a Garden crop AppleFruit, Woody, LeafyPlant:
1m 40s

Fruit:
20s		Multi-harvest
AvocadoAvocado crop grow a gardenFruit, Woody, Vegetable, Summer, LeafyPlant:
18m 20s

Fruit:
50s		Multi-harvest (6 fruits per yield)
Badlands PepperSpicy, VegetablePlant:
1hr 8m 33s

Fruit:
1hr 25m 33s		Multi-harvest
BambooGaG Bamboo plantStalky12sSingle-harvest
BananaAll Grow a Garden crop typesFruit, Tropical, Sweet, Leafy, SummerPlant:
2m 30s

Fruit:
30s		Multi-harvest (4 fruits per yield)
BonebooBoneboo crop Grow a GardenStalky, Woody, Prehistoric1m 36sSingle-harvest
BroccoliLeafyPlant:
13m 20s

Fruit:
13m 37s		Multi-harvest
Calla LilyCalla Lily gagLeafyPlant:
1hr 55m 55s

Fruit:
19m 39s		Multi-Harvest
Canary MelonFruitPlant:
1h 50m 54s

Fruit:
2h 18m 25s		Multi-Harvest
Candy CornflowerFruitPlant:
9m 58s

Fruit:
7m 5s		Multi-Harvest (7 fruits per yield)
Candy SunflowerGrow a Garden CropsCandy, Sweet4m 40sSingle-harvest
CantaloupeCantaloupe crop Grow a GardenLeafy, Summer, FruitPlant:
5m 3s

Fruit:
5m 50s		Multi-Harvest (1 fruit per yield)
Carnival PumpkinCarnival Pumpkin grow a gardenFruitPlant:
58m 34s

Fruit:
3m 8s		Multi-Harvest
Corpse FlowerCorpse Flower Grow a GardenFlowerPlant:
3hrs 35m 13s

Fruit:
36m 30s		Multi-harvest
CranberryGrow a Garden CropsBerry, Sour, Leafy, FruitPlant:
1m 50s

Fruit:
30s		Multi-harvest
Crown MelonCrown Melon Grow a GardenFruit, SweetPlant:
21m 23s

Fruit:
49m 9s		Multi-harvest
DurianTropical-Type Plants in Grow a GardenFruit, Tropical, Woody, PricklyPlant:
2m 5s

Fruit:
50s		Multi-harvest
EnkakuEnkaku plant Grow a GardenZenPlant:
18m 9s

Fruit:
6m 20s		Multi-harvest
FerntailStalky, LeafyPlant:
12m 30s

Fruit:
29m 10s		Multi-harvest
Firework FlowerGrow a Garden CropsMagical2hrs 16m 16sSingle-harvest
FruitballPlant:
13m

Fruit:
5m 18s		Multi-harvest
Ghoul RootRoot, SpookyPlant:
50m

Fruit:
2m 43s		Multi-harvest
GlowthornGlowthornToxic, Prickly, NightPlant:
5m

Fruit:
30s		Multi-harvest
Green AppleGreen Apple crop Grow a GardenFruit, Leafy, SummerPlant:
2hrs 55m

Fruit:
15m		Multi-harvest
Horned DinoshroomGrow a Garden CropsFungus, Spicy, Prickly, Stalky, Woody, PrehistoricPlant:
1hr 12m 47s

Fruit:
12m 42s		Multi-harvest
Horned MelonHorned MelonFruitPlant:
1hr 32m 24s

Fruit:
4m 12s		Multi-harvest (2-4 fruits per yield)
Lilacflower type plants in Grow a GardenLeafyPlant:
16s

Fruit:
30s		Multi-harvest (6 crops per yield)
LingonberryLingonberry crop Grow a GardenBerry, PrehistoricPlant:
2m 21s

Fruit:
1m 30s		Multi-harvest
Lucky BambooGrow a Garden crop Lucky BambooStalky, ZenPlant:
1hr 25m 42s

Fruit:
23m 42s		Multi-harvest (2-4 fruits per yield)
LumiraLumira crop Grow a GardenLeafyPlant:
3m 420s

Fruit:
11m 40s		Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield)
Luna StemStalky, LeafyPlant:
26m 4s

Fruit:
5m 12s		Multi-harvest
Mandrone BerryMandrone Berry Grow a GardenFruitPlant:
13m 6s

Fruit:
36m 25s		Multi-harvest
MangosteenMangosteen Grow a GardenFruit, WoodyPlant:
10m 55s

Fruit:
13m 37s		Multi-harvest
MoonflowerMoonflower crops Grow a GardenLeafy, NightPlant:
16s

Fruit:
20s		Multi-harvest
Nectar ThornGrow a Garden Nectar Thorn CropPrickly, SweetTBAMulti-harvest
PapayaAll crop types Grow a GardenFruit, Spicy, Tropical, WoodyPlant:
2m 20s

Fruit:
30s		Multi-harvest
PersimmonSafari, Berry, Leafy, Sweet, TropicalPlant:
5m

Fruit:
13m 37s		Multi-harvest
PineappleTropical-Type Plants in Grow a GardenFruit, Tropical, Prickly, Leafy, SummerPlant:
1m 40s

Fruit:
20s		Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield)
PricklefruitGaG Pricklefruit plantPricklyPlant:
35m

Fruit:
13m 37s		Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield)
ProteaSafari, Leafy, FlowerPlant:
10m

Fruit:
4m 10s		Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield)
PumpkinPumpkin Grow a GardenVegetable, Leafy6m 40sSingle-harvest
PyracanthaBerry, Flower, Prickly, StalkyPlant:
2m

Fruit:
1m 30s		Multi-harvest
RafflesiaGrow a Garden CropsLeafy, Summer17m 20sSingle-harvest
Sakura BushSakura Bush Grow a GardenZen, FlowerPlant:
25m 53s

Fruit:
48m 24s		Multi-harvest
SinisterdripGrow a Garden PlantsFungusPlant:
9m 10s

Fruit:
1m 35s		Multi-harvest
Soft SunshineSoft Sunshine Grow a GardenZen, FlowerPlant:
3hrs 57m 58s

Fruit:
1hr 8m 39s		Multi-harvest
SpeargrassSpeargrassWoody, Berry, Prickly, Leafy, SourPlant:
15m 1s

Fruit:
1m 59s		Multi-harvest
StarfruitAll Grow a Garden crop typesFruit, Tropical, Sweet, Sour, Leafy, NightPlant:
1m 40s

Fruit:
20s		Multi-harvest
Taro FlowerTaro Flower Grow a GardenVegetable, Zen49m 31sSingle-harvest
VeinpetalGrow a Garden CropsStalkyPlant:
36m 40s

Fruit:
55s		Multi-harvest
Violet CornViolet Corn gagVegetablePlant:
3m 20s

Fruit:
1m 40s		Multi-harvest
WatermelonAll Grow a Garden crop typesFruit, Tropical, Sweet, Leafy, Summer3m 20sSingle-harvest
White MulberryGrow a Garden CropsBerry, FruitPlant:
1hr 50m 58s

Fruit:
51m 27s		Multi-harvest
WillowberryWillowberry GaGBerry, WoodyPlant:
26m 40s

Fruit:
3m 10s		Multi-harvest

5. Mythical Crops

Mythical crops are for players who’ve built up good money already in the game. Dragon Fruit takes over 5 hours to grow the plant but then gives fruit every 9 minutes. Coconut needs 33 minutes and 20 seconds to grow, but then drops 20 to 28 fruits at once whenever you harvest them. The long wait pays off with bigger profits. Here are the mythical crops growth time and their harvest cycle in Grow a Garden:

Plant NameImageTypesGrowth TimeHarvest Cycle
AckeeAckee grow a gardenFruit, TropicalPlant:
10m

Fruit:
50s		Multi-harvest
Amber SpineAmber Spine Grow a Garden cropsPrehistoricPlant:
3hrs 1m 17s

Fruit:
1hr 37m 7s		Multi-harvest
AmberheartAmberheart grow a gardenMagicalPlant:
16m 22s

Fruit:
13m 37s		Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield)
Auburn PineCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenFall, PricklyPlant:
2hrs 28m 33s

Fruit:
2hrs 3m 12s		Multi-harvest
Bell PepperCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenSpicy, Vegetable, Leafy, SummerPlant:
28m 55s

Fruit:
10m 31s		Multi-harvest
BendbooGaG Bendboo cropStalky16sSingle-harvest
Bitter MelonCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenFruitPlant:
4hrs 24m 18s

Fruit:
1hr 57m 51s		Multi-harvest
Blood BananaCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenFruit, Leafy, NightPlant:
15m

Fruit:
3m		Multi-harvest
Briar RoseCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenFlowerPlant:
2hrs 24m 47s

Fruit:
16m 5s		Multi-harvest
CactusCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenPricklyPlant:
3m 20s

Fruit:
20s		Multi-harvest (1-4 fruits per yield)
CelestiberryCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenBerry, Leafy, NightPlant:
36s

Fruit:
1m 27s		Multi-harvest
Chicken FeedCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenSweet, Stalky, Candy, Spooky, FruitPlant:
22m 13s

Fruit:
8m 20s		Multi-harvest
CoconutCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenFruit, Tropical, Woody, NuttyPlant:
33m 20s

Fruit:
20s		Multi-harvest (20, 24, or 28 fruits per yield)
CocovineCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenTropical, Woody, Stalky, LeafyPlant:
6m 42s

Fruit:
40s		Multi-harvest
Dragon FruitCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenFruit, Tropical, PricklyPlant:
5hrs 2m 27s

Fruit:
9m 4s		Multi-harvest
Easter EggCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenCandy, SweetPlant:
5m 12s

Fruit:
3m 38s		Multi-harvest
EggplantCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenVegetable, LeafyPlant:
1m 50s

Fruit:
30s		Multi-harvest
Firefly FernCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenStalky, Leafy, PrehistoricPlant:
1hr 9m 32s

Fruit:
4m 28s		Multi-harvest (3 fruits per yield)
GleamrootGleamroot grow a gardenWoodyPlant:
10m 55s

Fruit:
13m 37s		Multi-harvest
GuanabanaGrow a Garden Guanabana cropSummer, PricklyPlant:
59m 1s

Fruit:
8m 40s		Multi-harvest
HinomaiCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenZenPlant:
22m 11s

Fruit:
13m 36s		Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield)
HoneysuckleCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenLeafyPlant:
10m 50s

Fruit:
3m 48s		Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield)
Inferno QuinceCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenFruitPlant:
59m 1s

Fruit:
8m 40s		Multi-harvest
KiwiCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenFruit, Woody, SummerTBAMulti-harvest
KniphofiaCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenFlower, Stalky, FallPlant:
59m 31s

Fruit:
40s		Multi-harvest
LemonCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenFruit, SourPlant:
1m 30s

Fruit:
30s		Multi-harvest
Lily Of The ValleyCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenStalky, Leafy, SummerTBAMulti-harvest
LimeCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenSourPlant:
1m 16s

Fruit:
3m 20s		Multi-harvest
MangoAll Grow a Garden crop typesFruit, Tropical, Spicy, Sweet, LeafyPlant:
1m 40s

Fruit:
40s		Multi-harvest (8-12 fruits per yield)
Monster FlowerMonster FlowerFlower, SpookyPlant:
31m 40s

Fruit:
5m 42s		Multi-harvest
MoonglowCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenNight, LeafyPlant:
1m 15s

Fruit:
30s		Multi-harvest
Moon MangoCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenFruit, Woody, Leafy, NightPlant:
2hrs 12m 15s

Fruit:
9m 12s		Multi-harvest (20 fruits per yield)
Moon MelonMoon Melon Grow a GardenNight, SweetPlant:
3m 20s

Fruit:
5m 50s		Multi-harvest (3-4 fruits per yield)
NectarineWoody plants in Grow a GardenFruit, Woody, LeafyPlant:
6m 40s

Fruit:
14m 40s		Multi-harvest
Parasol FlowerCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenTropical, Leafy, Summer37m 30sSingle-harvest
PassionfruitTropical-Type Plants in Grow a GardenFruit, Tropical, SourPlant:
1m 20s

Fruit:
30s		Multi-harvest
PeachGrow a Garden Peach plantFruit, Woody, Sweet, LeafyPlant:
1m 40s

Fruit:
40s		Multi-harvest
Pink LilyCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenLeafyPlant:
5m 13s

Fruit:
5m 13s		Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield)
Poseidon PlantCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenStalkyPlant:
2hrs 31m 44s

Fruit:
3hrs 9m 23s		Multi-harvest
PotatoVegetable, RootPlant:
8m 20s

Fruit:
2m 30s		Multi-harvest
Prickly PearPrickly Pear crop Grow a GardenPrickly, SummerPlant:
58m 40s

Fruit:
6m 56s		Multi-harvest
Purple DahliaPurple Dahlia grow a gardenLeafy, FlowerPlant:
8m 7s

Fruit:
8m 7s		Multi-harvest
Spiked MangoCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenTropical, Prickly, Sweet, Leafy, ZenPlant:
7hrs 38m 5s

Fruit:
5m 33s		Multi-harvest (4 fruits per yield)
SugarglazeCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenCandy, Sweet, StalkyPlant:
19m 2s

Fruit:
5m 55s		Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield)
SuncoilStalky, FlowerPlant:
5m

Fruit:
1m 5s		Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield)
Tall AsparagusGrow a Garden Tall AsparagusVegetable, StalkyPlant:
1hr 58m 36s

Fruit:
21m 51s		Multi-harvest
TorchflareCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenFallPlant:
5m 40s

Fruit:
3m 50s		Multi-harvest
Untold BellUntold Bell grow a gardenBerry, Stalky, MagicalPlant:
10hrs 21m 44s

Fruit:
9m 40s		Multi-harvest
Wisp FlowerCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenSpooky, FlowerPlant:
1hr 14m 43s

Fruit:
2hrs 44m 6s		Multi-harvest
Zen RocksCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenZenSingle-harvest

6. Divine Crops

These crops need hours to mature but the payoff is huge. Only plant these if you can wait or play overnight. Usually these crops also takes a huge area in your garden, so better plant them on the edges if you don’t want them to criss cross with other plants. Here are the divine crops growth time and their harvest cycle in Grow a Garden:

Plant NameImageTypesGrowth TimeHarvest Cycle
AcornAcorn Grow a GardenNuttyPlant:
41m 40s

Fruit:
9m 43s		Multi-harvest
AetherfruitCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenMagicalPlant:
50m

Fruit:
1m 30s		Multi-harvest
Aurora VineAurora Vine grow a gardenMagicalPlant:
5hrs 23m 31s

Fruit:
2m 30s		Multi-Harvest (1 fruit per yield)
Blooming CactusPrickly, FlowerPlant:
2m 20s

Fruit:
1m 20s		Multi-harvest
Brussels SproutCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenVegetable, Leafy, StalkyPlant:
18m 20s

Fruit:
30s		Multi-harvest
CacaoCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenSpicy, WoodyPlant:
1m 40s

Fruit:
30s		Multi-harvest
Candy BlossomCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenCandy, SweetPlant:
16m 1s

Fruit:
14m 25s		Multi-Harvest (12 fruits per yield)
Cherry BlossomGrow a Garden CropsBlossom, FlowerPlant:
26m 52s

Fruit:
5m 45s		Multi-harvest
Cursed FruitCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenSpicy, MagicalPlant:
9m 20s

Fruit:
2m		Multi-harvest
CyclamenCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenFlowerPlant:
1hr 49m 9s

Fruit:
13m 37s		Multi-harvest
Dragon PepperCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenSpicy, VegetablePlant:
13m 20s

Fruit:
12m		Multi-harvest
FeijoaWoody plants in Grow a GardenWoody, SummerPlant:
33m 20s

Fruit:
1m 10s		Multi-harvest
FirewellCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenPrickly, Woody, Leafy, ToxicPlant:
1hr 20m

Fruit:
16m 4s		Multi-harvest
FossilightFossilight Grow a Garden cropsPrehistoric, MagicalPlant:
23m 20s

Fruit:
2m 48s		Multi-harvest
Golden EggGolden Egg grow a gardenMagical9sSingle-harvest
Golden PeachGolden Peach GaGFruit, Sour, Sweet, FallPlant:
5hrs 14m 59s

Fruit:
6m 17s		Multi-harvest
Grand TomatoGrand Tomato crop grow a gardenFruit, Vegetable, Leafy, SummerPlant:
5hrs 52m

Fruit:
1hr 24m 11s		Multi-harvest
Grand VolcaniaAll crop types Grow a GardenSpicy, Stalky, Leafy, PrehistoricPlant:
5hrs 8m 20s

Fruit:
32m 5s		Multi-harvest
GrapeGrow a Garden CropsBerry, Fruit, Sweet, LeafyPlant:
3m 20s

Fruit:
20s		Multi-harvest
Hive FruitHive Fruit Grow a Garden plantWoody, LeafyPlant:
27m 26s

Fruit:
31m 22s		Multi-harvest
King CabbageCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenVegetable, MagicalPlant:
9hrs 8m 20s

Fruit:
1hr 49m		Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield)
Legacy SunflowerFlower, Fall, Leafy, Stalky, SummerPlant:
1hrs 19m 20s

Fruit:
23m 20s		Multi-harvest
LoquatCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenFruit, SummerPlant:
41m 40s

Fruit:
5m 40s		Multi-harvest
LotusLotus crop Grow a GardenStalkyPlant:
55s

Fruit:
50s		Multi-harvest
Maple AppleCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenFruit, Woody, Leafy, ZenPlant:
5hrs 46m 22s

Fruit:
44m 49s		Multi-harvest
Mega MushroomGrow a Garden CropsFungus7hrs 8m 26sSingle-harvest
Moon BlossomCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenBlossom, Woody, Leafy, NightPlant:
21m 13s

Fruit:
6m 21s		Multi-harvest (8-10 fruits per yield)
Mummy’s HandCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenRoot, Toxic, SpookyPlant:
3hrs 26m 33s

Fruit:
1hr 12m 54s		Multi-harvest
MushroomGrow a Garden PlantsFungus, Stalky1m 20sSingle-harvest
PecanPecan Grow a GardenNuttyPlant:
37m 30s

Fruit:
37m 30s		Multi-harvest
PepperPepper grow a gardenSpicy, VegetablePlant:
1m 15s

Fruit:
20s		Multi-harvest
Pinkside DandelionCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenFlowerPlant:
6hrs 53m 23s

Fruit:
4hrs 47m 55s		Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield)
Pitcher PlantPitcher Plant Grow a Garden crop typeStalky, Leafy, SummerPlant:
3hrs 50m

Fruit:
18m		Multi-harvest (1 crop per yield)
Princess ThornGrow a Garden All Sprout Seed Pack PlantsPrcikly, LeafyPlant:
3hrs 3m 20s

Fruit:
27m 15s		Multi-harvest
Rosy DelightCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenSummerPlant:
1hr 33m 20s

Fruit:
2m 12s		Multi-harvest (3 crops per yield)
Seer VineSeer Vine grow a gardenMagical, Stalky, SpookyPlant:
2hrs 47m 33s

Fruit:
53m 10s		Multi-harvest
Snaparino BeanariniCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenVegetablePlant:
2hrs 33m 20s

Fruit:
1hr 35m 50s		Multi-harvest
Soul FruitSoul Fruit Grow a GardenMagicalPlant:
6m 25s

Fruit:
3m 51s		Multi-harvest
Sparkle SliceCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenExoticPlant:
18m 55s

Fruit:
2m 30s		Multi-harvest
Spirit FlowerCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenBerry, MagicalPlant:
4hrs 54m 43s

Fruit:
31s		Multi-harvest
SunflowerGrow a Garden cropsLeafyPlant:
7m 8s

Fruit:
2m 20s		Multi-harvest
ThornspireCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenSafari, FlowerPlant:
22m 30s

Fruit:
41m 40s		Multi-harvest
Traveler’s FruitWoody plants in Grow a GardenWoody, Fruit, Leafy, SummerPlant:
5hrs 20m 50s

Fruit:
29m 10s		Multi-harvest (5 fruits per yield)
Urchin PlantCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenFlower, Leafy, StalkyPlant:
7hrs 2m 33s

Fruit:
7m 49s		Multi-harvest
Venus Fly TrapVenus Flytrap GaG cropPricklyPlant:
37m 20s

Fruit:
21m 20s		Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield)
WereplantCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenLeafy, Night, Magical, SpookyPlant:
39m 23s

Fruit:
11m 40s		Multi-harvest
YarrowFlowerPlant:
1hr 4m 17s

Fruit:
5m		Multi-harvest
ZucchiniCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenFlower, Fruit, Leafy, Sweet, Vegetable, StalkyPlant:
50m

Fruit:
4m 10s		Multi-harvest

7. Prismatic Crops

Prismatic plants are rare and powerful. Plus, they are also very hard to find in the Seed Shop. Here are the prismatic crops growth time and their harvest cycle in Grow a Garden:

Plant NameImageTypesGrowth TimeHarvest Cycle
BeanstalkGaG BeanstalkStalky, Vegetable, LeafyPlant:
3m 20s

Fruit:
20s		Multi-harvest
Blood OrangeCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenFruit, Sour, SpookyPlant:
5hrs 59m 18s

Fruit:
1hr 56m 4s		Multi-harvest
Burning BudCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenStalkyPlant:
3hrs 46m

Fruit:
6m 46s		Multi-harvest
Christmas TreeWoody, Leafy, Magical, Christmas5sSingle-harvest
CocomangoCocomango grow a gardenFruit, Woody, Leafy, Sour, SweetPlant:
8m 20s

Fruit:
5m		Multi-harvest
Colorpop CropPlant:
34m 57s

Fruit:
4m 10s		Multi-harvest
Elder StrawberryGrow a Garden CropsBerry, FruitPlant:
6hrs 33s

Fruit:
38m 38s		Multi-harvest
Elephant EarsElephant Ears Grow a GardenStalky, Leafy, SummerPlant:
3hrs 42m 45s

Fruit:
2hrs 21m 45s		Multi-harvest
Ember LilyCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenSpicyPlant:
5hrs 57m 1s

Fruit:
2hrs 3m 20s		Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield)
Giant PineconeCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenWoody, LeafyPlant:
4hrs 7m 51s

Fruit:
18m 55s		Multi-harvest
MangroveMangrove GaGStalky, WoodyPlant:
49m 1s

Fruit:
40s		Multi-harvest (4 fruits per yield)
Naval WortPlant:
4hrs 44m 37s

Fruit:
3hrs 1m 7s		Multi-harvest
Peacock TailCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenFlower, Leafy, Summer, Magical, SafariPlant:
6hrs 25m 48s

Fruit:
4hrs 47m 55s		Multi-harvest
Poison AppleCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenFruit, Leafy, Sour, Sweet, Woody, Prickly, Toxic, Spicy, Magical, SpookyPlant:
7hrs 31m 6s

Fruit:
3hrs 13m 20s		Multi-harvest
RomanescoCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenSweet, Leafy, VegetablePlant:
1hr 56m 40s

Fruit:
3m 10s		Multi-harvest
Severed SpineSevered Spine GaGSour, Vegetable, Woody, Prickly, Stalky, SpookyPlant:
56m 40s

Fruit:
9m 43s		Multi-harvest
Sugar AppleGrow a Garden all Fruit-type plantsFruit, Sweet, Leafy, SummerPlant:
53m 20s

Fruit:
33m 20s		Multi-harvest
Tranquil BloomCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenZen, MagicalPlant:
6hrs 53m 25s

Fruit:
4hrs 32m 15s		Multi-harvest (4 fruits per yield)
WispwingCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenMagicalPlant:
1hr 56m 40s

Fruit:
2m 45s		Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield)

8. Transcendent Crops

Transcendent crops are the rarest in the game. These are ultimate farming goals that take serious dedication. If you have them in your garden, that means you’re already a long-time player!

Plant NameImageTypesGrowth TimeHarvest Cycle
Bone BlossomBone Blossom grow a gardenBlossom, PrehistoricPlant:
2hrs 52m 16s

Fruit:
47m 50s		Multi-harvest
Crimson ThornGrow a Garden Crimson ThornPrickly, StalkyPlant:
26hrs 29m 21s

Fruit:
1hr 15m 17s		Multi-harvest (6 fruits per yield)
Firework FernLeafy, Prickly, Night, Spicy, StalkyPlant:
49m 21s

Fruit:
5m 50s		Multi-harvest
Gingerbread BlossomCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenChristmas, Candy, Flower, SpicyPlant:
8hrs 5m 13s

Fruit:
1m 2s		Multi-harvest (4-5 fruits per yield)
Maple ResinCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenWoody, Fall, Candy, LeafyPlant:
16hrs 2m 15s

Fruit:
13m 5s		Multi-harvest (5-7 fruits per yield)
OctobloomRoot, FlowerPlant:
36m 40s

Fruit:
3m 20s		Multi-harvest (4 fruits per yield)
Reindeer RootCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenRoot, Leafy, Woody, Stalky, ChristmasPlant:
23m 20s

Fruit:
9m		Multi-harvest
Spirit SparkleCrops Growth Time Grow a GardenChristmasPlant:
23m 20s

Fruit:
9m		Multi-harvest
ZebrazinkleStalky, SafariPlant:
16m 40s

Fruit:
4m 35s		Multi-harvest

Now you know exactly all crops growth time and harvest cycle in Grow a Garden. Use this info to plan your garden better. We will always update this article whenever there is a new crop dropping in the game. Happy farming!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

