Grow a Garden: All Crops Growth Time and Harvest Cycle

If you want to make money fast in Grow a Garden, you need to know how long your crops take to grow. Some plants are ready in seconds, while others take hours, and even more than a day to grow completely. Understanding growth times helps you plan which seeds to buy and when to harvest them. In this guide, we will break down all crops growth time and harvest cycle in Grow a Garden, so you can build the perfect farming schedule.
Table of Contents
1. Common Crops
Common crops are your starter plants. They grow super fast and don’t cost much, which makes them perfect when you’re just beginning. Here are the common crops growth time in Grow a Garden:
|Plant Name
|Image
|Types
|Growth Time
|Harvest Cycle
|Carrot
|Root, Vegetable
|2s
|Single-harvest
|Chocolate Carrot
|Candy, Root, Sweet, Vegetable
|14s
|Single-harvest
|Corn
|Vegetable
|Plant:
6m 40s
Fruit:
2m 40s
|Multi-harvest
|Evo Beetroot
|Vegetable
|18m 40s
|Single-harvest
|Snaparino Beanarini
|Vegetable
|Plant:
2h 33m 20s
Fruit:
1h 35m 50s
|Multi-harvest
|Spring Onion
|Root, Stalky, Vegetable
|22s
|Single-harvest
|Strawberry
|Berry, Sweet, Fruit, Summer, Leafy
|Plant:
8s
Fruit:
4s
|Multi-harvest
2. Uncommon Crops
Uncommon crops take a bit longer but they’re still pretty fast. Most of them are multi-harvest, which means you plant them once and keep picking fruit over and over. Here are the uncommon crops growth time and their harvest cycle in Grow a Garden:
|Plant Name
|Image
|Types
|Growth Time
|Harvest Cycle
|Acorn Squash
|Nutty, Vegetable
|Plant:
7m 39s
Fruit:
52s
|Multi-harvest
|Artichoke
|Vegetable, Leafy
|3s
|Single-harvest
|Autumn Shroom
|Fungus
|Plant:
5m 30s
Fruit:
57s
|Multi-harvest
|Bloodred Mushroom
|Fungus
|Plant:
9m 40s
Fruit:
3m
|Multi-harvest
|Blueberry
|Berry, Fruit, Sweet, Summer, Leafy
|Plant:
1m 40s
Fruit:
20s
|Multi-harvest
|Buttercup
|Flower
|5s
|Single-harvest
|Confetti Tula
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Crocus
|Flower
|2m 10s
|Single-harvest
|Crown Of Thorns
|Flower
|TBA
|Multi-harvest
|Daisy
|Flowe
|Plant:
45m
Fruit:
4m 10s
|Multi-harvest
|Dezen
|Flower
|25s
|Single-harvest
|Emerald Bud
|Flower
|Plant:
6m 53s
Fruit:
2m 4s
|Multi-harvest
|Flare Daisy
|Flower
|Plant:
17m 55s
Fruit:
15m 38s
|Multi-harvest
|Ghost Bush
|Bush, Plant
|Plant:
42s
Fruit:
20s
|Multi-harvest
|Glowpod
|Plant
|Plant:
50s
Fruit:
3m 10s
|Multi-harvest
|Hazelnut
|Nutty
|Plant:
1m 10s
Fruit:
1m 17s
|Multi-harvest
|Lavender
|Flower, Herb
|1m 39s
|Single-harvest
|Manuka Flower
|Flower
|5m 33s
|Single-harvest
|Monoblooma
|Flower
|30s
|Single-harvest
|Nightshade
|Flower, Night, Toxic
|12s
|Single-harvest
|Onion
|Root, Vegetable
|7s
|Single-harvest
|Orange Delight
|Stalky, Tropical, Safari
|TBA
|TBA
|Orange Tulip
|Flower
|7s
|Single-harvest
|Parsley
|Herb, Leafy
|Plant:
2m 30s
Fruit:
20s
|Multi-harvest
|Pointsettia
|Flower
|Plant:
2m 17s
Fruit:
2m 30s
|Multi-harvest
|Red Lollipop
|Candy, Sweet
|8s
|Single-harvest
|Rhubarb
|Stalky, Vegetable
|Plant:
2m 55s
Fruit:
13m 37s
|Multi-harvest
|Rose
|Flower
|Plant:
1m 20s
Fruit:
1m 40s
|Multi-harvest
|Spring Onion
|Root, Stalky, Vegetable
|22s
|Single-harvest
|Stonebite
|Flower, Stalky, Prehistoric
|50s
|Single-harvest
|Sundew
|Stalky
|Plant:
1m 30s
Fruit:
4m 10s
|Multi-harvest
|Sunbulb
|Flower
|Plant:
50s
Fruit:
30s
|Multi-harvest
|Wild Carrot
|Root, Vegetable
|33s
|Single-harvest
3. Rare Crops
Rare crops start needing more patience. Some take several minutes while others can take hours. Here are the rare crops growth time and their harvest cycle in Grow a Garden:
|Plant Name
|Image
|Types
|Growth Time
|Harvest Cycle
|Bee Balm
|Leafy
|Plant:
14m 10s
Fruit:
55s
|Multi-harvest
|Black Bat Flower
|Flower
|Plant:
9m 2s
Fruit:
25m 7s
|Multi-harvest
|Blue Lollipop
|Sweet, Candy
|8s
|Single-harvest
|Butternut Squash
|Summer
|Plant:
3hrs 37m 2s
Fruit:
2m 40s
|Multi-harvest
|Canary Melon
|Fruit
|Plant:
1h 50m 54s
Fruit:
2h 18m 25s
|Multi-harvest
|Candy Sunflower
|Candy, Sweet
|4m 40s
|Single-harvest
|Cauliflower
|Vegetable, Leafy, Summer
|Plant:
14m 26s
Fruit:
1m 55s
|Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield)
|Corn
|Vegetable
|Plant:
6m 40s
Fruit:
2m 40s
|Multi-harvest
|Daffodil
|Flower
|2s
|Single-harvest
|Dandelion
|Stalky
|5m 25s
|Single-harvest
|Delphinium
|Summer
|2m 52s
|Single-harvest
|Duskpuff
|Woody
|Plant:
13m 45s
Fruit:
3m 10s
|Multi-harvest (4 fruits per yield)
|Fissure Berry
|Tropical
|4m 14s
|Single-harvest
|Foxglove
|Leafy, Toxic
|Plant:
3m 40s
Fruit:
1m 25s
|Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield)
|Glowshroom
|Fungus, Night
|Plant:
16s
Fruit:
30s
|Multi-harvest
|Horsetail
|Prehistoric
|1m 25s
|Single-harvest
|Jack O Lantern
|Vegetable, Leafy, Spooky, Fruit
|Plant:
37m 30s
Fruit:
13m 45s
|Multi-harvest
|Jalapeno
|Spicy, Vegetable
|Plant:
1m 18s
Fruit:
11m 57s
|Multi-harvest
|Liberty Lily
|Flower
|Plant:
1hr 7m 25s
Fruit:
29m 37s
|Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield)
|Lightshoot
|Night, Stalky
|Plant:
4m 40s
Fruit:
3m 10s
|Multi-harvest
|Mandrake
|Magical
|–
|Single-harvest
|Meyer Lemon
|Fruit
|Plant:
34m 7s
Fruit:
4m 33s
|Multi-harvest
|Mint
|Vegetable, Night, Leafy
|Plant:
16m
Fruit:
1s
|Multi-harvest
|Nectarshade
|Fungus
|1m 10s
|Single-harvest
|Noble Flower
|Leafy
|Plant:
18m 20s
Fruit:
7m 5s
|Multi-harvest
|Paradise Petal
|Prehistoric
|Plant:
10m 18s
Fruit:
6m 33s
|Multi-harvest (4 fruits per yield)
|Peace Lily
|Summer
|4m 40s
|Single-harvest
|Pear
|Fruit, Sweet, Woody, Summer
|Plant:
2m 10s
Fruit:
1m 21s
|Multi-harvest
|Pixie Faern
|Magical, Fruit
|Plant:
16m 40s
Fruit:
2m 30s
|Multi-harvest
|Pomegrenate
|Berry, Flower, Leafy, Sweet, Summer, Sour, Fruit, Tropical
|Plant:
2m
Fruit:
1m 15s
|Multi-harvest
|Purple Cabbage
|Vegetable
|Plant:
12m 50s
Fruit:
3m 30s
|Multi-harvest
|Raspberry
|Berry, Fruit, Sweet, Leafy
|Plant:
1m 40s
Fruit:
20s
|Multi-harvest
|Serenity
|Zen
|Plant:
12m 55s
Fruit:
1m 6s
|Multi-harvest
|Succulent
|–
|Plant:
5m
Fruit:
5m 20s
|Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield)
|Tomato
|Vegetable, Leafy, Summer
|Plant:
1m 40s
Fruit:
20s
|Multi-harvest
|Twisted Tangle
|Prickly, Leafy
|Plant:
19m 43s
Fruit:
42m 33s
|Multi-harvest
|Zenflare
|Zen
|Plant:
4m 57s
Fruit:
1m
|Multi-harvest
|Zombie Fruit
|Spooky
|Plant:
30m
Fruit:
14m 35s
|Multi-harvest
4. Legendary Crops
Growth times jump up big time with Legendary crops. Simple ones like Bamboo only need 12 seconds and you’re done. But Green Apple takes almost 3 hours to grow the plant, then you wait 15 minutes between each fruit until you can harvest them. These crops sell for way more money, so the wait is worth it.
|Plant Name
|Image
|Types
|Growth Time
|Harvest Cycle
|Aloe Vera
|Prickly, Summer, Leafy
|29m 10s
|Single-harvest
|Apple
|Fruit, Woody, Leafy
|Plant:
1m 40s
Fruit:
20s
|Multi-harvest
|Avocado
|Fruit, Woody, Vegetable, Summer, Leafy
|Plant:
18m 20s
Fruit:
50s
|Multi-harvest (6 fruits per yield)
|Badlands Pepper
|Spicy, Vegetable
|Plant:
1hr 8m 33s
Fruit:
1hr 25m 33s
|Multi-harvest
|Bamboo
|Stalky
|12s
|Single-harvest
|Banana
|Fruit, Tropical, Sweet, Leafy, Summer
|Plant:
2m 30s
Fruit:
30s
|Multi-harvest (4 fruits per yield)
|Boneboo
|Stalky, Woody, Prehistoric
|1m 36s
|Single-harvest
|Broccoli
|Leafy
|Plant:
13m 20s
Fruit:
13m 37s
|Multi-harvest
|Calla Lily
|Leafy
|Plant:
1hr 55m 55s
Fruit:
19m 39s
|Multi-Harvest
|Canary Melon
|Fruit
|Plant:
1h 50m 54s
Fruit:
2h 18m 25s
|Multi-Harvest
|Candy Cornflower
|Fruit
|Plant:
9m 58s
Fruit:
7m 5s
|Multi-Harvest (7 fruits per yield)
|Candy Sunflower
|Candy, Sweet
|4m 40s
|Single-harvest
|Cantaloupe
|Leafy, Summer, Fruit
|Plant:
5m 3s
Fruit:
5m 50s
|Multi-Harvest (1 fruit per yield)
|Carnival Pumpkin
|Fruit
|Plant:
58m 34s
Fruit:
3m 8s
|Multi-Harvest
|Corpse Flower
|Flower
|Plant:
3hrs 35m 13s
Fruit:
36m 30s
|Multi-harvest
|Cranberry
|Berry, Sour, Leafy, Fruit
|Plant:
1m 50s
Fruit:
30s
|Multi-harvest
|Crown Melon
|Fruit, Sweet
|Plant:
21m 23s
Fruit:
49m 9s
|Multi-harvest
|Durian
|Fruit, Tropical, Woody, Prickly
|Plant:
2m 5s
Fruit:
50s
|Multi-harvest
|Enkaku
|Zen
|Plant:
18m 9s
Fruit:
6m 20s
|Multi-harvest
|Ferntail
|Stalky, Leafy
|Plant:
12m 30s
Fruit:
29m 10s
|Multi-harvest
|Firework Flower
|Magical
|2hrs 16m 16s
|Single-harvest
|Fruitball
|–
|Plant:
13m
Fruit:
5m 18s
|Multi-harvest
|Ghoul Root
|Root, Spooky
|Plant:
50m
Fruit:
2m 43s
|Multi-harvest
|Glowthorn
|Toxic, Prickly, Night
|Plant:
5m
Fruit:
30s
|Multi-harvest
|Green Apple
|Fruit, Leafy, Summer
|Plant:
2hrs 55m
Fruit:
15m
|Multi-harvest
|Horned Dinoshroom
|Fungus, Spicy, Prickly, Stalky, Woody, Prehistoric
|Plant:
1hr 12m 47s
Fruit:
12m 42s
|Multi-harvest
|Horned Melon
|Fruit
|Plant:
1hr 32m 24s
Fruit:
4m 12s
|Multi-harvest (2-4 fruits per yield)
|Lilac
|Leafy
|Plant:
16s
Fruit:
30s
|Multi-harvest (6 crops per yield)
|Lingonberry
|Berry, Prehistoric
|Plant:
2m 21s
Fruit:
1m 30s
|Multi-harvest
|Lucky Bamboo
|Stalky, Zen
|Plant:
1hr 25m 42s
Fruit:
23m 42s
|Multi-harvest (2-4 fruits per yield)
|Lumira
|Leafy
|Plant:
3m 420s
Fruit:
11m 40s
|Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield)
|Luna Stem
|Stalky, Leafy
|Plant:
26m 4s
Fruit:
5m 12s
|Multi-harvest
|Mandrone Berry
|Fruit
|Plant:
13m 6s
Fruit:
36m 25s
|Multi-harvest
|Mangosteen
|Fruit, Woody
|Plant:
10m 55s
Fruit:
13m 37s
|Multi-harvest
|Moonflower
|Leafy, Night
|Plant:
16s
Fruit:
20s
|Multi-harvest
|Nectar Thorn
|Prickly, Sweet
|TBA
|Multi-harvest
|Papaya
|Fruit, Spicy, Tropical, Woody
|Plant:
2m 20s
Fruit:
30s
|Multi-harvest
|Persimmon
|Safari, Berry, Leafy, Sweet, Tropical
|Plant:
5m
Fruit:
13m 37s
|Multi-harvest
|Pineapple
|Fruit, Tropical, Prickly, Leafy, Summer
|Plant:
1m 40s
Fruit:
20s
|Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield)
|Pricklefruit
|Prickly
|Plant:
35m
Fruit:
13m 37s
|Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield)
|Protea
|Safari, Leafy, Flower
|Plant:
10m
Fruit:
4m 10s
|Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield)
|Pumpkin
|Vegetable, Leafy
|6m 40s
|Single-harvest
|Pyracantha
|Berry, Flower, Prickly, Stalky
|Plant:
2m
Fruit:
1m 30s
|Multi-harvest
|Rafflesia
|Leafy, Summer
|17m 20s
|Single-harvest
|Sakura Bush
|Zen, Flower
|Plant:
25m 53s
Fruit:
48m 24s
|Multi-harvest
|Sinisterdrip
|Fungus
|Plant:
9m 10s
Fruit:
1m 35s
|Multi-harvest
|Soft Sunshine
|Zen, Flower
|Plant:
3hrs 57m 58s
Fruit:
1hr 8m 39s
|Multi-harvest
|Speargrass
|Woody, Berry, Prickly, Leafy, Sour
|Plant:
15m 1s
Fruit:
1m 59s
|Multi-harvest
|Starfruit
|Fruit, Tropical, Sweet, Sour, Leafy, Night
|Plant:
1m 40s
Fruit:
20s
|Multi-harvest
|Taro Flower
|Vegetable, Zen
|49m 31s
|Single-harvest
|Veinpetal
|Stalky
|Plant:
36m 40s
Fruit:
55s
|Multi-harvest
|Violet Corn
|Vegetable
|Plant:
3m 20s
Fruit:
1m 40s
|Multi-harvest
|Watermelon
|Fruit, Tropical, Sweet, Leafy, Summer
|3m 20s
|Single-harvest
|White Mulberry
|Berry, Fruit
|Plant:
1hr 50m 58s
Fruit:
51m 27s
|Multi-harvest
|Willowberry
|Berry, Woody
|Plant:
26m 40s
Fruit:
3m 10s
|Multi-harvest
5. Mythical Crops
Mythical crops are for players who’ve built up good money already in the game. Dragon Fruit takes over 5 hours to grow the plant but then gives fruit every 9 minutes. Coconut needs 33 minutes and 20 seconds to grow, but then drops 20 to 28 fruits at once whenever you harvest them. The long wait pays off with bigger profits. Here are the mythical crops growth time and their harvest cycle in Grow a Garden:
|Plant Name
|Image
|Types
|Growth Time
|Harvest Cycle
|Ackee
|Fruit, Tropical
|Plant:
10m
Fruit:
50s
|Multi-harvest
|Amber Spine
|Prehistoric
|Plant:
3hrs 1m 17s
Fruit:
1hr 37m 7s
|Multi-harvest
|Amberheart
|Magical
|Plant:
16m 22s
Fruit:
13m 37s
|Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield)
|Auburn Pine
|Fall, Prickly
|Plant:
2hrs 28m 33s
Fruit:
2hrs 3m 12s
|Multi-harvest
|Bell Pepper
|Spicy, Vegetable, Leafy, Summer
|Plant:
28m 55s
Fruit:
10m 31s
|Multi-harvest
|Bendboo
|Stalky
|16s
|Single-harvest
|Bitter Melon
|Fruit
|Plant:
4hrs 24m 18s
Fruit:
1hr 57m 51s
|Multi-harvest
|Blood Banana
|Fruit, Leafy, Night
|Plant:
15m
Fruit:
3m
|Multi-harvest
|Briar Rose
|Flower
|Plant:
2hrs 24m 47s
Fruit:
16m 5s
|Multi-harvest
|Cactus
|Prickly
|Plant:
3m 20s
Fruit:
20s
|Multi-harvest (1-4 fruits per yield)
|Celestiberry
|Berry, Leafy, Night
|Plant:
36s
Fruit:
1m 27s
|Multi-harvest
|Chicken Feed
|Sweet, Stalky, Candy, Spooky, Fruit
|Plant:
22m 13s
Fruit:
8m 20s
|Multi-harvest
|Coconut
|Fruit, Tropical, Woody, Nutty
|Plant:
33m 20s
Fruit:
20s
|Multi-harvest (20, 24, or 28 fruits per yield)
|Cocovine
|Tropical, Woody, Stalky, Leafy
|Plant:
6m 42s
Fruit:
40s
|Multi-harvest
|Dragon Fruit
|Fruit, Tropical, Prickly
|Plant:
5hrs 2m 27s
Fruit:
9m 4s
|Multi-harvest
|Easter Egg
|Candy, Sweet
|Plant:
5m 12s
Fruit:
3m 38s
|Multi-harvest
|Eggplant
|Vegetable, Leafy
|Plant:
1m 50s
Fruit:
30s
|Multi-harvest
|Firefly Fern
|Stalky, Leafy, Prehistoric
|Plant:
1hr 9m 32s
Fruit:
4m 28s
|Multi-harvest (3 fruits per yield)
|Gleamroot
|Woody
|Plant:
10m 55s
Fruit:
13m 37s
|Multi-harvest
|Guanabana
|Summer, Prickly
|Plant:
59m 1s
Fruit:
8m 40s
|Multi-harvest
|Hinomai
|Zen
|Plant:
22m 11s
Fruit:
13m 36s
|Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield)
|Honeysuckle
|Leafy
|Plant:
10m 50s
Fruit:
3m 48s
|Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield)
|Inferno Quince
|Fruit
|Plant:
59m 1s
Fruit:
8m 40s
|Multi-harvest
|Kiwi
|Fruit, Woody, Summer
|TBA
|Multi-harvest
|Kniphofia
|Flower, Stalky, Fall
|Plant:
59m 31s
Fruit:
40s
|Multi-harvest
|Lemon
|Fruit, Sour
|Plant:
1m 30s
Fruit:
30s
|Multi-harvest
|Lily Of The Valley
|Stalky, Leafy, Summer
|TBA
|Multi-harvest
|Lime
|Sour
|Plant:
1m 16s
Fruit:
3m 20s
|Multi-harvest
|Mango
|Fruit, Tropical, Spicy, Sweet, Leafy
|Plant:
1m 40s
Fruit:
40s
|Multi-harvest (8-12 fruits per yield)
|Monster Flower
|Flower, Spooky
|Plant:
31m 40s
Fruit:
5m 42s
|Multi-harvest
|Moonglow
|Night, Leafy
|Plant:
1m 15s
Fruit:
30s
|Multi-harvest
|Moon Mango
|Fruit, Woody, Leafy, Night
|Plant:
2hrs 12m 15s
Fruit:
9m 12s
|Multi-harvest (20 fruits per yield)
|Moon Melon
|Night, Sweet
|Plant:
3m 20s
Fruit:
5m 50s
|Multi-harvest (3-4 fruits per yield)
|Nectarine
|Fruit, Woody, Leafy
|Plant:
6m 40s
Fruit:
14m 40s
|Multi-harvest
|Parasol Flower
|Tropical, Leafy, Summer
|37m 30s
|Single-harvest
|Passionfruit
|Fruit, Tropical, Sour
|Plant:
1m 20s
Fruit:
30s
|Multi-harvest
|Peach
|Fruit, Woody, Sweet, Leafy
|Plant:
1m 40s
Fruit:
40s
|Multi-harvest
|Pink Lily
|Leafy
|Plant:
5m 13s
Fruit:
5m 13s
|Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield)
|Poseidon Plant
|Stalky
|Plant:
2hrs 31m 44s
Fruit:
3hrs 9m 23s
|Multi-harvest
|Potato
|Vegetable, Root
|Plant:
8m 20s
Fruit:
2m 30s
|Multi-harvest
|Prickly Pear
|Prickly, Summer
|Plant:
58m 40s
Fruit:
6m 56s
|Multi-harvest
|Purple Dahlia
|Leafy, Flower
|Plant:
8m 7s
Fruit:
8m 7s
|Multi-harvest
|Spiked Mango
|Tropical, Prickly, Sweet, Leafy, Zen
|Plant:
7hrs 38m 5s
Fruit:
5m 33s
|Multi-harvest (4 fruits per yield)
|Sugarglaze
|Candy, Sweet, Stalky
|Plant:
19m 2s
Fruit:
5m 55s
|Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield)
|Suncoil
|Stalky, Flower
|Plant:
5m
Fruit:
1m 5s
|Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield)
|Tall Asparagus
|Vegetable, Stalky
|Plant:
1hr 58m 36s
Fruit:
21m 51s
|Multi-harvest
|Torchflare
|Fall
|Plant:
5m 40s
Fruit:
3m 50s
|Multi-harvest
|Untold Bell
|Berry, Stalky, Magical
|Plant:
10hrs 21m 44s
Fruit:
9m 40s
|Multi-harvest
|Wisp Flower
|Spooky, Flower
|Plant:
1hr 14m 43s
Fruit:
2hrs 44m 6s
|Multi-harvest
|Zen Rocks
|Zen
|Single-harvest
6. Divine Crops
These crops need hours to mature but the payoff is huge. Only plant these if you can wait or play overnight. Usually these crops also takes a huge area in your garden, so better plant them on the edges if you don’t want them to criss cross with other plants. Here are the divine crops growth time and their harvest cycle in Grow a Garden:
|Plant Name
|Image
|Types
|Growth Time
|Harvest Cycle
|Acorn
|Nutty
|Plant:
41m 40s
Fruit:
9m 43s
|Multi-harvest
|Aetherfruit
|Magical
|Plant:
50m
Fruit:
1m 30s
|Multi-harvest
|Aurora Vine
|Magical
|Plant:
5hrs 23m 31s
Fruit:
2m 30s
|Multi-Harvest (1 fruit per yield)
|Blooming Cactus
|Prickly, Flower
|Plant:
2m 20s
Fruit:
1m 20s
|Multi-harvest
|Brussels Sprout
|Vegetable, Leafy, Stalky
|Plant:
18m 20s
Fruit:
30s
|Multi-harvest
|Cacao
|Spicy, Woody
|Plant:
1m 40s
Fruit:
30s
|Multi-harvest
|Candy Blossom
|Candy, Sweet
|Plant:
16m 1s
Fruit:
14m 25s
|Multi-Harvest (12 fruits per yield)
|Cherry Blossom
|Blossom, Flower
|Plant:
26m 52s
Fruit:
5m 45s
|Multi-harvest
|Cursed Fruit
|Spicy, Magical
|Plant:
9m 20s
Fruit:
2m
|Multi-harvest
|Cyclamen
|Flower
|Plant:
1hr 49m 9s
Fruit:
13m 37s
|Multi-harvest
|Dragon Pepper
|Spicy, Vegetable
|Plant:
13m 20s
Fruit:
12m
|Multi-harvest
|Feijoa
|Woody, Summer
|Plant:
33m 20s
Fruit:
1m 10s
|Multi-harvest
|Firewell
|Prickly, Woody, Leafy, Toxic
|Plant:
1hr 20m
Fruit:
16m 4s
|Multi-harvest
|Fossilight
|Prehistoric, Magical
|Plant:
23m 20s
Fruit:
2m 48s
|Multi-harvest
|Golden Egg
|Magical
|9s
|Single-harvest
|Golden Peach
|Fruit, Sour, Sweet, Fall
|Plant:
5hrs 14m 59s
Fruit:
6m 17s
|Multi-harvest
|Grand Tomato
|Fruit, Vegetable, Leafy, Summer
|Plant:
5hrs 52m
Fruit:
1hr 24m 11s
|Multi-harvest
|Grand Volcania
|Spicy, Stalky, Leafy, Prehistoric
|Plant:
5hrs 8m 20s
Fruit:
32m 5s
|Multi-harvest
|Grape
|Berry, Fruit, Sweet, Leafy
|Plant:
3m 20s
Fruit:
20s
|Multi-harvest
|Hive Fruit
|Woody, Leafy
|Plant:
27m 26s
Fruit:
31m 22s
|Multi-harvest
|King Cabbage
|Vegetable, Magical
|Plant:
9hrs 8m 20s
Fruit:
1hr 49m
|Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield)
|Legacy Sunflower
|Flower, Fall, Leafy, Stalky, Summer
|Plant:
1hrs 19m 20s
Fruit:
23m 20s
|Multi-harvest
|Loquat
|Fruit, Summer
|Plant:
41m 40s
Fruit:
5m 40s
|Multi-harvest
|Lotus
|Stalky
|Plant:
55s
Fruit:
50s
|Multi-harvest
|Maple Apple
|Fruit, Woody, Leafy, Zen
|Plant:
5hrs 46m 22s
Fruit:
44m 49s
|Multi-harvest
|Mega Mushroom
|Fungus
|7hrs 8m 26s
|Single-harvest
|Moon Blossom
|Blossom, Woody, Leafy, Night
|Plant:
21m 13s
Fruit:
6m 21s
|Multi-harvest (8-10 fruits per yield)
|Mummy’s Hand
|Root, Toxic, Spooky
|Plant:
3hrs 26m 33s
Fruit:
1hr 12m 54s
|Multi-harvest
|Mushroom
|Fungus, Stalky
|1m 20s
|Single-harvest
|Pecan
|Nutty
|Plant:
37m 30s
Fruit:
37m 30s
|Multi-harvest
|Pepper
|Spicy, Vegetable
|Plant:
1m 15s
Fruit:
20s
|Multi-harvest
|Pinkside Dandelion
|Flower
|Plant:
6hrs 53m 23s
Fruit:
4hrs 47m 55s
|Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield)
|Pitcher Plant
|Stalky, Leafy, Summer
|Plant:
3hrs 50m
Fruit:
18m
|Multi-harvest (1 crop per yield)
|Princess Thorn
|Prcikly, Leafy
|Plant:
3hrs 3m 20s
Fruit:
27m 15s
|Multi-harvest
|Rosy Delight
|Summer
|Plant:
1hr 33m 20s
Fruit:
2m 12s
|Multi-harvest (3 crops per yield)
|Seer Vine
|Magical, Stalky, Spooky
|Plant:
2hrs 47m 33s
Fruit:
53m 10s
|Multi-harvest
|Snaparino Beanarini
|Vegetable
|Plant:
2hrs 33m 20s
Fruit:
1hr 35m 50s
|Multi-harvest
|Soul Fruit
|Magical
|Plant:
6m 25s
Fruit:
3m 51s
|Multi-harvest
|Sparkle Slice
|Exotic
|Plant:
18m 55s
Fruit:
2m 30s
|Multi-harvest
|Spirit Flower
|Berry, Magical
|Plant:
4hrs 54m 43s
Fruit:
31s
|Multi-harvest
|Sunflower
|Leafy
|Plant:
7m 8s
Fruit:
2m 20s
|Multi-harvest
|Thornspire
|Safari, Flower
|Plant:
22m 30s
Fruit:
41m 40s
|Multi-harvest
|Traveler’s Fruit
|Woody, Fruit, Leafy, Summer
|Plant:
5hrs 20m 50s
Fruit:
29m 10s
|Multi-harvest (5 fruits per yield)
|Urchin Plant
|Flower, Leafy, Stalky
|Plant:
7hrs 2m 33s
Fruit:
7m 49s
|Multi-harvest
|Venus Fly Trap
|Prickly
|Plant:
37m 20s
Fruit:
21m 20s
|Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield)
|Wereplant
|Leafy, Night, Magical, Spooky
|Plant:
39m 23s
Fruit:
11m 40s
|Multi-harvest
|Yarrow
|Flower
|Plant:
1hr 4m 17s
Fruit:
5m
|Multi-harvest
|Zucchini
|Flower, Fruit, Leafy, Sweet, Vegetable, Stalky
|Plant:
50m
Fruit:
4m 10s
|Multi-harvest
7. Prismatic Crops
Prismatic plants are rare and powerful. Plus, they are also very hard to find in the Seed Shop. Here are the prismatic crops growth time and their harvest cycle in Grow a Garden:
|Plant Name
|Image
|Types
|Growth Time
|Harvest Cycle
|Beanstalk
|Stalky, Vegetable, Leafy
|Plant:
3m 20s
Fruit:
20s
|Multi-harvest
|Blood Orange
|Fruit, Sour, Spooky
|Plant:
5hrs 59m 18s
Fruit:
1hr 56m 4s
|Multi-harvest
|Burning Bud
|Stalky
|Plant:
3hrs 46m
Fruit:
6m 46s
|Multi-harvest
|Christmas Tree
|Woody, Leafy, Magical, Christmas
|5s
|Single-harvest
|Cocomango
|Fruit, Woody, Leafy, Sour, Sweet
|Plant:
8m 20s
Fruit:
5m
|Multi-harvest
|Colorpop Crop
|–
|Plant:
34m 57s
Fruit:
4m 10s
|Multi-harvest
|Elder Strawberry
|Berry, Fruit
|Plant:
6hrs 33s
Fruit:
38m 38s
|Multi-harvest
|Elephant Ears
|Stalky, Leafy, Summer
|Plant:
3hrs 42m 45s
Fruit:
2hrs 21m 45s
|Multi-harvest
|Ember Lily
|Spicy
|Plant:
5hrs 57m 1s
Fruit:
2hrs 3m 20s
|Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield)
|Giant Pinecone
|Woody, Leafy
|Plant:
4hrs 7m 51s
Fruit:
18m 55s
|Multi-harvest
|Mangrove
|Stalky, Woody
|Plant:
49m 1s
Fruit:
40s
|Multi-harvest (4 fruits per yield)
|Naval Wort
|–
|Plant:
4hrs 44m 37s
Fruit:
3hrs 1m 7s
|Multi-harvest
|Peacock Tail
|Flower, Leafy, Summer, Magical, Safari
|Plant:
6hrs 25m 48s
Fruit:
4hrs 47m 55s
|Multi-harvest
|Poison Apple
|Fruit, Leafy, Sour, Sweet, Woody, Prickly, Toxic, Spicy, Magical, Spooky
|Plant:
7hrs 31m 6s
Fruit:
3hrs 13m 20s
|Multi-harvest
|Romanesco
|Sweet, Leafy, Vegetable
|Plant:
1hr 56m 40s
Fruit:
3m 10s
|Multi-harvest
|Severed Spine
|Sour, Vegetable, Woody, Prickly, Stalky, Spooky
|Plant:
56m 40s
Fruit:
9m 43s
|Multi-harvest
|Sugar Apple
|Fruit, Sweet, Leafy, Summer
|Plant:
53m 20s
Fruit:
33m 20s
|Multi-harvest
|Tranquil Bloom
|Zen, Magical
|Plant:
6hrs 53m 25s
Fruit:
4hrs 32m 15s
|Multi-harvest (4 fruits per yield)
|Wispwing
|Magical
|Plant:
1hr 56m 40s
Fruit:
2m 45s
|Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield)
8. Transcendent Crops
Transcendent crops are the rarest in the game. These are ultimate farming goals that take serious dedication. If you have them in your garden, that means you’re already a long-time player!
|Plant Name
|Image
|Types
|Growth Time
|Harvest Cycle
|Bone Blossom
|Blossom, Prehistoric
|Plant:
2hrs 52m 16s
Fruit:
47m 50s
|Multi-harvest
|Crimson Thorn
|Prickly, Stalky
|Plant:
26hrs 29m 21s
Fruit:
1hr 15m 17s
|Multi-harvest (6 fruits per yield)
|Firework Fern
|Leafy, Prickly, Night, Spicy, Stalky
|Plant:
49m 21s
Fruit:
5m 50s
|Multi-harvest
|Gingerbread Blossom
|Christmas, Candy, Flower, Spicy
|Plant:
8hrs 5m 13s
Fruit:
1m 2s
|Multi-harvest (4-5 fruits per yield)
|Maple Resin
|Woody, Fall, Candy, Leafy
|Plant:
16hrs 2m 15s
Fruit:
13m 5s
|Multi-harvest (5-7 fruits per yield)
|Octobloom
|Root, Flower
|Plant:
36m 40s
Fruit:
3m 20s
|Multi-harvest (4 fruits per yield)
|Reindeer Root
|Root, Leafy, Woody, Stalky, Christmas
|Plant:
23m 20s
Fruit:
9m
|Multi-harvest
|Spirit Sparkle
|Christmas
|Plant:
23m 20s
Fruit:
9m
|Multi-harvest
|Zebrazinkle
|Stalky, Safari
|Plant:
16m 40s
Fruit:
4m 35s
|Multi-harvest
Now you know exactly all crops growth time and harvest cycle in Grow a Garden. Use this info to plan your garden better. We will always update this article whenever there is a new crop dropping in the game. Happy farming!