Grow a Garden: All Crops Growth Time and Harvest Cycle

If you want to make money fast in Grow a Garden, you need to know how long your crops take to grow. Some plants are ready in seconds, while others take hours, and even more than a day to grow completely. Understanding growth times helps you plan which seeds to buy and when to harvest them. In this guide, we will break down all crops growth time and harvest cycle in Grow a Garden, so you can build the perfect farming schedule.

1. Common Crops

Common crops are your starter plants. They grow super fast and don’t cost much, which makes them perfect when you’re just beginning. Here are the common crops growth time in Grow a Garden:

Plant Name Image Types Growth Time Harvest Cycle Carrot Root, Vegetable 2s Single-harvest Chocolate Carrot Candy, Root, Sweet, Vegetable 14s Single-harvest Corn Vegetable Plant:

6m 40s



Fruit:

2m 40s Multi-harvest Evo Beetroot Vegetable 18m 40s Single-harvest Snaparino Beanarini Vegetable Plant:

2h 33m 20s



Fruit:

1h 35m 50s Multi-harvest Spring Onion Root, Stalky, Vegetable 22s Single-harvest Strawberry Berry, Sweet, Fruit, Summer, Leafy Plant:

8s



Fruit:

4s Multi-harvest

2. Uncommon Crops

Uncommon crops take a bit longer but they’re still pretty fast. Most of them are multi-harvest, which means you plant them once and keep picking fruit over and over. Here are the uncommon crops growth time and their harvest cycle in Grow a Garden:

Plant Name Image Types Growth Time Harvest Cycle Acorn Squash Nutty, Vegetable Plant:

7m 39s



Fruit:

52s Multi-harvest Artichoke Vegetable, Leafy 3s Single-harvest Autumn Shroom Fungus Plant:

5m 30s



Fruit:

57s Multi-harvest Bloodred Mushroom Fungus Plant:

9m 40s



Fruit:

3m Multi-harvest Blueberry Berry, Fruit, Sweet, Summer, Leafy Plant:

1m 40s



Fruit:

20s Multi-harvest Buttercup Flower 5s Single-harvest Confetti Tula TBA TBA TBA Crocus Flower 2m 10s Single-harvest Crown Of Thorns Flower TBA Multi-harvest Daisy Flowe Plant:

45m



Fruit:

4m 10s Multi-harvest Dezen Flower 25s Single-harvest Emerald Bud Flower Plant:

6m 53s



Fruit:

2m 4s Multi-harvest Flare Daisy Flower Plant:

17m 55s



Fruit:

15m 38s Multi-harvest Ghost Bush Bush, Plant Plant:

42s



Fruit:

20s Multi-harvest Glowpod Plant Plant:

50s



Fruit:

3m 10s Multi-harvest Hazelnut Nutty Plant:

1m 10s



Fruit:

1m 17s Multi-harvest Lavender Flower, Herb 1m 39s Single-harvest Manuka Flower Flower 5m 33s Single-harvest Monoblooma Flower 30s Single-harvest Nightshade Flower, Night, Toxic 12s Single-harvest Onion Root, Vegetable 7s Single-harvest Orange Delight Stalky, Tropical, Safari TBA TBA Orange Tulip Flower 7s Single-harvest Parsley Herb, Leafy Plant:

2m 30s



Fruit:

20s Multi-harvest Pointsettia Flower Plant:

2m 17s



Fruit:

2m 30s Multi-harvest Red Lollipop Candy, Sweet 8s Single-harvest Rhubarb Stalky, Vegetable Plant:

2m 55s



Fruit:

13m 37s Multi-harvest Rose Flower Plant:

1m 20s



Fruit:

1m 40s Multi-harvest Spring Onion Root, Stalky, Vegetable 22s Single-harvest Stonebite Flower, Stalky, Prehistoric 50s Single-harvest Sundew Stalky Plant:

1m 30s



Fruit:

4m 10s Multi-harvest Sunbulb Flower Plant:

50s



Fruit:

30s Multi-harvest Wild Carrot Root, Vegetable 33s Single-harvest

3. Rare Crops

Rare crops start needing more patience. Some take several minutes while others can take hours. Here are the rare crops growth time and their harvest cycle in Grow a Garden:

Plant Name Image Types Growth Time Harvest Cycle Bee Balm Leafy Plant:

14m 10s



Fruit:

55s Multi-harvest Black Bat Flower Flower Plant:

9m 2s



Fruit:

25m 7s Multi-harvest Blue Lollipop Sweet, Candy 8s Single-harvest Butternut Squash Summer Plant:

3hrs 37m 2s



Fruit:

2m 40s Multi-harvest Canary Melon Fruit Plant:

1h 50m 54s



Fruit:

2h 18m 25s Multi-harvest Candy Sunflower Candy, Sweet 4m 40s Single-harvest Cauliflower Vegetable, Leafy, Summer Plant:

14m 26s



Fruit:

1m 55s Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield) Corn Vegetable Plant:

6m 40s



Fruit:

2m 40s Multi-harvest Daffodil Flower 2s Single-harvest Dandelion Stalky 5m 25s Single-harvest Delphinium Summer 2m 52s Single-harvest Duskpuff Woody Plant:

13m 45s



Fruit:

3m 10s Multi-harvest (4 fruits per yield) Fissure Berry Tropical 4m 14s Single-harvest Foxglove Leafy, Toxic Plant:

3m 40s



Fruit:

1m 25s Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield) Glowshroom Fungus, Night Plant:

16s



Fruit:

30s Multi-harvest Horsetail Prehistoric 1m 25s Single-harvest Jack O Lantern Vegetable, Leafy, Spooky, Fruit Plant:

37m 30s



Fruit:

13m 45s Multi-harvest Jalapeno Spicy, Vegetable Plant:

1m 18s



Fruit:

11m 57s Multi-harvest Liberty Lily Flower Plant:

1hr 7m 25s



Fruit:

29m 37s Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield) Lightshoot Night, Stalky Plant:

4m 40s



Fruit:

3m 10s Multi-harvest Mandrake Magical – Single-harvest Meyer Lemon Fruit Plant:

34m 7s



Fruit:

4m 33s Multi-harvest Mint Vegetable, Night, Leafy Plant:

16m



Fruit:

1s Multi-harvest Nectarshade Fungus 1m 10s Single-harvest Noble Flower Leafy Plant:

18m 20s



Fruit:

7m 5s Multi-harvest Paradise Petal Prehistoric Plant:

10m 18s



Fruit:

6m 33s Multi-harvest (4 fruits per yield) Peace Lily Summer 4m 40s Single-harvest Pear Fruit, Sweet, Woody, Summer Plant:

2m 10s



Fruit:

1m 21s Multi-harvest Pixie Faern Magical, Fruit Plant:

16m 40s



Fruit:

2m 30s Multi-harvest Pomegrenate Berry, Flower, Leafy, Sweet, Summer, Sour, Fruit, Tropical Plant:

2m



Fruit:

1m 15s Multi-harvest Purple Cabbage Vegetable Plant:

12m 50s



Fruit:

3m 30s Multi-harvest Raspberry Berry, Fruit, Sweet, Leafy Plant:

1m 40s



Fruit:

20s Multi-harvest Serenity Zen Plant:

12m 55s



Fruit:

1m 6s Multi-harvest Succulent – Plant:

5m



Fruit:

5m 20s Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield) Tomato Vegetable, Leafy, Summer Plant:

1m 40s



Fruit:

20s Multi-harvest Twisted Tangle Prickly, Leafy Plant:

19m 43s



Fruit:

42m 33s Multi-harvest Zenflare Zen Plant:

4m 57s



Fruit:

1m Multi-harvest Zombie Fruit Spooky Plant:

30m



Fruit:

14m 35s Multi-harvest

4. Legendary Crops

Growth times jump up big time with Legendary crops. Simple ones like Bamboo only need 12 seconds and you’re done. But Green Apple takes almost 3 hours to grow the plant, then you wait 15 minutes between each fruit until you can harvest them. These crops sell for way more money, so the wait is worth it.

Plant Name Image Types Growth Time Harvest Cycle Aloe Vera Prickly, Summer, Leafy 29m 10s Single-harvest Apple Fruit, Woody, Leafy Plant:

1m 40s



Fruit:

20s Multi-harvest Avocado Fruit, Woody, Vegetable, Summer, Leafy Plant:

18m 20s



Fruit:

50s Multi-harvest (6 fruits per yield) Badlands Pepper Spicy, Vegetable Plant:

1hr 8m 33s



Fruit:

1hr 25m 33s Multi-harvest Bamboo Stalky 12s Single-harvest Banana Fruit, Tropical, Sweet, Leafy, Summer Plant:

2m 30s



Fruit:

30s Multi-harvest (4 fruits per yield) Boneboo Stalky, Woody, Prehistoric 1m 36s Single-harvest Broccoli Leafy Plant:

13m 20s



Fruit:

13m 37s Multi-harvest Calla Lily Leafy Plant:

1hr 55m 55s



Fruit:

19m 39s Multi-Harvest Canary Melon Fruit Plant:

1h 50m 54s



Fruit:

2h 18m 25s Multi-Harvest Candy Cornflower Fruit Plant:

9m 58s



Fruit:

7m 5s Multi-Harvest (7 fruits per yield) Candy Sunflower Candy, Sweet 4m 40s Single-harvest Cantaloupe Leafy, Summer, Fruit Plant:

5m 3s



Fruit:

5m 50s Multi-Harvest (1 fruit per yield) Carnival Pumpkin Fruit Plant:

58m 34s



Fruit:

3m 8s Multi-Harvest Corpse Flower Flower Plant:

3hrs 35m 13s



Fruit:

36m 30s Multi-harvest Cranberry Berry, Sour, Leafy, Fruit Plant:

1m 50s



Fruit:

30s Multi-harvest Crown Melon Fruit, Sweet Plant:

21m 23s



Fruit:

49m 9s Multi-harvest Durian Fruit, Tropical, Woody, Prickly Plant:

2m 5s



Fruit:

50s Multi-harvest Enkaku Zen Plant:

18m 9s



Fruit:

6m 20s Multi-harvest Ferntail Stalky, Leafy Plant:

12m 30s



Fruit:

29m 10s Multi-harvest Firework Flower Magical 2hrs 16m 16s Single-harvest Fruitball – Plant:

13m



Fruit:

5m 18s Multi-harvest Ghoul Root Root, Spooky Plant:

50m



Fruit:

2m 43s Multi-harvest Glowthorn Toxic, Prickly, Night Plant:

5m



Fruit:

30s Multi-harvest Green Apple Fruit, Leafy, Summer Plant:

2hrs 55m



Fruit:

15m Multi-harvest Horned Dinoshroom Fungus, Spicy, Prickly, Stalky, Woody, Prehistoric Plant:

1hr 12m 47s



Fruit:

12m 42s Multi-harvest Horned Melon Fruit Plant:

1hr 32m 24s



Fruit:

4m 12s Multi-harvest (2-4 fruits per yield) Lilac Leafy Plant:

16s



Fruit:

30s Multi-harvest (6 crops per yield) Lingonberry Berry, Prehistoric Plant:

2m 21s



Fruit:

1m 30s Multi-harvest Lucky Bamboo Stalky, Zen Plant:

1hr 25m 42s



Fruit:

23m 42s Multi-harvest (2-4 fruits per yield) Lumira Leafy Plant:

3m 420s



Fruit:

11m 40s Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield) Luna Stem Stalky, Leafy Plant:

26m 4s



Fruit:

5m 12s Multi-harvest Mandrone Berry Fruit Plant:

13m 6s



Fruit:

36m 25s Multi-harvest Mangosteen Fruit, Woody Plant:

10m 55s



Fruit:

13m 37s Multi-harvest Moonflower Leafy, Night Plant:

16s



Fruit:

20s Multi-harvest Nectar Thorn Prickly, Sweet TBA Multi-harvest Papaya Fruit, Spicy, Tropical, Woody Plant:

2m 20s



Fruit:

30s Multi-harvest Persimmon Safari, Berry, Leafy, Sweet, Tropical Plant:

5m



Fruit:

13m 37s Multi-harvest Pineapple Fruit, Tropical, Prickly, Leafy, Summer Plant:

1m 40s



Fruit:

20s Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield) Pricklefruit Prickly Plant:

35m



Fruit:

13m 37s Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield) Protea Safari, Leafy, Flower Plant:

10m



Fruit:

4m 10s Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield) Pumpkin Vegetable, Leafy 6m 40s Single-harvest Pyracantha Berry, Flower, Prickly, Stalky Plant:

2m



Fruit:

1m 30s Multi-harvest Rafflesia Leafy, Summer 17m 20s Single-harvest Sakura Bush Zen, Flower Plant:

25m 53s



Fruit:

48m 24s Multi-harvest Sinisterdrip Fungus Plant:

9m 10s



Fruit:

1m 35s Multi-harvest Soft Sunshine Zen, Flower Plant:

3hrs 57m 58s



Fruit:

1hr 8m 39s Multi-harvest Speargrass Woody, Berry, Prickly, Leafy, Sour Plant:

15m 1s



Fruit:

1m 59s Multi-harvest Starfruit Fruit, Tropical, Sweet, Sour, Leafy, Night Plant:

1m 40s



Fruit:

20s Multi-harvest Taro Flower Vegetable, Zen 49m 31s Single-harvest Veinpetal Stalky Plant:

36m 40s



Fruit:

55s Multi-harvest Violet Corn Vegetable Plant:

3m 20s



Fruit:

1m 40s Multi-harvest Watermelon Fruit, Tropical, Sweet, Leafy, Summer 3m 20s Single-harvest White Mulberry Berry, Fruit Plant:

1hr 50m 58s



Fruit:

51m 27s Multi-harvest Willowberry Berry, Woody Plant:

26m 40s



Fruit:

3m 10s Multi-harvest

5. Mythical Crops

Mythical crops are for players who’ve built up good money already in the game. Dragon Fruit takes over 5 hours to grow the plant but then gives fruit every 9 minutes. Coconut needs 33 minutes and 20 seconds to grow, but then drops 20 to 28 fruits at once whenever you harvest them. The long wait pays off with bigger profits. Here are the mythical crops growth time and their harvest cycle in Grow a Garden:

Plant Name Image Types Growth Time Harvest Cycle Ackee Fruit, Tropical Plant:

10m



Fruit:

50s Multi-harvest Amber Spine Prehistoric Plant:

3hrs 1m 17s



Fruit:

1hr 37m 7s Multi-harvest Amberheart Magical Plant:

16m 22s



Fruit:

13m 37s Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield) Auburn Pine Fall, Prickly Plant:

2hrs 28m 33s



Fruit:

2hrs 3m 12s Multi-harvest Bell Pepper Spicy, Vegetable, Leafy, Summer Plant:

28m 55s



Fruit:

10m 31s Multi-harvest Bendboo Stalky 16s Single-harvest Bitter Melon Fruit Plant:

4hrs 24m 18s



Fruit:

1hr 57m 51s Multi-harvest Blood Banana Fruit, Leafy, Night Plant:

15m



Fruit:

3m Multi-harvest Briar Rose Flower Plant:

2hrs 24m 47s



Fruit:

16m 5s Multi-harvest Cactus Prickly Plant:

3m 20s



Fruit:

20s Multi-harvest (1-4 fruits per yield) Celestiberry Berry, Leafy, Night Plant:

36s



Fruit:

1m 27s Multi-harvest Chicken Feed Sweet, Stalky, Candy, Spooky, Fruit Plant:

22m 13s



Fruit:

8m 20s Multi-harvest Coconut Fruit, Tropical, Woody, Nutty Plant:

33m 20s



Fruit:

20s Multi-harvest (20, 24, or 28 fruits per yield) Cocovine Tropical, Woody, Stalky, Leafy Plant:

6m 42s



Fruit:

40s Multi-harvest Dragon Fruit Fruit, Tropical, Prickly Plant:

5hrs 2m 27s



Fruit:

9m 4s Multi-harvest Easter Egg Candy, Sweet Plant:

5m 12s



Fruit:

3m 38s Multi-harvest Eggplant Vegetable, Leafy Plant:

1m 50s



Fruit:

30s Multi-harvest Firefly Fern Stalky, Leafy, Prehistoric Plant:

1hr 9m 32s



Fruit:

4m 28s Multi-harvest (3 fruits per yield) Gleamroot Woody Plant:

10m 55s



Fruit:

13m 37s Multi-harvest Guanabana Summer, Prickly Plant:

59m 1s



Fruit:

8m 40s Multi-harvest Hinomai Zen Plant:

22m 11s



Fruit:

13m 36s Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield) Honeysuckle Leafy Plant:

10m 50s



Fruit:

3m 48s Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield) Inferno Quince Fruit Plant:

59m 1s



Fruit:

8m 40s Multi-harvest Kiwi Fruit, Woody, Summer TBA Multi-harvest Kniphofia Flower, Stalky, Fall Plant:

59m 31s



Fruit:

40s Multi-harvest Lemon Fruit, Sour Plant:

1m 30s



Fruit:

30s Multi-harvest Lily Of The Valley Stalky, Leafy, Summer TBA Multi-harvest Lime Sour Plant:

1m 16s



Fruit:

3m 20s Multi-harvest Mango Fruit, Tropical, Spicy, Sweet, Leafy Plant:

1m 40s



Fruit:

40s Multi-harvest (8-12 fruits per yield) Monster Flower Flower, Spooky Plant:

31m 40s



Fruit:

5m 42s Multi-harvest Moonglow Night, Leafy Plant:

1m 15s



Fruit:

30s Multi-harvest Moon Mango Fruit, Woody, Leafy, Night Plant:

2hrs 12m 15s



Fruit:

9m 12s Multi-harvest (20 fruits per yield) Moon Melon Night, Sweet Plant:

3m 20s



Fruit:

5m 50s Multi-harvest (3-4 fruits per yield) Nectarine Fruit, Woody, Leafy Plant:

6m 40s



Fruit:

14m 40s Multi-harvest Parasol Flower Tropical, Leafy, Summer 37m 30s Single-harvest Passionfruit Fruit, Tropical, Sour Plant:

1m 20s



Fruit:

30s Multi-harvest Peach Fruit, Woody, Sweet, Leafy Plant:

1m 40s



Fruit:

40s Multi-harvest Pink Lily Leafy Plant:

5m 13s



Fruit:

5m 13s Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield) Poseidon Plant Stalky Plant:

2hrs 31m 44s



Fruit:

3hrs 9m 23s Multi-harvest Potato Vegetable, Root Plant:

8m 20s



Fruit:

2m 30s Multi-harvest Prickly Pear Prickly, Summer Plant:

58m 40s



Fruit:

6m 56s Multi-harvest Purple Dahlia Leafy, Flower Plant:

8m 7s



Fruit:

8m 7s Multi-harvest Spiked Mango Tropical, Prickly, Sweet, Leafy, Zen Plant:

7hrs 38m 5s



Fruit:

5m 33s Multi-harvest (4 fruits per yield) Sugarglaze Candy, Sweet, Stalky Plant:

19m 2s



Fruit:

5m 55s Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield) Suncoil Stalky, Flower Plant:

5m



Fruit:

1m 5s Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield) Tall Asparagus Vegetable, Stalky Plant:

1hr 58m 36s



Fruit:

21m 51s Multi-harvest Torchflare Fall Plant:

5m 40s



Fruit:

3m 50s Multi-harvest Untold Bell Berry, Stalky, Magical Plant:

10hrs 21m 44s



Fruit:

9m 40s Multi-harvest Wisp Flower Spooky, Flower Plant:

1hr 14m 43s



Fruit:

2hrs 44m 6s Multi-harvest Zen Rocks Zen Single-harvest

6. Divine Crops

These crops need hours to mature but the payoff is huge. Only plant these if you can wait or play overnight. Usually these crops also takes a huge area in your garden, so better plant them on the edges if you don’t want them to criss cross with other plants. Here are the divine crops growth time and their harvest cycle in Grow a Garden:

Plant Name Image Types Growth Time Harvest Cycle Acorn Nutty Plant:

41m 40s



Fruit:

9m 43s Multi-harvest Aetherfruit Magical Plant:

50m



Fruit:

1m 30s Multi-harvest Aurora Vine Magical Plant:

5hrs 23m 31s



Fruit:

2m 30s Multi-Harvest (1 fruit per yield) Blooming Cactus Prickly, Flower Plant:

2m 20s



Fruit:

1m 20s Multi-harvest Brussels Sprout Vegetable, Leafy, Stalky Plant:

18m 20s



Fruit:

30s Multi-harvest Cacao Spicy, Woody Plant:

1m 40s



Fruit:

30s Multi-harvest Candy Blossom Candy, Sweet Plant:

16m 1s



Fruit:

14m 25s Multi-Harvest (12 fruits per yield) Cherry Blossom Blossom, Flower Plant:

26m 52s



Fruit:

5m 45s Multi-harvest Cursed Fruit Spicy, Magical Plant:

9m 20s



Fruit:

2m Multi-harvest Cyclamen Flower Plant:

1hr 49m 9s



Fruit:

13m 37s Multi-harvest Dragon Pepper Spicy, Vegetable Plant:

13m 20s



Fruit:

12m Multi-harvest Feijoa Woody, Summer Plant:

33m 20s



Fruit:

1m 10s Multi-harvest Firewell Prickly, Woody, Leafy, Toxic Plant:

1hr 20m



Fruit:

16m 4s Multi-harvest Fossilight Prehistoric, Magical Plant:

23m 20s



Fruit:

2m 48s Multi-harvest Golden Egg Magical 9s Single-harvest Golden Peach Fruit, Sour, Sweet, Fall Plant:

5hrs 14m 59s



Fruit:

6m 17s Multi-harvest Grand Tomato Fruit, Vegetable, Leafy, Summer Plant:

5hrs 52m



Fruit:

1hr 24m 11s Multi-harvest Grand Volcania Spicy, Stalky, Leafy, Prehistoric Plant:

5hrs 8m 20s



Fruit:

32m 5s Multi-harvest Grape Berry, Fruit, Sweet, Leafy Plant:

3m 20s



Fruit:

20s Multi-harvest Hive Fruit Woody, Leafy Plant:

27m 26s



Fruit:

31m 22s Multi-harvest King Cabbage Vegetable, Magical Plant:

9hrs 8m 20s



Fruit:

1hr 49m Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield) Legacy Sunflower Flower, Fall, Leafy, Stalky, Summer Plant:

1hrs 19m 20s



Fruit:

23m 20s Multi-harvest Loquat Fruit, Summer Plant:

41m 40s



Fruit:

5m 40s Multi-harvest Lotus Stalky Plant:

55s



Fruit:

50s Multi-harvest Maple Apple Fruit, Woody, Leafy, Zen Plant:

5hrs 46m 22s



Fruit:

44m 49s Multi-harvest Mega Mushroom Fungus 7hrs 8m 26s Single-harvest Moon Blossom Blossom, Woody, Leafy, Night Plant:

21m 13s



Fruit:

6m 21s Multi-harvest (8-10 fruits per yield) Mummy’s Hand Root, Toxic, Spooky Plant:

3hrs 26m 33s



Fruit:

1hr 12m 54s Multi-harvest Mushroom Fungus, Stalky 1m 20s Single-harvest Pecan Nutty Plant:

37m 30s



Fruit:

37m 30s Multi-harvest Pepper Spicy, Vegetable Plant:

1m 15s



Fruit:

20s Multi-harvest Pinkside Dandelion Flower Plant:

6hrs 53m 23s



Fruit:

4hrs 47m 55s Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield) Pitcher Plant Stalky, Leafy, Summer Plant:

3hrs 50m



Fruit:

18m Multi-harvest (1 crop per yield) Princess Thorn Prcikly, Leafy Plant:

3hrs 3m 20s



Fruit:

27m 15s Multi-harvest Rosy Delight Summer Plant:

1hr 33m 20s



Fruit:

2m 12s Multi-harvest (3 crops per yield) Seer Vine Magical, Stalky, Spooky Plant:

2hrs 47m 33s



Fruit:

53m 10s Multi-harvest Snaparino Beanarini Vegetable Plant:

2hrs 33m 20s



Fruit:

1hr 35m 50s Multi-harvest Soul Fruit Magical Plant:

6m 25s



Fruit:

3m 51s Multi-harvest Sparkle Slice Exotic Plant:

18m 55s



Fruit:

2m 30s Multi-harvest Spirit Flower Berry, Magical Plant:

4hrs 54m 43s



Fruit:

31s Multi-harvest Sunflower Leafy Plant:

7m 8s



Fruit:

2m 20s Multi-harvest Thornspire Safari, Flower Plant:

22m 30s



Fruit:

41m 40s Multi-harvest Traveler’s Fruit Woody, Fruit, Leafy, Summer Plant:

5hrs 20m 50s



Fruit:

29m 10s Multi-harvest (5 fruits per yield) Urchin Plant Flower, Leafy, Stalky Plant:

7hrs 2m 33s



Fruit:

7m 49s Multi-harvest Venus Fly Trap Prickly Plant:

37m 20s



Fruit:

21m 20s Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield) Wereplant Leafy, Night, Magical, Spooky Plant:

39m 23s



Fruit:

11m 40s Multi-harvest Yarrow Flower Plant:

1hr 4m 17s



Fruit:

5m Multi-harvest Zucchini Flower, Fruit, Leafy, Sweet, Vegetable, Stalky Plant:

50m



Fruit:

4m 10s Multi-harvest

7. Prismatic Crops

Prismatic plants are rare and powerful. Plus, they are also very hard to find in the Seed Shop. Here are the prismatic crops growth time and their harvest cycle in Grow a Garden:

Plant Name Image Types Growth Time Harvest Cycle Beanstalk Stalky, Vegetable, Leafy Plant:

3m 20s



Fruit:

20s Multi-harvest Blood Orange Fruit, Sour, Spooky Plant:

5hrs 59m 18s



Fruit:

1hr 56m 4s Multi-harvest Burning Bud Stalky Plant:

3hrs 46m



Fruit:

6m 46s Multi-harvest Christmas Tree Woody, Leafy, Magical, Christmas 5s Single-harvest Cocomango Fruit, Woody, Leafy, Sour, Sweet Plant:

8m 20s



Fruit:

5m Multi-harvest Colorpop Crop – Plant:

34m 57s



Fruit:

4m 10s Multi-harvest Elder Strawberry Berry, Fruit Plant:

6hrs 33s



Fruit:

38m 38s Multi-harvest Elephant Ears Stalky, Leafy, Summer Plant:

3hrs 42m 45s



Fruit:

2hrs 21m 45s Multi-harvest Ember Lily Spicy Plant:

5hrs 57m 1s



Fruit:

2hrs 3m 20s Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield) Giant Pinecone Woody, Leafy Plant:

4hrs 7m 51s



Fruit:

18m 55s Multi-harvest Mangrove Stalky, Woody Plant:

49m 1s



Fruit:

40s Multi-harvest (4 fruits per yield) Naval Wort – Plant:

4hrs 44m 37s



Fruit:

3hrs 1m 7s Multi-harvest Peacock Tail Flower, Leafy, Summer, Magical, Safari Plant:

6hrs 25m 48s



Fruit:

4hrs 47m 55s Multi-harvest Poison Apple Fruit, Leafy, Sour, Sweet, Woody, Prickly, Toxic, Spicy, Magical, Spooky Plant:

7hrs 31m 6s



Fruit:

3hrs 13m 20s Multi-harvest Romanesco Sweet, Leafy, Vegetable Plant:

1hr 56m 40s



Fruit:

3m 10s Multi-harvest Severed Spine Sour, Vegetable, Woody, Prickly, Stalky, Spooky Plant:

56m 40s



Fruit:

9m 43s Multi-harvest Sugar Apple Fruit, Sweet, Leafy, Summer Plant:

53m 20s



Fruit:

33m 20s Multi-harvest Tranquil Bloom Zen, Magical Plant:

6hrs 53m 25s



Fruit:

4hrs 32m 15s Multi-harvest (4 fruits per yield) Wispwing Magical Plant:

1hr 56m 40s



Fruit:

2m 45s Multi-harvest (1 fruit per yield)

8. Transcendent Crops

Transcendent crops are the rarest in the game. These are ultimate farming goals that take serious dedication. If you have them in your garden, that means you’re already a long-time player!

Plant Name Image Types Growth Time Harvest Cycle Bone Blossom Blossom, Prehistoric Plant:

2hrs 52m 16s



Fruit:

47m 50s Multi-harvest Crimson Thorn Prickly, Stalky Plant:

26hrs 29m 21s



Fruit:

1hr 15m 17s Multi-harvest (6 fruits per yield) Firework Fern Leafy, Prickly, Night, Spicy, Stalky Plant:

49m 21s



Fruit:

5m 50s Multi-harvest Gingerbread Blossom Christmas, Candy, Flower, Spicy Plant:

8hrs 5m 13s



Fruit:

1m 2s Multi-harvest (4-5 fruits per yield) Maple Resin Woody, Fall, Candy, Leafy Plant:

16hrs 2m 15s



Fruit:

13m 5s Multi-harvest (5-7 fruits per yield) Octobloom Root, Flower Plant:

36m 40s



Fruit:

3m 20s Multi-harvest (4 fruits per yield) Reindeer Root Root, Leafy, Woody, Stalky, Christmas Plant:

23m 20s



Fruit:

9m Multi-harvest Spirit Sparkle Christmas Plant:

23m 20s



Fruit:

9m Multi-harvest Zebrazinkle Stalky, Safari Plant:

16m 40s



Fruit:

4m 35s Multi-harvest

Now you know exactly all crops growth time and harvest cycle in Grow a Garden. Use this info to plan your garden better. We will always update this article whenever there is a new crop dropping in the game. Happy farming!