How to Get Elder Strawberry in Grow a Garden Roblox

The Elder Strawberry is a prismatic crop that was added to Grow a Garden as part of the second phase of the Zen Event. This crop is different from other strawberry variants in the game. Here’s what you need to know about getting this prismatic berry.

What is the Elder Strawberry?

The Elder Strawberry is a prismatic rarity crop that belongs to the multi-harvest category. The seed has a dark pink to red gradient appearance.

Detail Value Rarity Prismatic Type Multi-harvest crop Seed Price 70,000,000 coins or 957 Robux Seed Chance 0.24% Base Weight 0.3kg Huge Chance 1.00%

How to Get Elder Strawberry Seeds?

Getting Elder Strawberry seeds can be done in one main way:

Seed Shop Purchase: The Elder Strawberry appears in Sam’s Seed Shop with a 0.24% chance. When it does appear, it costs 70,000,000 coins or 957 Robux. You’ll need to check the seed shop regularly and have enough money ready when it shows up.

The 0.24% spawn chance means you’ll need to check the shop frequently, as it won’t appear very often. Unlike some other rare crops, there don’t appear to be alternative methods to obtain Elder Strawberry seeds.

Is the Elder Strawberry Worth It?

The Elder Strawberry has a much better value profile than it initially appears. While it costs 70 million coins, the average sale value of 81,000 coins per harvest makes it significantly profitable. With an average of 81,000 coins per harvest and multi-harvest capability, you would need about 864 harvests to break even on the 70 million coin investment.

For beginners, the Elder Strawberry is still not recommended due to the enormous 70 million coin upfront cost. New players should focus on building up their farming operations with more affordable crops first.

Experienced players with plenty of coins might find the Elder Strawberry to be a reasonable investment, especially given the 1.00% huge chance and the decent average returns. However, if you get some high-tier mutations, you will be able to reap massive benefits out of this crop.