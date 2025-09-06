How to Get Enchanted Chest in Grow a Garden

The Enchanted Chest is one of the most exciting rewards you can get during the Fairy Event in Grow a Garden. This special chest contains some amazing items, including the rare Phoenix pet that everyone’s talking about. Let us take a look at how to get your hands on enchanted chests in Grow a Garden.

How to Get an Enchanted Chest in Grow a Garden

Before we jump into how to get it, let’s talk about why you want this chest in the first place. It contains some of the rarest pets and seeds in the game, with the Phoenix being the rarest one, with only a 1% chance to get it. The chest follows the recent pattern in Grow a Garden, where major events get expansion updates that include special reward chests.

Method 1: Crafting Your Own Enchanted Chest

The most straightforward way to get an Enchanted Chest is by crafting it yourself. Head over to the main event area in the Grow a Garden lobby, and you’ll see two crafting tables sitting next to the Fairy Godmother NPC. Walk up to the fairy crafting station on the left and press the E key to open the crafting menu. You’ll see the Enchanted Chest listed as the first item, and it takes 30 minutes to craft. Here’s what you need to gather before you can craft it:

1x Sunbulb harvest

1x Enchanted Seed Pack

1x Enchanted Egg

6,000x Fairy Points

Once you have all the ingredients, select the recipe, hit the craft button, and wait for the timer to finish. After 30 minutes, come back and press E again to collect your finished Enchanted Chest.

Method 2: Trading Fairy Jars with Lumina

The second way involves collecting and trading Fairy Jars. You need to gather 100 Fairy Jars and submit them to the Lumina NPC for a chance to receive an Enchanted Chest as a reward. This method requires some patience since you need to catch quite a few fairies, but it’s completely free if you’re willing to put in the time.

Method 3: Shopping in Fairy World

The third option takes you to Fairy World itself. Remember, you can’t access Fairy World immediately – you have to wait 30 minutes after the Fairy Event starts for the Fairy Ring to appear in the lobby. Once the Fairy Ring shows up, interact with it to enter the Fairy World. Walk straight to the huge tree in the center, and you’ll find Lumina NPC standing in front of it. Talk to her and choose the shop option to browse her items.

You can buy the Enchanted Chest directly from Lumina’s shop using 25,000 Fairy Points. This is probably the most reliable method if you’ve been actively participating in the Fairy Event and have enough points saved up.

Method 4: Purchasing from the In-Game Shop

If you want to skip the grinding and get your chest right away, you can buy Exotic Enchanted Chests from the in-game shop using Robux. These exotic versions actually have better chances of giving you rare rewards. Here are the current prices:

1 Chest : 199 Robux ($2.47)

: 199 Robux ($2.47) 3 Chests : 575 Robux ($7.12)

: 575 Robux ($7.12) 10 Chests: 1,699 Robux ($21.03)

The more chests you buy at once, the better value you get. Plus, buying multiple chests increases your chances of getting those super-rare items like the Phoenix.

What’s Inside the Enchanted Chest

The Enchanted Chest contains six different rewards with varying rarity levels:

Reward Name Rarity Drop Chance

Cardinal Common 34.5%

Emerald Bud Mythical 34.5%

Pyracantha Mythical 14.5%

Shroomie Legendary 14.5%

Aetherfruit Mythical 1%

Phoenix Divine 1%

The Enchanted Chest represents one of the best opportunities to get rare pets and seeds during the Fairy Event. Whether you choose to craft, trade, shop, or buy your way to these chests, you’re in for some exciting rewards that will enhance your Grow a Garden experience.