Grow a Garden – Energy Chew Guide

The Chubby Chipmunk update features various new pets and seeds for you to grow in your garden. Alongside them was introduced a new gear called the Energy Chew, which looks like a mini thunderbolt. However, you won’t find this item in the Gear Shop. So, where do you find the Energy Chew in Grow a Garden? Well, this guide helps you not only find this new gear in the game but also tells you about its use. So, stick around till the end.

How to Obtain the Energy Chew in Grow a Garden

Currently, the only way to get your hands on Energy Chew is by participating in the ongoing Chubby Chipmunk Event. You can get this item as one of the rewards by growing this pet. For those unaware, you can obtain this pet for free. To do so, simply load the game, head over to the middle of the map, and collect the pet on the right side of the Nuts NPC. Next, you must let the pet loose in your garden and allow it to eat random plants.

The Chipmunck will gain weight automatically as it chews through various crops, thanks to its passive. You can reduce its passive’s cooldown by triggering the Nutty Fever Event in Grow a Garden. As it eats plants, it also spawns Acorns around the map. You will get rewards once your pet reaches certain weight thresholds. We have mentioned the details below.

5th Reward – 2.15 Kg

– 2.15 Kg 9th Reward – 13.65 Kg

– 13.65 Kg 12th Reward – 36.48 Kg

Grow a Garden Energy Chew Use

The Energy Chew has a very straightforward use. It helps reduce the cooldown of your pet. Now, to use it, you can simply follow these instructions.

Once you obtain the item, open your inventory and click on Energy Chew to equip.

Go near the pet that you wish to use the item on.

Click the left mouse button when pointing towards the pet.

Once you use the item, it will instantly reduce the cooldown of that pet and activate its passive ability.

Is It Worth Getting the Energy Chew

Unfortunately, the Energy Chew is not worth the hassle. This is mainly because it is a one-time use item and vanishes after you use it. On top of that, it can only activate the pet’s passive once as well. Hence, you must put your focus on better rewards on the event list rather than going for the Energy Chew. With this, you’ve reached the end of the guide. We hope that you found it useful.