Grow a Garden Event Lantern: How to Teleport to Event Hub

Have you ever felt so tired whenever you have to walk back and forth to the event hub in Grow a Garden? Fortunately, the latest Fairy Event update gave us a new Event Lantern, which is exactly what we need. This tool lets you teleport instantly to the Fairy Event area, saving you lots of time during your farming sessions. I will guide you on everything about Grow a Garden Event Lantern, showing you how to teleport to the event area in the game.

What Is the Event Lantern in Grow a Garden?

The Event Lantern is a special gear item that was added during the Fairy Event. This tool is like your personal teleporter to the event area. Instead of running from your plot to the Fairy event hub every single time, you can just click this lantern and you’re there instantly.

Each lantern comes with 30 charges, which means you can use it 30 times before it becomes useless. The lantern is especially useful if you’re farming Glimmering mutations or doing lots of Wishing Well tasks. These activities require multiple trips to the event area, so having instant teleportation makes everything much better. You don’t have to waste time on long walks across the map.

How to Craft the Event Lantern

You can’t buy the Event Lantern from any shop, because you have to craft it yourself. Here’s exactly what you need to do:

Head over to the Gear Crafting Station that’s located right next to the Gear Shop. To make one Event Lantern, you’ll need these three things: 1x Recall Wrench

1x Apple

350,000 Sheckles Walk up to the crafting station and press E to interact with it. Find the Event Lantern option and click on it.

You’ll need to submit each ingredient one by one, then pay the 350,000 Sheckles fee. After that, the crafting timer starts and takes exactly 10 seconds to complete. Once the timer is done, you can collect your shiny new lantern.

How to Use the Event Lantern

Using the Event Lantern is super simple, especially if you’ve used the Recall Wrench before. Here’s the complete process:

Open your backpack and equip the Event Lantern. Click the Event Lantern hanging from your hand. You’re instantly teleported to the event hub!

The teleportation happens immediately. One second you’re at your plot, the next second you’re standing right in the middle of the event area.

Remember that each use takes away one charge from your lantern. You can check how many charges are left by looking at the item description in your backpack. When you hit zero charges, the lantern becomes completely useless, and you’ll need to craft a new one.

While the 30-charge limit means you’ll need to craft multiple lanterns for serious grinding, the convenience and time savings make it totally worth it. Just make sure you have the materials ready and use your charges wisely!