The Fairy Event Part 2 update just dropped in Grow a Garden, and it’s again packed with more new pets! If you want to collect these new magical creatures, I will show you all the Fairy Event pets in Grow a Garden and how to get them. There are six new pets, each with unique abilities that can help your plants grow faster or give you special bonuses.

How to Get Fairy Event Pets in Grow a Garden

There are two methods to get your hands on these new pets. Let’s break down each method so you can choose what works best for you.

Method 1: Enchanted Chests

The chest method is cheaper but you need to rely on your luck and on random number generator. You can get three od these pets from regular Enchanted Chests, Exotic Enchanted Chests, or Rainbow Sack. This is the more affordable option, but you might need to open several chests before getting the pet you want.

Method 2: Fairy World Shops

If you want a guaranteed pet, you can buy them directly from the Fairy World Shops. This costs more resources but you don’t need to gamble. However, to get to the Fairy World, you need to wait 30 minutes after the Fairy event ends. Then, the Fairy Ring will appear. You need to interact with it and you will be transported to this magical new location where all the action happens.

The Fairy World has special limited-time Fairy Shops that only appear during this event. You’ll find the Lumina Fairy Shop and the Elder Wisp Fairy Shop here. You can get another three of Fairy Event Update pets there.

All Fairy Event Pets in Grow a Garden

Here’s everything you need to know about each new pet and what they can do for your garden:

Pet Name How to Get It Rarity Drop Chance What It Does

Cardinal Enchanted Chest Common 34.5% Makes all magical plants grow 1.55x faster

Shroomie Enchanted Chest Legendary 14.5% Boosts plant size by 0.006x per fungus plant

Luminous Sprite Lumina Fairy Shop Mythical 100% Applies Luminous mutation to random fruits

Drake Elder Wisp Shop Mythical 100% Goes to your Cooking Kit and

breathes fire on it to boost speed

Wisp Elder Wisp Shop Legendary 100% Gives all other pets bonus XP as long as you have a Wisp Well in your garden.

Phoenix Enchanted Chest Divine 1% Adds +1–4.96 age boost to mutation machine pets and adds a flame mutation

Here is the Fairy Points cost and requirements if you want to get the items above from the Fairy Shops:

Item Fairy Points Requirement

Enchanted Chest 25,000 Catch 100 Fairies

Luminous Sprite 20,000 Catch 3,000 Fairies

Wisp 12,000 Catch 1,000 Fairies

Drake 15,000 Catch 2,000 Fairies

Should You Get the Fairy Event Update Pets?

These pets are nice to have, but they’re not must-haves. If you are a collector or you really want to try out the new mutations, then go for it. However, if you just want one or two pets, then the Cardinal is probably your best bet if you want something useful without breaking the bank. For experienced players with top-tier pets, these new additions might feel a little underwhelming. But if you’re still building up your collection, then you can get Wisp or Phoenix. They can definitely help you progress faster.

The event is time-limited, so if you want these pets, don’t wait too long. Once the Fairy Event ends, you won’t be able to get them anymore until they possibly return in future updates.