Home » Gaming » All Fairy Event Pets in Grow a Garden

All Fairy Event Pets in Grow a Garden

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

The Fairy Event Part 2 update just dropped in Grow a Garden, and it’s again packed with more new pets! If you want to collect these new magical creatures, I will show you all the Fairy Event pets in Grow a Garden and how to get them. There are six new pets, each with unique abilities that can help your plants grow faster or give you special bonuses.

Fairy Event Pets Grow a Garden

How to Get Fairy Event Pets in Grow a Garden

There are two methods to get your hands on these new pets. Let’s break down each method so you can choose what works best for you.

Method 1: Enchanted Chests

The chest method is cheaper but you need to rely on your luck and on random number generator. You can get three od these pets from regular Enchanted Chests, Exotic Enchanted Chests, or Rainbow Sack. This is the more affordable option, but you might need to open several chests before getting the pet you want.

Method 2: Fairy World Shops

If you want a guaranteed pet, you can buy them directly from the Fairy World Shops. This costs more resources but you don’t need to gamble. However, to get to the Fairy World, you need to wait 30 minutes after the Fairy event ends. Then, the Fairy Ring will appear. You need to interact with it and you will be transported to this magical new location where all the action happens.

The Fairy World has special limited-time Fairy Shops that only appear during this event. You’ll find the Lumina Fairy Shop and the Elder Wisp Fairy Shop here. You can get another three of Fairy Event Update pets there.

All Fairy Event Pets in Grow a Garden

Here’s everything you need to know about each new pet and what they can do for your garden:

Pet NameHow to Get ItRarityDrop ChanceWhat It Does
Fairy Event Pets Grow a Garden
Cardinal		Enchanted ChestCommon34.5%Makes all magical plants grow 1.55x faster
Fairy Event Pets Grow a Garden
Shroomie		Enchanted ChestLegendary14.5%Boosts plant size by 0.006x per fungus plant
Fairy Event Pets Grow a Garden
Luminous Sprite		Lumina Fairy ShopMythical100%Applies Luminous mutation to random fruits

Drake		Elder Wisp ShopMythical100%Goes to your Cooking Kit and
breathes fire on it to boost speed
gag Wisp
Wisp		Elder Wisp ShopLegendary100%Gives all other pets bonus XP as long as you have a Wisp Well in your garden.
Fairy Event Pets Grow a Garden
Phoenix		Enchanted ChestDivine1%Adds +1–4.96 age boost to mutation machine pets and adds a flame mutation

Here is the Fairy Points cost and requirements if you want to get the items above from the Fairy Shops:

ItemFairy PointsRequirement
Fairy Shop in Grow a Garden
Enchanted Chest		25,000Catch 100 Fairies
Fairy Event Pets Grow a Garden
Luminous Sprite		20,000Catch 3,000 Fairies
gag Wisp
Wisp		12,000Catch 1,000 Fairies

Drake		15,000Catch 2,000 Fairies

Should You Get the Fairy Event Update Pets?

These pets are nice to have, but they’re not must-haves. If you are a collector or you really want to try out the new mutations, then go for it. However, if you just want one or two pets, then the Cardinal is probably your best bet if you want something useful without breaking the bank. For experienced players with top-tier pets, these new additions might feel a little underwhelming. But if you’re still building up your collection, then you can get Wisp or Phoenix. They can definitely help you progress faster.

The event is time-limited, so if you want these pets, don’t wait too long. Once the Fairy Event ends, you won’t be able to get them anymore until they possibly return in future updates.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

How to Get Sunbulb in Grow a Garden

Fairy Shop Guide – Grow a Garden

How to Get Enchanted Chest in Grow a Garden

How to Get Gardener Seed Pack in Grow a Garden

How to Get Garden Coins in Grow a Garden: Ascension...

Blox Fruits Admin Abuse Times (September 6, 2025)

Today’s NYT Pips #20 Answers and Hints – September 7,...

Today’s Quordle #1322 Hints And Answers – September 7, 2025

Today’s NYT Wordle #1541 Hints, Answers – September 7, 2025

Today’s NYT Connections #819 Hints, Answers – September 7, 2025