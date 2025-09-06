How to Get and Use Fairy Ring in Grow a Garden?

The Fairy Ring is your gateway to the magical Fairy World in Grow a Garden. This special portal was added on September 6, 2025, as part of the Fairy Event expansion, giving players access to a whole new area filled with rewards and activities. Here’s everything you need to know about finding and using the Fairy Ring.

What is the Fairy Ring

The Fairy Ring is a special portal that appears during the Fairy Event and takes you to Fairy World. It looks like a raised patch of grass with colorful mushrooms growing around it. When active, you’ll see swirling magical effects that make it easy to spot from a distance.

This isn’t a permanent feature – the Fairy Ring only appears at specific times and has a limited window for use. Once you find it, you can interact with it to instantly travel to Fairy World, where completely different activities and rewards await.

When Does the Fairy Ring Appear in Grow a Garden

The Fairy Ring follows a very specific schedule that you need to understand if you want to access the Fairy World:

Timing Schedule:

Appears 30 minutes after the Fairy Event starts each hour

Stays active for 10 minutes only

Disappears after 10 minutes until the next cycle

This means it shows up once per hour at the 30-minute mark

For example, if the Fairy Event starts at 2:00 PM, the Fairy Ring will appear at 2:30 PM and stay until 2:40 PM. Then you’ll have to wait until 3:30 PM for the next opportunity. The 10-minute window is also your time limit inside Fairy World. Once those 10 minutes are up, you’ll automatically get kicked out and have to wait for the next cycle.

How to Use the Fairy Ring in Grow a Garden

Using the Fairy Ring is straightforward once you find it:

Walk up close to the Fairy Ring portal Press the E key (on PC) to interact with it You’ll be instantly transported to Fairy World Explore and collect rewards for up to 10 minutes Exit manually using the portal in Fairy World, or wait to be automatically kicked out

Make sure you’re prepared before entering. Understanding the Fairy Ring schedule and making the most of your time in Fairy World is key to getting the full value from the Fairy Event.