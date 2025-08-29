Roblox Grow a Garden Fairy Update Countdown & Release Date

Update: We last updated this article with more information on the upcoming Grow a Garden Fairy Update.

Magic is coming to Grow a Garden with the new Fairy Update. This enchanting event brings a world of fairies and sparkles to your farm with plenty of new magical content to discover. After the intense Admin War, it’s time for a more peaceful and mystical experience. Check out our Grow a Garden Fairy Update countdown timer below to see when this magical update launches.

Grow a Garden Fairy Update Release Date and Time

The Grow a Garden Fairy Update will officially launch on Saturday, August 30th, at 7:30 PM and will run until Saturday, September 6th, at 3:30 PM. This gives players a full week to explore all the magical fairy content and collect the limited-time items. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time India (IST) Saturday, August 30 at 7:30 PM United States (EST) Saturday, August 30 at 10:00 AM United States (PST) Saturday, August 30 at 7:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, August 30 at 2:00 PM Australia (AEST) Sunday, August 31 at 12:00 AM

Countdown to the Grow a Garden Fairy Update

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before you can start exploring the magical fairy world in Grow a Garden.

What to Expect in the Fairy Update

The Fairy Update brings an enchanting new event filled with magical content and sparkling features.

Fairy Event

A brand-new limited-time fairy event will be the main focus of this update.

will be the main focus of this update. The event will feature magical themes with fairies, sparkles, and enchanted elements.

New Content

Everything will be fairy-themed in this update:

Sparkle seed pack with magical and fairy themes will be available to plant.

with magical and fairy themes will be available to plant. Enchanted pet eggs featuring fairy creatures and magical animals, maybe like Unicorns?

featuring fairy creatures and magical animals, maybe like Unicorns? New items for players to collect

for players to collect Rebirth and Garden Coin Shop where you can exchange Sheckles for garden coins to update various inventories

where you can exchange Sheckles for garden coins to update various inventories New Gears with special radar, staff, shard (for pets), and spray.

with special radar, staff, shard (for pets), and spray. Weather effects that create a magical fairy atmosphere.

that create a magical fairy atmosphere. Admin Events that you can learn more about in a separate piece we wrote

Additional Features

A new shop will likely be added with fairy-themed items and decorations

will likely be added with fairy-themed items and decorations Players can expect new quests

A new mutation called Glimmering with new effects

That’s all you need to know about the Fairy Update coming to Grow a Garden. Mark your calendar for August 30th at 7:30 PM IST and get ready to enter a magical world of fairies. Don’t miss out on this enchanting limited-time event!