Grow a Garden Fall Bloom Event Guide

The Fairy Event has passed, and the Fall Bloom event has arrived to Grow a Garden. With it, autumn has arrived with falling leaves and brand new shops. However, to completely access all the items in all these shops, you must participate in the Fall Bloom Event and help the tree grow. But, do you know how to get the required sum of points? Well, this article presents the complete guide to help you out.

What Is the Fall Bloom Event in Grow a Garden

To participate in the Fall Bloom event in Grow a Garden, you must first head over to the middle of the map. Next, interact with the tree at the end of the shops. You must offer different types of crops in Grow a Garden to the tree, and in return, you will get points. Once 500 points are accumulated, the tree will bloom. Contributing to help the tree bloom will also unlock more items in the various Fall Festival Shops.

To make things different for this event, the developer has introduced a new feature. To restock items in the event shops, you must contribute to blooming the fall tree. Doing so will restock the items, allowing you to get things like the Golden Acorn in Grow a Garden. Anyone who participated in the previous Beanstalk Event should be familiar with the process.

The only difference is that, unlike previous events, no special weather effect is triggered after you bloom the tree. Instead, players who contribute to the blooming get the Fall mutation on random plants in their gardens.

Instructions to Trigger the Fall Bloom

To make things simpler, we have further broken down the complete process to trigger the Fall Bloom and receive rewards.

Launch the game and head over to the middle of the map. Talk to the Tree NPC and check the type of plants it wants. Collect the plant from your garden and head back to the NPC. Equip the plant and talk to the NPC again. Give it the plant and receive points in return.

Explaining the Point Requirement System

While you need to collect 500 points in total to trigger the Fall Bloom, not every crop offers the same amount of points. Hence, we have listed every rarity that the crops come in and how many points you will receive for submitting each one.

Common – 1 Point

– 1 Point Uncommon – 2 Points

– 2 Points Rare – 3 Points

– 3 Points Legendary – 4 Points

– 4 Points Mythical – 5 Points

– 5 Points Divine – 6 Points

– 6 Points Prismatic – 7 Points

– 7 Points Transcendent – 8 Points

Cooldown Period of the Fall Bloom Event in Grow a Garden

Once you successfully bloom the Fall Tree, it will stay upright for a while before going back to its original state. Afterward, there will be a 5-minute cooldown period. You won’t be able to offer fruits to the Tree NPC during this period or gain any points. The plant-type requirement also changes every hour, giving you ample time to find the right fruits.

Is the Fall Bloom Event Worth Completing?

Yes, you should keep blooming the Fall Tree as often as you can. Not only will this unlock more items in the various event shops, but it will also give you free rewards. On top of that, you will also get the Fall mutation, further boosting the value of the affected crops. The free rewards range from crates to eggs, giving you a chance to gain new cosmetics and pets. Note that the more points you contribute, the better rewards you will get.