All Fall Event Pets in Grow a Garden

The Fall Market update just dropped in Grow a Garden, and it’s packed with awesome new pets! If you want to collect these autumn creatures, I’ll show you all the Fall Event pets in Grow a Garden and how to get them. There are ten new pets total, each with unique abilities that can help make you money or give your fruits special mutations.

How to Get Fall Event Pets in Grow a Garden

There are three methods to get your hands on these new pets. Let’s break down each method so you can choose what works best for you.

Method 1: Free from Fall Bloom

There are 5 fall pets that you can hatch from the Fall Egg. This is perfect if you don’t have a lot of money in the game yet. Go find the Fall Blooms tree in the middle of the map. Talk to the tree and it’ll ask you for certain plants. When you give it what it wants, you fill up something called the Fall Bloom meter.

Once enough players fill this meter up, Fall Bloom happens, and everyone gets rewards. This includes Fall Eggs, which is what you’re after. The smart thing to do is always keep different types of plants growing so you’re ready when the tree asks for them.

Method 2: Buy from the Fall Festival Pets Shop

Got 90,000,000 Sheckles? You can just buy Fall Eggs straight from the Fall Festival Pets shop. It’s right there in the center of the market area, too.

The egg is already unlocked, so you don’t need to do anything special. But once the shop runs out of eggs, it won’t restock until the Fall Bloom event happens again. So even if you’re buying with your own money, you still need other players to keep feeding that tree. In the Pets Shop, you can also get 5 other pets from the Fall update. More on this below!

Method 3: Buy the Premium Fall Eggs with Robux

This is where you spend actual cash to buy Robux, then use those Robux to get Premium Fall Eggs. You’ll find these in the shop on the left side of your screen. Here’s what it costs:

Egg Pack Robux 1 Pack 149 Robux 3 Pack 429 Robux 10 Packs 1,249 Robux

All Fall Egg Pets in Grow a Garden

Here’s everything you need to know about each new Fall egg pet and what they can do for your garden:

Pet Name Rarity Drop Chance What It Does

Robin Common 55% Makes you 10-20% smaller

Badger Rare 32.5% Digs around and gives nearby fruits Cracked mutation

Grizzly Bear Legendary 10% Gives fruits Fall mutation and makes you bigger

Barn Owl Mythical 1.5% Shop pets get extra weight, all pets get more XP

Swan Divine 1% Copies other players’ pets and gives fruits Graceful mutation

All Fall Event Pets in Grow a Garden

Here’s everything you need to know about each new Fall event pets that you can buy in the Fall Shop and what they can do for your garden:

Pet Name Rarity What It Does Price Requirements

Chipmunk Common 6-12% chance to not use up Harvest Tools 150,000,000 Contribute to Fall Bloom 4x

Red Squirrel Rare Reduces Fall-type pet cooldowns by 14.60 seconds 400,000,000 Contribute to Fall Bloom 7x

Marmot Legendary Hides in random mounds, finding it gives Fall rewards 700,000,000 Contribute to Fall Bloom 10x

Sugar Glider Mythical Copies mutations from 3 fruits every 19.55 minutes 900,000,000 Contribute to Fall Bloom 13x

Space Squirrel Divine 15.41% chance to apply Voidtouched mutation every 17.53 minutes 1,250,000,000 Contribute to Fall Bloom 17x

The event is time-limited since it started on September 13th, 2025, so if you want these Fall event pets in Grow a Garden, don’t wait too long. Focus on contributing to Fall Bloom as much as possible. You’ll get free eggs and unlock the shop items. The Space Squirrel alone makes this event worth grinding for!