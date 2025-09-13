All Fall Event Pets in Grow a Garden

The Fall Market update just dropped in Grow a Garden, and it’s packed with awesome new pets! If you want to collect these autumn creatures, I’ll show you all the Fall Event pets in Grow a Garden and how to get them. There are ten new pets total, each with unique abilities that can help make you money or give your fruits special mutations.
How to Get Fall Event Pets in Grow a Garden
There are three methods to get your hands on these new pets. Let’s break down each method so you can choose what works best for you.
Method 1: Free from Fall Bloom
There are 5 fall pets that you can hatch from the Fall Egg. This is perfect if you don’t have a lot of money in the game yet. Go find the Fall Blooms tree in the middle of the map. Talk to the tree and it’ll ask you for certain plants. When you give it what it wants, you fill up something called the Fall Bloom meter.
Once enough players fill this meter up, Fall Bloom happens, and everyone gets rewards. This includes Fall Eggs, which is what you’re after. The smart thing to do is always keep different types of plants growing so you’re ready when the tree asks for them.
Method 2: Buy from the Fall Festival Pets Shop
Got 90,000,000 Sheckles? You can just buy Fall Eggs straight from the Fall Festival Pets shop. It’s right there in the center of the market area, too.
The egg is already unlocked, so you don’t need to do anything special. But once the shop runs out of eggs, it won’t restock until the Fall Bloom event happens again. So even if you’re buying with your own money, you still need other players to keep feeding that tree. In the Pets Shop, you can also get 5 other pets from the Fall update. More on this below!
Method 3: Buy the Premium Fall Eggs with Robux
This is where you spend actual cash to buy Robux, then use those Robux to get Premium Fall Eggs. You’ll find these in the shop on the left side of your screen. Here’s what it costs:
|Egg Pack
|Robux
|1 Pack
|149 Robux
|3 Pack
|429 Robux
|10 Packs
|1,249 Robux
All Fall Egg Pets in Grow a Garden
Here’s everything you need to know about each new Fall egg pet and what they can do for your garden:
|Pet Name
|Rarity
|Drop Chance
|What It Does
Robin
|Common
|55%
|Makes you 10-20% smaller
Badger
|Rare
|32.5%
|Digs around and gives nearby fruits Cracked mutation
Grizzly Bear
|Legendary
|10%
|Gives fruits Fall mutation and makes you bigger
Barn Owl
|Mythical
|1.5%
|Shop pets get extra weight, all pets get more XP
Swan
|Divine
|1%
|Copies other players’ pets and gives fruits Graceful mutation
All Fall Event Pets in Grow a Garden
Here’s everything you need to know about each new Fall event pets that you can buy in the Fall Shop and what they can do for your garden:
|Pet Name
|Rarity
|What It Does
|Price
|Requirements
Chipmunk
|Common
|6-12% chance to not use up Harvest Tools
|150,000,000
|Contribute to Fall Bloom 4x
Red Squirrel
|Rare
|Reduces Fall-type pet cooldowns by 14.60 seconds
|400,000,000
|Contribute to Fall Bloom 7x
Marmot
|Legendary
|Hides in random mounds, finding it gives Fall rewards
|700,000,000
|Contribute to Fall Bloom 10x
Sugar Glider
|Mythical
|Copies mutations from 3 fruits every 19.55 minutes
|900,000,000
|Contribute to Fall Bloom 13x
Space Squirrel
|Divine
|15.41% chance to apply Voidtouched mutation every 17.53 minutes
|1,250,000,000
|Contribute to Fall Bloom 17x
The event is time-limited since it started on September 13th, 2025, so if you want these Fall event pets in Grow a Garden, don’t wait too long. Focus on contributing to Fall Bloom as much as possible. You’ll get free eggs and unlock the shop items. The Space Squirrel alone makes this event worth grinding for!