Grow a Garden Fall Festival Shops Guide

by Shida Aruya
The Fall Festival just hit Grow a Garden, and it’s offering players a lot of cool new stuff! There are four brand new shops packed with pets, seeds, gear, and cosmetics. Want to know where to find these shops and what’s worth buying? Here is the complete guide for Grow a Garden Fall Festival shops.

Where to Find the Fall Festival Shops in Grow a Garden

Unlike the Fairy Shops, which are located in the Fairy World, these Fall Festival shops are super easy to find. Just go to the middle of the lobby and you’ll see them all around a big Fall Tree. No waiting around or hunting for portals like other events. There are four NPCs, each selling different stuff:

Fall Festival Seed Shop and All New Seeds

The first one on the left side of the Fall Bloom Tree, you will see Elijah selling seeds. Talk to him to check out what he’s got.

SeedPriceRequirements
Turnip		10,000,000 Sheckles

Parsley		20,000,000 ShecklesHelp the Fall Bloom Tree 2x

Meyer Lemon		50,000,000 ShecklesHelp the Fall Bloom Tree 4x
Carnival Pumpkin		100,000,000 ShecklesHelp the Fall Bloom Tree 5x

Kniphofia		450,000,000 ShecklesHelp the Fall Bloom Tree 10x
Golden Peach		900,000,000 ShecklesHelp the Fall Bloom Tree 13x
Maple Resin		1,500,000,000 ShecklesHelp the Fall Bloom Tree 17x

Fall Festival Pets Shop and All New Pets

Now, head to the left side of the Fall Bloom Tree and look for an NPC named Avery. Avery has all the Fall pets. Just walk up and interact to see what’s for sale:

PetPriceRequirements

Fall Egg		90,000,000 Sheckles

Chipmunk		150,000,000 ShecklesHelp the Fall Bloom Tree 4x

Red Squirrel		400,000,000 ShecklesHelp the Fall Bloom Tree 7x

Marmot		700,000,000 ShecklesHelp the Fall Bloom Tree 10x

Sugar Glider		900,000,000 ShecklesHelp the Fall Bloom Tree 13x

Space Squirrel		1,250,000,000 ShecklesHelp the Fall Bloom Tree 17x

Fall Festival Cosmetic Shop and All New Cosmetics

Walk to the other side of the pet shop and you’ll see Liam. He sells decorations to make your garden look awesome:

DecorationPriceRequirements

Fall Crate		50,000,000 Sheckles

Fall Leaf Chair		10,000,000 Sheckles

Maple Flag		15,000,000 Sheckles

Flying Kite		25,000,000 Sheckles

Fall Fountain		1,000,000,000 ShecklesHelp the Fall Bloom Tree 10x

Fall Gear Shop and All New Gears

Walk to the other side of the pet shop and you’ll see Danielle. She’s got all the gear you need to make your garden better.

GearPriceRequirements

Firefly Jar		500,000 Sheckles

Sky Lantern		1,000,000 Sheckles

Maple Leaf Kite		15,000,000 Sheckles

Leaf Blower		35,000,000 ShecklesHelp the Fall Bloom Tree 2x

Maple Syrup		50,000,000 ShecklesHelp the Fall Bloom Tree 5x

Maple Leaf Charm		100,000,000 ShecklesHelp the Fall Bloom Tree 9x

Maple Sprinkler		250,000,000 ShecklesHelp the Fall Bloom Tree 10x
Bonfire		500,000,000 ShecklesHelp the Fall Bloom Tree 12x
Harvest Basket		750,000,000 ShecklesHelp the Fall Bloom Tree 13x

Golden Acorn		10,000,000,000 ShecklesHelp the Fall Bloom Tree 17x

What Should You Buy from Grow a Garden Fall Festival Shops

With so many options, it’s tough to know where to spend your Sheckles. Here’s what we think are the best picks:

  • Space Squirrel – This little guy costs a whopping 1.25 billion, but he’s probably the best pet in the whole event. If you can afford him, go for it!
  • Maple Resin – At 1.5 billion, this seed is very expensive, but it’s likely super valuable. Think of it as an investment in your garden’s future.
  • Golden Acorn – 10 billion is also a lot, but this gear item must be incredible if it costs that much. Save up if you’re serious about the game.
  • Fall Fountain – Want to make your garden look amazing? This fountain costs 1 billion, but it’s worth showing off.

So that’s the complete list of all Fall Festival Shops in Grow a Garden. Don’t forget to feed the Fall Bloom Tree! Give it Tropical, Berry, and Flower plants to unlock better shop items. Plus, your plants will get a special Fall boost that makes them worth more money. Win-win!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

