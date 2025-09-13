Grow a Garden Fall Festival Shops Guide

The Fall Festival just hit Grow a Garden, and it’s offering players a lot of cool new stuff! There are four brand new shops packed with pets, seeds, gear, and cosmetics. Want to know where to find these shops and what’s worth buying? Here is the complete guide for Grow a Garden Fall Festival shops.
Where to Find the Fall Festival Shops in Grow a Garden
Unlike the Fairy Shops, which are located in the Fairy World, these Fall Festival shops are super easy to find. Just go to the middle of the lobby and you’ll see them all around a big Fall Tree. No waiting around or hunting for portals like other events. There are four NPCs, each selling different stuff:
Fall Festival Seed Shop and All New Seeds
The first one on the left side of the Fall Bloom Tree, you will see Elijah selling seeds. Talk to him to check out what he’s got.
|Seed
|Price
|Requirements
Turnip
|10,000,000 Sheckles
|–
Parsley
|20,000,000 Sheckles
|Help the Fall Bloom Tree 2x
Meyer Lemon
|50,000,000 Sheckles
|Help the Fall Bloom Tree 4x
Carnival Pumpkin
|100,000,000 Sheckles
|Help the Fall Bloom Tree 5x
Kniphofia
|450,000,000 Sheckles
|Help the Fall Bloom Tree 10x
Golden Peach
|900,000,000 Sheckles
|Help the Fall Bloom Tree 13x
Maple Resin
|1,500,000,000 Sheckles
|Help the Fall Bloom Tree 17x
Fall Festival Pets Shop and All New Pets
Now, head to the left side of the Fall Bloom Tree and look for an NPC named Avery. Avery has all the Fall pets. Just walk up and interact to see what’s for sale:
|Pet
|Price
|Requirements
Fall Egg
|90,000,000 Sheckles
|–
Chipmunk
|150,000,000 Sheckles
|Help the Fall Bloom Tree 4x
Red Squirrel
|400,000,000 Sheckles
|Help the Fall Bloom Tree 7x
Marmot
|700,000,000 Sheckles
|Help the Fall Bloom Tree 10x
Sugar Glider
|900,000,000 Sheckles
|Help the Fall Bloom Tree 13x
Space Squirrel
|1,250,000,000 Sheckles
|Help the Fall Bloom Tree 17x
Fall Festival Cosmetic Shop and All New Cosmetics
Walk to the other side of the pet shop and you’ll see Liam. He sells decorations to make your garden look awesome:
|Decoration
|Price
|Requirements
Fall Crate
|50,000,000 Sheckles
|–
Fall Leaf Chair
|10,000,000 Sheckles
|–
Maple Flag
|15,000,000 Sheckles
|–
Flying Kite
|25,000,000 Sheckles
|–
Fall Fountain
|1,000,000,000 Sheckles
|Help the Fall Bloom Tree 10x
Fall Gear Shop and All New Gears
Walk to the other side of the pet shop and you’ll see Danielle. She’s got all the gear you need to make your garden better.
|Gear
|Price
|Requirements
Firefly Jar
|500,000 Sheckles
|–
Sky Lantern
|1,000,000 Sheckles
|–
Maple Leaf Kite
|15,000,000 Sheckles
|–
Leaf Blower
|35,000,000 Sheckles
|Help the Fall Bloom Tree 2x
Maple Syrup
|50,000,000 Sheckles
|Help the Fall Bloom Tree 5x
Maple Leaf Charm
|100,000,000 Sheckles
|Help the Fall Bloom Tree 9x
Maple Sprinkler
|250,000,000 Sheckles
|Help the Fall Bloom Tree 10x
Bonfire
|500,000,000 Sheckles
|Help the Fall Bloom Tree 12x
Harvest Basket
|750,000,000 Sheckles
|Help the Fall Bloom Tree 13x
Golden Acorn
|10,000,000,000 Sheckles
|Help the Fall Bloom Tree 17x
What Should You Buy from Grow a Garden Fall Festival Shops
With so many options, it’s tough to know where to spend your Sheckles. Here’s what we think are the best picks:
- Space Squirrel – This little guy costs a whopping 1.25 billion, but he’s probably the best pet in the whole event. If you can afford him, go for it!
- Maple Resin – At 1.5 billion, this seed is very expensive, but it’s likely super valuable. Think of it as an investment in your garden’s future.
- Golden Acorn – 10 billion is also a lot, but this gear item must be incredible if it costs that much. Save up if you’re serious about the game.
- Fall Fountain – Want to make your garden look amazing? This fountain costs 1 billion, but it’s worth showing off.
So that’s the complete list of all Fall Festival Shops in Grow a Garden. Don’t forget to feed the Fall Bloom Tree! Give it Tropical, Berry, and Flower plants to unlock better shop items. Plus, your plants will get a special Fall boost that makes them worth more money. Win-win!