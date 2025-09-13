Grow a Garden Fall Festival Shops Guide

The Fall Festival just hit Grow a Garden, and it’s offering players a lot of cool new stuff! There are four brand new shops packed with pets, seeds, gear, and cosmetics. Want to know where to find these shops and what’s worth buying? Here is the complete guide for Grow a Garden Fall Festival shops.

Where to Find the Fall Festival Shops in Grow a Garden

Unlike the Fairy Shops, which are located in the Fairy World, these Fall Festival shops are super easy to find. Just go to the middle of the lobby and you’ll see them all around a big Fall Tree. No waiting around or hunting for portals like other events. There are four NPCs, each selling different stuff:

Fall Festival Seed Shop and All New Seeds

The first one on the left side of the Fall Bloom Tree, you will see Elijah selling seeds. Talk to him to check out what he’s got.

Seed Price Requirements

Turnip 10,000,000 Sheckles –

Parsley 20,000,000 Sheckles Help the Fall Bloom Tree 2x

Meyer Lemon 50,000,000 Sheckles Help the Fall Bloom Tree 4x

Carnival Pumpkin 100,000,000 Sheckles Help the Fall Bloom Tree 5x

Kniphofia 450,000,000 Sheckles Help the Fall Bloom Tree 10x

Golden Peach 900,000,000 Sheckles Help the Fall Bloom Tree 13x

Maple Resin 1,500,000,000 Sheckles Help the Fall Bloom Tree 17x

Fall Festival Pets Shop and All New Pets

Now, head to the left side of the Fall Bloom Tree and look for an NPC named Avery. Avery has all the Fall pets. Just walk up and interact to see what’s for sale:

Pet Price Requirements

Fall Egg 90,000,000 Sheckles –

Chipmunk 150,000,000 Sheckles Help the Fall Bloom Tree 4x

Red Squirrel 400,000,000 Sheckles Help the Fall Bloom Tree 7x

Marmot 700,000,000 Sheckles Help the Fall Bloom Tree 10x

Sugar Glider 900,000,000 Sheckles Help the Fall Bloom Tree 13x

Space Squirrel 1,250,000,000 Sheckles Help the Fall Bloom Tree 17x

Fall Festival Cosmetic Shop and All New Cosmetics

Walk to the other side of the pet shop and you’ll see Liam. He sells decorations to make your garden look awesome:

Decoration Price Requirements

Fall Crate 50,000,000 Sheckles –

Fall Leaf Chair 10,000,000 Sheckles –

Maple Flag 15,000,000 Sheckles –

Flying Kite 25,000,000 Sheckles –

Fall Fountain 1,000,000,000 Sheckles Help the Fall Bloom Tree 10x

Fall Gear Shop and All New Gears

Walk to the other side of the pet shop and you’ll see Danielle. She’s got all the gear you need to make your garden better.

Gear Price Requirements

Firefly Jar 500,000 Sheckles –

Sky Lantern 1,000,000 Sheckles –

Maple Leaf Kite 15,000,000 Sheckles –

Leaf Blower 35,000,000 Sheckles Help the Fall Bloom Tree 2x

Maple Syrup 50,000,000 Sheckles Help the Fall Bloom Tree 5x

Maple Leaf Charm 100,000,000 Sheckles Help the Fall Bloom Tree 9x

Maple Sprinkler 250,000,000 Sheckles Help the Fall Bloom Tree 10x

Bonfire 500,000,000 Sheckles Help the Fall Bloom Tree 12x

Harvest Basket 750,000,000 Sheckles Help the Fall Bloom Tree 13x

Golden Acorn 10,000,000,000 Sheckles Help the Fall Bloom Tree 17x

What Should You Buy from Grow a Garden Fall Festival Shops

With so many options, it’s tough to know where to spend your Sheckles. Here’s what we think are the best picks:

Space Squirrel – This little guy costs a whopping 1.25 billion, but he’s probably the best pet in the whole event. If you can afford him, go for it!

– This little guy costs a whopping 1.25 billion, but he’s probably the best pet in the whole event. If you can afford him, go for it! Maple Resin – At 1.5 billion, this seed is very expensive, but it’s likely super valuable. Think of it as an investment in your garden’s future.

– At 1.5 billion, this seed is very expensive, but it’s likely super valuable. Think of it as an investment in your garden’s future. Golden Acorn – 10 billion is also a lot, but this gear item must be incredible if it costs that much. Save up if you’re serious about the game.

– 10 billion is also a lot, but this gear item must be incredible if it costs that much. Save up if you’re serious about the game. Fall Fountain – Want to make your garden look amazing? This fountain costs 1 billion, but it’s worth showing off.

So that’s the complete list of all Fall Festival Shops in Grow a Garden. Don’t forget to feed the Fall Bloom Tree! Give it Tropical, Berry, and Flower plants to unlock better shop items. Plus, your plants will get a special Fall boost that makes them worth more money. Win-win!