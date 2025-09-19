Grow a Garden Fall Market 2 Update Countdown & Release Date

The autumn celebration continues in Grow a Garden with the Fall Market 2 Update. This expansion builds on the original Fall Market event with even more seasonal content and features. The update brings new activities, achievements, and quality of life improvements alongside the usual collection of autumn-themed items. Check out our countdown timer below to see when this market expansion launches.

Grow a Garden Fall Market 2 Update Release Date and Time

The Grow a Garden Fall Market 2 Update will officially launch on Saturday, September 20th at 7:30 PM and will run until Saturday, September 27th at 3:30 PM. This gives players a full week to explore all the expanded market content and complete new achievements. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time India (IST) Saturday, September 20 at 7:30 PM United States (EST) Saturday, September 20 at 10:00 AM United States (PST) Saturday, September 20 at 7:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, September 20 at 2:00 PM Australia (AEST) Sunday, September 21 at 12:00 AM

Make sure to set reminders so you don’t miss the start of this limited-time event. Since it only runs for about a week, you’ll want to log in as soon as possible to experience all the new Fall Market expansion content.

Countdown to the Roblox Grow a Garden Fall Market 2 Update

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before you can start exploring the expanded Fall Market event in Grow a Garden.

Admin Abuse Session

Before the main Fall Market 2 Update begins, there will be a special admin abuse session starting roughly 1 hour before the update at around 9:00 AM EST (6:30 PM IST). This pre-update session will feature admin chaos with exclusive rewards and special events. Make sure to be online early so you don’t miss this exciting session before the market expansion launches.

What to Expect in the Fall Market 2 Update

The Fall Market 2 Update expands on the successful autumn market concept. This expansion introduces new Fall Activities that provide players with fresh ways to engage with the seasonal content. These activities will center around using Fall mutation crops and trading them for various rewards. Players can expect to find exclusive Fall shop items that weren’t available in the previous market event, along with a special Fall seed pack.

The mutation system continues to expand with new seasonal mutations that complement the fall theme. You can also expect new gears, pets, and seeds along with new quests and missions.

That’s all you need to know about the Fall Market 2 Update coming to Grow a Garden. Mark your calendar for September 20th at 6:30 PM IST for the admin abuse session and 7:30 PM IST for the main update.