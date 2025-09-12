Grow a Garden Fall Market Update Countdown & Release Date

Autumn is arriving in Grow a Garden with the brand new Fall Market Update. This seasonal event introduces a completely new type of celebration to welcome the fall season with market-themed gameplay. Plus, there will be an admin abuse session before the main update launches. Check out our Grow a Garden Fall Market Update countdown timer below to see when this autumn adventure begins.

Grow a Garden Fall Market Update Release Date and Time

The Grow a Garden Fall Market Update will officially launch on Saturday, September 13th at 7:30 PM and will run until Saturday, September 20th at 3:30 PM. This gives players a full week to explore all the autumn market content and collect seasonal items. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time India (IST) Saturday, September 13 at 7:30 PM United States (EST) Saturday, September 13 at 10:00 AM United States (PST) Saturday, September 13 at 7:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, September 13 at 2:00 PM Australia (AEST) Sunday, September 14 at 12:00 AM

Make sure to set reminders so you don’t miss the start of this limited-time event. Since it only runs for about a week, you’ll want to log in as soon as possible to experience all the new fall market content.

Countdown to the Roblox Grow a Garden Fall Market Update

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before you can start exploring the Fall Market event in Grow a Garden.

Admin Abuse Session

Before the main Fall Market Update begins, there will be a special admin abuse session starting roughly 1 hour before the update at 10:00 AM EST (6:30 PM IST). This session will feature the usual admin chaos with special weather effects, exclusive rewards, and unique gameplay moments. Make sure to be online early so you don’t miss this exciting pre-update event.

What to Expect in the Fall Market Update

The Fall Market Update introduces a completely new type of event that celebrates the arrival of autumn. The centerpiece of this update is the Fall Market itself, which features multiple specialized shops where players can purchase autumn-themed content. These shops will focus on different categories of items, giving players access to fall seeds, seasonal pets, autumn gear, and cosmetic items that match the harvest season theme.

The update introduces new mutations and weather systems that tie into the autumn theme. Players can expect seasonal weather effects that create the perfect fall atmosphere, along with new pet-based mutations that expand the variety of Pets available. A special Fall mutation will be available through the Tree NPC system, giving players another goal to work toward during the event.

Beyond the market mechanics, the update includes the usual collection of new content that players have come to expect. New seeds will feature autumn plants and crops that fit the harvest season, while new pets will likely include woodland creatures and animals associated with fall.

That’s all you need to know about the Fall Market Update coming to Grow a Garden. Don’t miss out on this seasonal autumn celebration!