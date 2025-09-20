How to Get Fall Seed Pack and All Fall Seeds in Grow a Garden?

The Fall Seed Pack is one of the main ways to get new fall-themed seeds in Grow a Garden. It’s not super cheap, but it gives you a chance at some decent crops, including the rare Firewell. Here’s how to get the Fall Seed pack and what seeds you can buy directly from the fall shops.

How to Get Fall Seed Pack in Grow a Garden?

To buy the Fall Seed Pack, go to the middle of the lobby and look for the Fall Bloom Tree. You’ll see an NPC named Elijah on the left side – he’s the one who sells seeds. The pack costs 10,000,000 Sheckles (10 million), but you need to help the Fall Bloom Tree 2 times before you can buy it. There’s also an exclusive fall seed pack that you can only buy with Robux directly from the shop.

Fall Seed Pack Contents

Seed Drop Chance

Autumn Shroom 40%

Fall Berry 25%

Speargrass 20%

Torchflare 10%

Auburn Pine 4.5%

Firewell 0.5%

The Firewell is the rarest seed you can get from this pack, but with only a 0.5% chance, you’ll probably need to open a lot of packs to get one. Most of the time, you’ll get the more common seeds like Autumn Shroom or Fall Berry.

Is the Fall Seed Pack Worth It?

The Fall Seed Pack is okay if you have extra sheckles and want to try for a Firewell, but don’t expect to get one easily. With a 0.5% chance, you’d need to open about 200 packs on average to get a Firewell seed. That would cost you 2 billion sheckles, which is a lot.

Getting the fall seeds pack is pretty straightforward – just visit Elijah near the Fall Bloom Tree in the lobby. Help the tree a few times by feeding it tropical, berry, or flower plants to unlock more options.