How to Feed NPC in Grow a Garden Roblox

Feeding Sam, the Seed Shop NPC, is a new feature added during the Fairy Update in Grow a Garden. By feeding him cooked meals, you can unlock access to exclusive seeds that aren’t available in the regular seed shop rotation. Here’s how to feed the NPC in Grow a Garden and what benefits you get.

What is NPC Feeding?

NPC feeding is a system where you give cooked food items to Sam, the Seed Shop vendor, to build up a relationship with him. After feeding him enough times, he unlocks a second tab in the Seed Shop with exclusive seeds that you can’t get anywhere else.

How to Feed Sam the NPC in Grow a Garden

The feeding process is similar to selling crops, but requires cooked food instead:

: You need to have cooked meals in your inventory. These are food items made using the Cooking Kit. Step 2: Hold the Food Item : Equip the cooked food in your hand, just like you would when selling crops to Steven at the other stall.

: Equip the cooked food in your hand, just like you would when selling crops to Steven at the other stall. Step 3: Talk to Sam : Approach Sam at the Seed Shop and interact with him while holding the food item.

: Approach Sam at the Seed Shop and interact with him while holding the food item. Step 4: Choose Feed Option : Instead of the usual “buy seeds” option, you’ll see an option to feed Sam the food you’re holding.

: Instead of the usual “buy seeds” option, you’ll see an option to the food you’re holding. Step 5: Wait for Cooldown: You can only feed Sam once every 24 hours, so you’ll need to wait before feeding him again.

Important: The feeding option will only appear if you have a cooked dish equipped in your hand – without food, you’ll only see the regular shop menu.

Benefits of Feeding Sam

The main benefit is access to a second tab in the Seed Shop containing seeds not available in the regular rotation. These exclusive seeds are separate from the normal seed shop stock and may include rare or event-related items. Once unlocked, the exclusive tab appears to remain available for future purchases.

The NPC feeding system adds a new progression element to Grow a Garden that rewards players who engage with the cooking mechanics. While it requires daily commitment due to the cooldown, the exclusive seeds make it worthwhile for players looking to expand their collection beyond the regular shop rotation.