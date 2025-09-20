How to Get Frostspike in Grow a Garden Roblox?

Getting the Frostspike in Grow a Garden isn’t as simple as planting regular seeds. This legendary crop is one of the hardest items to get in the game, and there’s a good reason for that. The Frostspike is a special crop that most players can’t get through normal gameplay. Let us take a look at how to get Frostspike in Grow a Garden, along with its stats, and if it’s worth it!

Frostspike Stats in Grow a Garden

Here’s everything you need to know about the Frostspike’s stats:

Stat Details Rarity Legendary Availability Limited (Admin Events Only) Multi-harvest Yes Price-Floor Value 40,612 – 45,000 coins Average Value 45,000 – 50,000 coins Weight Range 1.9 kg – 4 kg Average Weight 2.75 – 4 kg Huge Chance 0.25% – 0.40% Date Added September 2025

How to Get Frostspike in Grow a Garden

Getting the Frostspike is tricky because it’s not available through regular gameplay. Here is how you can get it:

During Admin Events (Frozen Ice King Weather) : The main way to get Frostspike is during the “ Awaken the Ice King” weather event . When this special weather happens, you need to sacrifice five divine rarity fruits or higher to the Ice King. This sounds simple, but the catch is that this weather only happens during admin events.

: The main way to get Frostspike is during the “ . When this special weather happens, you need to sacrifice five divine rarity fruits or higher to the Ice King. This sounds simple, but the catch is that this weather only happens during admin events. Alternative Methods: None as of now, but we will update this section once this seed makes it to the main seed shop.

Important Note: You can’t buy Frostspike seeds from the shop or get them from regular seed packs. The only way is through these special admin events.

Is Frostspike Worth Getting?

My honest opinion is that the Frostspike is more of a collection item than a serious money-making tool. If you’re trying to build up your Sheckles quickly, you’d probably do better focusing on crops you can grow regularly without waiting for special events. But if you enjoy collecting rare items and don’t mind the waiting game, it’s definitely a cool addition to your garden. The value is decent for a legendary crop, if you do manage to get one during an admin event.

That’s pretty much all you need to know about getting the Frostspike in Grow a Garden. We’ll update this guide once there are more ways to get this legendary crop, so make sure to check back if anything changes in future updates.