How to Get Gardener Seed Pack in Grow a Garden

Are you bored with your regular, normal plants in Grow a Garden? Looking for rare plants to have? The Gardener Seed Pack is now one of the best rewards you can get in the game. It gives you access to five unique plants that you can’t buy anywhere else. Let’s take a look at all the seeds in the Gardener Seed Pack in Grow a Garden, plus how to get them!

What is the Gardener Seed Pack?

The Gardener Seed Pack is a special reward that came out during the second half of the Fairy Event. Unlike other seed packs in the game, this one contains five exclusive plants that aren’t available in any shop. You can’t get these seeds from the traveling merchant or other events either. This makes the Gardener Seed Pack pretty valuable. If you want to show off rare plants in your garden, this pack is your best bet.

How to Get the Gardener Seed Pack in Grow a Garden

Getting the Gardener Seed Pack is simple, but it takes some steps. You need to complete your daily quests for seven straight days. Here’s how it works:

Open your Garden Guide and go to the daily quests section. You’ll see three quests available each day. Complete all three daily quests. Keep doing this for seven days in a row. Don’t skip any days, or you’ll have to start over. On day 7, you’ll get your Gardener Seed Pack as a reward.

If you don’t want to wait, you can spend Robux to skip daily quests. This will automatically complete the quests for that day and give you the reward. But honestly, the daily quests are so easy that it’s not really worth spending Robux on.

All Seeds in the Gardener Seed Pack and Their Stats

The Gardener Seed Pack contains five different plants. Each one has a different chance of dropping when you open the pack. Here’s what you can get:

Crop Name Icon Drop Rate Rarity Radish 40% Uncommon Blue Raspberry 25% Rare Horned Melon 20% Mythical Ackee 15% Mythical Urchin Plant 10% Divine

Why the Gardener Seed Pack is Worth Getting

You might wonder if it’s worth doing daily quests for a whole week just for one seed pack. Yes, it is. Here is why: These five plants aren’t available anywhere else in the game. You can’t buy them or get them from other events. Plus, these plants look amazing in your garden. They can add variety and make your plot stand out from other players.

The daily quests are really simple. Most of the time, you’ll complete them just by playing normally. So, even though it takes a week of daily quests to get one, it’s totally worth the effort. Start your seven-day quest streak today since the Fiary Update is still here, and get your hands on these rare plants quickly.