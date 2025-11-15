The Smithing event has just launched in Grow a Garden, and it introduces special crafting stations. These new stations let you make stuff, and one of them is the Gear Station. These stations won’t stick around after the event ends, so you’ll need to craft them while you can. The items from the Gear Crafting station are worth grabbing too, because they provide helpful boosts for both your plants and your pets. Here is the complete guide for all gear crafting recipes in Grow a Garden Smithing Event.

How to Use Gear Crafting Station

When you’re in your server, look for the center event area. You’ll see a furnace with the Blacksmith NPC standing nearby. The gear crafting station is right in front of him. Walk up to the station and press the interact button. A menu will pop up showing all four items you can make. Click on whichever one you want to craft. You’ll see a green Craft button if you have everything you need.

Here’s exactly what you need to do once you pick an item:

Make sure you have all the materials listed in the recipe. Coal is the main ingredient for everything, so stock up on Common, Rare, Legendary, and Divine Coal before you start. Check that you have enough Sheckles. The prices range from 4 million to 15 million, so you might need to save up a bit. Click the Craft button and submit your materials. The station will take everything you put in and start the crafting timer.

Wait for the crafting to finish. Times range from 10 minutes to over an hour. You can leave and do other things while you wait. The game will keep crafting even if you’re not standing there. Finally, come back when it’s done and press the interact key to collect your new gear. It’ll go straight into your inventory, and you can use it right away.

All Gear Crafting Recipes in Grow a Garden

The gear crafting station has four different items you can make. Each one does something different, and they all need their own set of materials. Here’s the list:

Item Required Materials Crafting Time What It Does



Smith Treat – 1x Common Coal

– 1x Rare Coal

– 2x Small Treats

– 4,000,000 Sheckles 10 minutes Gives your pet a large amount of XP over time



Pet Shard Forger – 1x Legendary Coal

– 1x Gem Egg

– 1x Cleansing Pet Shard

– 15,000,000 Sheckles 1 hour Sends your pet to crafting tables and reduces crafting time by 44.7 seconds



Smith Hammer of Harvest – 3x Rare Coal

– 1x Harvest Tool

– 6,000,000 Sheckles 30 minutes Allows you to harvest all fruits in an area at once



Thundelbringer – 1x Legendary Coal

– 1x Divine Coal

– 1x Smith Hammer of Harvest

– 1x Lightning Rod

– 7,000,000 Sheckles 1 hour 15 minutes Calls down lightning to give fruits the shocked mutation

This event adds several handy gears you can craft to make your life easier because these gears each do something different. Once you know the materials for all gear crafting recipes in Grow a Garden Smithing event, making them is pretty easy.