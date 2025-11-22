How to Get Gem Chest in Grow a Garden – All Rewards

The Gem Chest is a limited-time chest introduced in the Farmers Market update in Grow a Garden. This chest contains exclusive pets and plants, including the rare Divine-rarity Asteris and Bearded Dragon. This guide explains how to get the Gem Chest and lists all possible rewards you can receive from opening it.

What is the Gem Chest?

The Gem Chest is a limited-time chest available during the Trader Event. It’s a red chest with blue, purple, green, and red crystals growing off of it. Opening it gives you one random reward from a pool of six possible items.

All Gem Chest Rewards

Opening a Gem Chest gives you one of the following six rewards:

Reward Rarity Drop Chance

Gem Fruit Uncommon 34.5%

Clam Uncommon 34.5%

Coilvine Legendary 14.5%

Magpie Legendary 14.5%

Asteris Divine 1%

Bearded Dragon Divine 1%

The two Divine-rarity rewards (Asteris plant and Bearded Dragon pet) each have only a 1% chance, making them extremely rare. The Uncommon rewards have the highest drop rates at 34.5% each.

How to Get Gem Chest in Grow a Garden?

There are two ways to get Gem Chests in Grow a Garden: through Trader Troy’s reward pool or by purchasing them from the in-game shop.

Method 1: From Trader Troy Rewards (Free)

The free method involves completing quests for Trader Troy during the Trader Event.

Step 1: Find Trader Troy : Trader Troy stands beside the portal that leads to the Farmers Market area. Walk up to him to interact.

: Trader Troy to the Farmers Market area. Walk up to him to interact. Step 2: Check Required Plants : Look above Troy’s stall to see which plants he currently requires .

: Look above . Step 3: Bring the Required Plants : Harvest or gather the exact plants that Trader Troy is requesting. Make sure you have all the required items.

: Harvest or gather the exact plants that Trader Troy is requesting. Make sure you have all the required items. Step 4: Submit Plants : Interact with Trader Troy and submit the required plants. You’ll receive one random reward from his reward pool.

: Interact with Trader Troy and submit the required plants. You’ll receive one random reward from his reward pool. Step 5: Check Your Reward: The Gem Chest has a 5.48% drop chance from Trader Troy’s rewards. This means you’ll likely need multiple submissions before getting a Gem Chest.

Trader quests refresh every hour. Once you make a submission, you can’t receive another order until the next refresh. You can skip the waiting time by spending Robux, but this is optional.

Method 2: Purchase from In-Game Shop (Robux)

You can buy Gem Chests directly from the in-game shop using Robux. The shop offers Exotic Gem Chests, which provide better odds at obtaining higher-tier items.

Gem Chest Prices:

1 Chest: 199 Robux

3 Chests: 575 Robux (192 Robux per chest)

10 Chests: 1,699 Robux (170 Robux per chest)

The 10-chest bundle offers the best value per chest. That’s all you need to know about getting Gem Chests in Grow a Garden. Get them by completing Trader Troy quests (5.48% drop chance, refreshes hourly) or purchasing from the in-game shop for 199-1,699 Robux. The chest contains six possible rewards: Gem Fruit (34.5%), Clam (34.5%), Coilvine (14.5%), Magpie (14.5%), Asteris (1%), and Bearded Dragon (1%). Exotic Gem Chests from the shop have better odds for Divine-rarity items.