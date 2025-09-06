Grow a Garden – How to Get a Fairy Jar

The Fairy Event has received a massive expansion and has added tons of new stuff to Grow a Garden. The Fairy Jar is one such item that plays a crucial role in crafting. But, do you know how to get the Fairy Jar in Grow a Garden since it cannot be directly purchased from a vendor? Well, this guide will answer the question and help you obtain the Fairy Jar and successfully catch the fairies floating around the map in Grow a Garden.

How to Obtain the Fairy Jar in Grow a Garden

It is worth noting that the Fairy Jar is tied to the second part of the Fairy Event. Getting it is quite a straightforward task. All you need to do is use the Fairy Net to catch some fairies roaming around the map. Once you catch a fairy, it will automatically get stored in the Fairy Jar and get added to your inventory. Now, getting the Fairy Net is a different task altogether and requires some crafting.

We have mentioned the complete instructions to craft Fairy Nets in Grow a Garden.

Go to the middle of the map and interact with the gear crafting station. Make sure you have 1x Harvest Tool, 1x Sunbulb, 1x Strawberry, and 100 Fairy Points. Submit all the ingredients, hit the Craft button, and wait for the timer to hit zero. Collect and equip the Fairy Net in your hand. Roam around the map or the Fairy World to find random fairies. Go near the fairy and click the right mouse button to catch it.

Also read:

Fairy Jar Uses in Grow a Garden

Now that you know how to get a Fairy Jar in the game, it is time to reveal all of its uses. As stated, Fairy Jar is a crucial crafting ingredient that is required to create various items. We have listed all of them below, along with all other requirements to craft them.

Fairy Targeter – 1x Fairy Jar, 2x Bamboo, and 1M Sheckles

– 1x Fairy Jar, 2x Bamboo, and 1M Sheckles Glimmering Radar – 1x Harvest tool, 1x Fairy Jar, and 1M Sheckles

– 1x Harvest tool, 1x Fairy Jar, and 1M Sheckles Fairy Caller – 1x Fairy Jar, 1x Godly Sprinkler, and 2.5M Sheckles

– 1x Fairy Jar, 1x Godly Sprinkler, and 2.5M Sheckles Luminous Wand – 2x Fairy Jar, 1x Fairy Power Extender, and 10M Sheckles

– 2x Fairy Jar, 1x Fairy Power Extender, and 10M Sheckles Fairy Power Extender – 1x Fairy Jar, 1x Fairy Caller, and 5M Sheckles

– 1x Fairy Jar, 1x Fairy Caller, and 5M Sheckles Fairy Summoner – 1x Fairy Jar, 1x Fairy Net, 1x Fairy Power Extender, and 15M Sheckles

Is the Fairy Jar Worth Obtaining?

Yes, the Fairy Jar is a crucial item that we highly recommend getting. You require it to craft items like Fairy Summoner and Luminous Wand, which come in handy during regular gameplay. Since the Fairy Jar requires no special method to craft or obtain, you can simply stockpile it while catching fairies around the map or in the Fairy World.