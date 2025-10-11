How to Get Ghostly Mutation in Grow a Garden and Is It Worth It?

The Ghostly mutation is one of the most valuable mutations in Grow a Garden, multiplying a crop’s base value by 28 times. It was added during the Ghoul Garden Halloween event and can turn regular crops into massive money-makers. Here’s how to get the Ghostly mutation and whether it’s worth pursuing.

What is Ghostly Mutation?

The Ghostly mutation is a special Halloween mutation that makes crops semi-transparent with ghostly particles floating around them. When a crop has the Ghostly mutation, its sell value is multiplied by 28 times the base price.

How to Get Ghostly Mutation in Grow a Garden

There are two main ways to get the Ghostly mutation during the Ghoul Garden Event:

Method 1: Great Pumpkin Seed : The Great Pumpkin is a Transcendent crop that automatically applies the Ghostly mutation to a random plant in your garden every 5 minutes. You can buy it from Sam’s Seed Shop for 15 billion Sheckles or 1,199 Robux during the Ghoul Garden Event. Once you plant it in your garden, it passively mutates your crops without requiring any effort from you. This is the most reliable method because it guarantees a Ghostly mutation every 5 minutes.

: The You can buy it from Sam’s Seed Shop for 15 billion Sheckles or 1,199 Robux during the Ghoul Garden Event. Once you plant it in your garden, it passively mutates your crops without requiring any effort from you. This is the most reliable method because it guarantees a Ghostly mutation every 5 minutes. Method 2: Ghostly Mutated Pets from Premium Spooky Egg: You can also get pets with the Ghostly mutation from Premium Spooky Eggs, which will apply the Ghostly mutation to crops in your garden. These Ghostly mutated pets have a 1% chance to hatch from Premium Spooky Eggs, making them quite rare. However, Premium Spooky Eggs have a pity system where you get a guaranteed Ghostly mutated pet after 125 pulls. To get Premium Spooky Eggs, you need to buy them from the in-game shop with Robux (149 for 1 pack, 429 for 3 packs, or 1,249 for 10 packs). For the guaranteed Ghostly pet at 125 eggs, you’d need to spend around 15,625 Robux (125 eggs at 149 Robux each, or fewer if buying in bulk packs).

Is Ghostly Mutation Worth It?

The Ghostly mutation is absolutely worth pursuing if you’re a late-game player with access to the Great Pumpkin or willing to invest in Premium Spooky Eggs for Ghostly mutated pets. With a 28× value multiplier, it’s one of the most profitable mutations in the entire game. Every crop that gets the Ghostly mutation becomes 28 times more valuable, which adds up to massive profits over time. If you have the Great Pumpkin, you’re getting a guaranteed Ghostly mutation every 5 minutes, which means you can constantly turn regular crops into million-Sheckle payouts.

The Great Pumpkin costs 15 billion Sheckles or 1,199 Robux, which is expensive, but the investment pays for itself quickly. If you’re growing high-value crops like Transcendent or Prismatic plants and getting Ghostly mutations on them every 5 minutes, you’ll earn back the 15 billion in a reasonable amount of time. The Ghostly mutated pet option requires around 15,625 Robux for the guaranteed drop at 125 eggs, making it more expensive than the Great Pumpkin and hence not worth.