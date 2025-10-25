Grow a Garden – All New Pets in Ghoul Garden 3 Event

The Halloween fun keeps rolling in Grow a Garden with the Ghoul Garden 3 expansion! After players loved the first two Halloween events, the developers have dropped six fresh spooky friends to grow your creepy pet family. While earlier events gave us cool pets like the Headless Horseman, Black Cat, and Hex Serpent, this third round brings even more ghostly buddies with awesome powers. Here’s your full guide to all the new pets in Ghoul Garden 3 event update!

How to Get Ghoul Garden 3 Pets in Grow a Garden

You can collect these 6 new pets through two different ways during the third part of the Ghoul Garden event:

Method 1: Spooky Chest

The main way to grab most of these fresh pets is by opening Spooky Chests while the event is running. These special boxes hold different pets with different chances of appearing. The rarer the pet you want, the harder it is to get. Some pets like the Mummy only show up 1% of the time, while others like the Tomb Marmot pop up more often at 15%.

Method 2: Limited Events

A handful of pets showed up during special short-term events like the Glass Animals Admin Abuse event. You can’t get these pets right now, but they might show up again during future special happenings. Keep your eyes open for news about when these events could return.

All New Pets in Ghoul Garden 3 Event in Grow a Garden

The third Halloween expansion includes six creatures from Uncommon to Divine rarity, each adding special gameplay features to your garden:

Pet Name Rarity How to Get Ability

Scarab Uncommon Spooky Chest Makes Spooky plants grow bigger within 32–60 studs Glass Dog Rare Glass Animals Event Digs up random seeds and can make fruit Glossy Glass Cat Rare Glass Animals Event Makes new fruit bigger when sleeping and creates Glossy fruit

Woody Legendary Glass Animals Event Dances near fruit to add Leeched mutation

Tomb Marmot Legendary Spooky Chest Hides in Tombstones – finding it rewards random Graveyard cosmetics

Mummy Divine Spooky Chest Adds bonus weight to pets from chests (requires Sarcophagus cosmetic)

The Ghoul Garden 3 event expands on past updates by focusing more on strengthening pets. Mummy pets boost future chest pets by adding base weight, while Tomb Marmots continue the cosmetic-collecting theme from earlier events. Meanwhile, the Glass Animals pets—Glass Dog, Glass Cat, and Woody—introduce a new shiny design and mark the game’s first collaboration with a real music band. Have fun completing your Halloween pet collection from all three updates!