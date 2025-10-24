Grow a Garden Ghoul Garden 3 Update Countdown & Release Date

Halloween continues in Grow a Garden with the Ghoul Garden 3 Update. This second expansion of the Halloween event brings even more spooky content to keep the October celebration going strong. The update features a special Glass Animals admin abuse session along with new Halloween activities and seasonal items. Check out our countdown timer below to see when this extended Halloween update launches.

Grow a Garden Ghoul Garden 3 Update Release Date and Time

The Grow a Garden Ghoul Garden 3 Update will officially launch on Saturday, October 25th at 10:00 AM EST and will run until Saturday, November 29th at 5:30 PM. This gives players over a month to explore the expanded Halloween content and collect seasonal items. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time United States (EST) Saturday, October 25 at 10:00 AM United States (PST) Saturday, October 25 at 7:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, October 25 at 2:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, October 25 at 7:30 PM Australia (AEST) Sunday, October 26 at 12:00 AM

Countdown to the Grow a Garden Ghoul Garden 3 Update

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before you can start exploring the Ghoul Garden 3 Halloween expansion in Grow a Garden (EST time).

Glass Animals Admin Abuse Session

A special Glass Animals-themed admin abuse session will kick off this update. This collaboration brings special admin chaos with exclusive rewards and themed events. Make sure to be online when the update launches to participate in this special admin abuse session and earn limited rewards before the main Halloween expansion begins.

What to Expect in the Ghoul Garden 3 Update

The Ghoul Garden 3 Update represents the second major expansion of the Halloween event, extending the spooky celebration well into November.

A new event will be introduced within the Halloween framework, adding fresh mechanics or activities beyond what the previous Ghoul Garden updates offered. This new event likely provides additional ways to earn Halloween rewards or introduces different gameplay systems that complement the existing spooky content. New Halloween seeds will expand the spooky crop selection. New pets join the collection with more ghostly creatures and Halloween-themed companions to add to your haunted farm.