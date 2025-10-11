Home » Gaming » All Ghoul Garden Event Pets in Grow a Garden

All Ghoul Garden Event Pets in Grow a Garden

The Ghoul Garden event has landed in Grow a Garden, and it’s filled with spooky Halloween-themed pets you can add to your collection. This Halloween update brings nine unique pets that will help make your garden look extra creepy. Let me walk you through everything you need to know about getting all Ghoul Garden Event pets in Grow a Garde and what makes each one special.

Ghoul Garden Event Pets

How to Get Ghoul Garden Event Pets in Grow a Garden

You can grab these spooky pets through four different methods during the Ghoul Garden event. Each method has its own advantages, so pick what works best for you.

Method 1: Witch’s Cauldron Method

This one is the easiest way to start. You’ll find the Witch standing at the center of the lobby throughout the event. Just grow your plants, harvest the fruits, and drop them into the cauldron next to her. You’ll mostly get Candy Corns as rewards, but there’s a small chance you’ll get lucky and receive a Spooky Egg directly.

Method 2: Jack-o-Lantern Contribution

This one requires a bit more patience. This giant Jack-o-Lantern NPC shows up on the right side of the Witch every two hours. When you see it, walk up and press ‘E’ to interact. Hold a fruit in your hand and choose the second dialogue option to give it to the pumpkin. It’ll either trick you with a pumpkin face or treat you with Candy Corns or a rare Spooky Egg.

Method 3: Halloween Market

This shop appears every 45 minutes to the left of the Witch. Walk behind the huge tree and you’ll find the Raphael NPC sitting inside. Talk to him and he’ll show you a catalog where you can buy Spooky Eggs and other pets using Candy Corns you’ve collected from the other methods.

Method 4: In-Game Shop

You can always use this as the fastest option if you’re willing to spend Robux. You can buy Premium Spooky Eggs at these prices:

Pack SizePrice
1 Egg149 Robux
3 Eggs429 Robux
10 Eggs1,249 Robux

All Ghoul Garden Pets in Grow a Garden

The event features two main groups of pets. The Spooky Egg contains five pets you can hatch, while the Halloween Market sells four additional pets for Candy Corns.

Spooky Egg Pets

These five pets come from the Spooky Egg, and each has different rarity levels with unique abilities.

Pet NameRarityHatch ChanceAbility
Ghoul Garden Event Pets

Bat		Uncommon45%Gives Spooky plants within 32 studs around a 0.7x better chance to get variants.


Bone Dog		Rare28%Every 76 seconds, it has a 15% chance to dig up a random seed.
Ghoul Garden Event Pets

Spider		Legendary18%Every 8 minutes, it creates an 18-stud web that speeds up pet cooldowns by 1 second per second and makes plants grow 15 extra seconds per second.


Black Cat		Mythical8.5%Every 2–4 minutes, naps at a Witch’s Cauldron cosmetic for 14–28 seconds and makes nearby fruits 1–2x bigger.
Ghoul Garden Event Pets

Headless Horseman		Prismatic0.5%Every 40 minutes, resets a random level 50 pet to level 1 and gives it a chaotic mutation (Dreadbound, Soulflame, Spectral, or rare Nightmare).

Halloween Market Pets

These four Creepy Critters pets are sold separately in the Hallowen Market, and need to be bought using Candy Corns as currency. You don’t need to hatch them from eggs.

Pet NameRarityAbility
Ghoul Garden event pets

Pumpkin Rat		CommonConverts pumpkins in your garden into random Jack-o-Lantern cosmetics.


Wolf		LegendaryApplies Moonlit mutation to fruits and gives you speed boosts when it transforms into a werewolf.


Ghost Bear		RareScares fruits and applies the Spooky mutation to them.
Ghoul Garden Event Pets

Reaper		DivineSacrifices 4 random fruits to give your pets a medium passive or XP boosts.

If you’re not spending Robux, focus on contributing to both the Witch’s Cauldron and the Jack-o-Lantern whenever it appears. The cauldron is always available, so make it part of your routine. Set a timer for every two hours to catch the Jack-o-Lantern since it only stays for a limited time.

Collect as many Candy Corns as possible because you’ll need them for the Halloween Market pets. The shop appears every 45 minutes, so check back regularly to see if Spooky Eggs or the pets you want are in stock. The inventory can change, so you might not always see everything available.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

