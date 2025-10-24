Grow a Garden x Glass Animals Admin Abuse Event Countdown

Grow a Garden is bringing something different to the table this weekend. The popular Roblox game just announced a collaboration with Glass Animals, the band behind the massive hit “Heat Waves.” It’s going to be a live event that combines gaming with actual music performance. Here’s what you need to know about Grow a Garden x Glass Animals Admin Abuse Event before it kicks off.

When Does the Glass Animals Admin Abuse Event Start?

The Grow a Garden x Glass Animals Admin Abuse event will start on October 25th, 2025, at 6:30 AM PT. This will be a live collaboration featuring Dave Bayley, the lead singer of Glass Animals, with Jandel, the developer of Grow a Garden.

You’ll want to log in a few minutes early. Roblox servers tend to get overloaded right before big events, and nobody wants to miss out because they got kicked from the game. Here’s when you can join the event based on your location:

Region Start Time PT (Pacific Time) Saturday, October 25 – 6:30 AM ET (Eastern Time) Saturday, October 25 – 9:30 AM CET (Central European Time) Saturday, October 25 – 3:30 PM IST (India Standard Time) Saturday, October 25 – 7:00 PM JST (Japan Standard Time) Sunday, October 26 – 10:30 AM AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) Sunday, October 26 – 11:30 AM

Countdown for Grow a Garden x Glass Animals Admin Abuse Event

The Grow a Garden x Glass Animals Admin Abuse Event is about to begin soon, bringing a musical twist to the game’s peaceful gardening vibe. So get ready, the countdown has started!

What to Expect from the Admin Abuse Event

This crossover unites Jandel and Glass Animals. It’s a major moment that blends music and gaming in true Roblox fashion. Here is what to expect during the event:

Live Music Performance – The highlight is Grow a Garden’s first-ever live concert, featuring the new song “Vampire Bat” performed by Dave Bayley himself.

– The highlight is Grow a Garden’s first-ever live concert, featuring the new song performed by himself. Special Interview and Conversation – During the admin abuse, Jandel will interview Dave , discussing music, Roblox, and fun behind-the-scenes stories—similar to the Travis Kelce event.

– During the admin abuse, , discussing music, Roblox, and fun behind-the-scenes stories—similar to the Travis Kelce event. Spooky Weather Commands – Expect Halloween-themed weather effects exclusive to this event, with developers adding spooky visuals to the chaos.

– Expect Halloween-themed weather effects exclusive to this event, with developers adding spooky visuals to the chaos. New Mutations – Players can unlock limited-time mutations available only during the show.

– Players can unlock limited-time mutations available only during the show. Free Rewards – Attendees will receive exclusive free items, though exact rewards haven’t been revealed yet.

Once the Glass Animals admin abuse wraps up, the Ghoul Garden 3 update goes live. This is the third and final part of the Halloween event for 2025. You can expect a new chest, fresh questlines, and more Halloween-themed content to explore. The timing works out perfectly. You get the special event on Saturday, and then you can dive straight into the new Halloween content once it’s over. Ready to enjoy the concert?