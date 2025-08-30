How to Get Glimmering Mutation in Grow a Garden

The Glimmering mutation is a new mutation added during the Fairy Event in Grow a Garden. While it only provides a 5x sell multiplier, this mutation is essential for participating in the Fairy Event’s Wishing Well system. Here’s how to get this mutation on your crops.

What is the Glimmering Mutation?

The Glimmering mutation gives crops a neon pink bubblegum-like appearance with a glowing aura surrounding them. It provides a 5x sell value multiplier, but more importantly, it’s required for Wishing Well tasks during the Fairy Event.

Detail Value Appearance Neon pink with glowing aura Sell Multiplier 5x Special Use Required for Wishing Well tasks and Fairy Points Event Requirement Essential for Fairy Event participation

How to Get the Glimmering Mutation

There are five main ways to obtain the Glimmering mutation:

Method 1: Fairies Weather Event – This is the most common and reliable method that happens automatically every hour. The Fairies weather event occurs every hour and lasts for 10 minutes. During this event, fairies fly to your garden and apply the mutation to random crops.

Method 2: Glimmering Sprite Pet – This provides the most consistent mutations outside of events and is highly recommended for active players. The Glimmering Sprite is a pet that can be obtained from Enchanted Eggs with approximately a 5% chance to hatch. Once you have it, the pet applies Glimmering mutation to nearby plants every 12 minutes.

Method 3: Roaming Fairies – These appear randomly and provide guaranteed mutations when found.

Method 4: Glimmering Mutation Spray – This gives you direct control over which crops get the mutation. You can craft or obtain Glimmering Mutation Spray as a reward from Wishing Well tasks or craft it at the crafting station near the gear shop.

Method 5: Glimmering Pet Mutation – This allows you to convert existing pets into Glimmering mutation sources. You can obtain a Glimmering Pet Shard from Wishing Well rewards and use the shard on any pet in your collection.

Why the Glimmering Mutation is Important

While the 5x multiplier isn’t high compared to other mutations, the Glimmering mutation is essential for Fairy Event participation:

Wishing Well Requirements : All Wishing Well tasks require submitting crops with Glimmering mutations.

Fairy Points : You earn Fairy Points by submitting Glimmering crops, which are used for upgrades and rewards.

Event Progression : Without Glimmering mutations, you cannot progress through the Fairy Event reward tiers.

: Without Glimmering mutations, you cannot progress through the Fairy Event reward tiers. Exclusive Rewards: Many Fairy Event items can only be obtained through the Wishing Well system.

Is the Glimmering Mutation Worth It?

The value of the Glimmering mutation depends entirely on your goals in Grow a Garden. For Fairy Event participation, it’s absolutely essential since you cannot complete Wishing Well tasks or earn Fairy Points without it. The mutation is required to access all exclusive Fairy Event pets, seeds, and items, making it mandatory for anyone wanting to complete the event content before it ends.