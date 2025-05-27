Grow a Garden Glitches: Money-Making Tricks That Actually Work

Making money in Grow a Garden doesn’t have to be a slow grind. While most players stick to regular farming, there are some clever tricks and methods that can boost your earnings. Whether you’re tired of waiting forever for your plants to grow or want to maximize every mutation you get, these methods will change how you approach the game.

Important Note: These glitches and methods may or may not work depending on game updates and patches.

The Plant Stacking Method

This technique lets you place multiple plants in the exact same spot, which means when mutations hit, they affect all your stacked plants at once. Here’s how it works: You’ll need to temporarily disconnect your internet for about 6-7 seconds while using an auto-clicker to spam plant seeds. The lag causes the game to register multiple placements in the same coordinates. Step-by-step process:

Get your auto-clicker ready and position it over your planting area. Turn off your WiFi for exactly 6-7 seconds. Start the auto-clicker immediately when you reconnect. Watch as multiple seeds get placed in the same spot.

Sprinkler Timer Exploit

This method takes advantage of how sprinkler timers work when you leave the game. Normally, sprinklers have a limited duration, but there’s a way to keep them running indefinitely while you’re offline.

Place all your different sprinkler types around your most valuable plants. The key is using multiple sprinkler grades together. When you leave the game, the sprinkler timers essentially freeze while still providing their mutation bonuses.

The most effective approach is to check back every 2-3 hours to collect your mutated plants. This works best on plants that sell for higher amounts since the mutation multipliers will give you better returns.

Friend Bonus System

This isn’t really a glitch, but it’s an underused feature that can boost your selling price by up to 50% on every transaction. Each friend in your server adds 10% to your selling bonus, maxing out at 5 friends for 50% extra money. Set up 4-5 alternate accounts and keep them in the same server when you’re ready to make big sales.

This bonus applies to every single sale, so it adds up quickly. If you’re selling stacks of mutated plants worth thousands, that 50% bonus becomes substantial real money.

Try combining just two of these methods first, then gradually work up to using all three together once you understand how each one works.

Source: Cocajola