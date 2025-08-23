How to Get Gnomed Mutation in Grow a Garden

The Gnomed mutation is a new mutation added during the Admin War Update in Grow a Garden. This mutation provides an 18x sell value multiplier and can only be obtained through the Gnome pet. Here’s everything you need to know about getting this mutation and how to get it!

What is the Gnomed Mutation?

The Gnomed mutation is a plant mutation that gives crops an 18x sell value multiplier. This mutation can only be applied by the Gnome pet and has a unique scaling system based on how many Gnome cosmetics you have in your garden.

Detail Value Sell Multiplier 18x Source Gnome Pet only Base Chance 1.05% every 9.57 minutes Scaling +1.05% per Gnome cosmetic

How to Get the Gnomed Mutation

The Gnomed mutation can only be obtained through the Gnome pet, which must be purchased from the Friendship Shop:

Step 1: Grow the Beanstalk : Go to the center of the map and interact with Jack NPC . Submit the required plant types he asks for to grow the magic beanstalk until it reaches the sky.

: Go to the center of the map and interact with . Submit the required plant types he asks for to grow the magic beanstalk until it reaches the sky. Step 2: Access the Cloud Platform : Once the beanstalk is fully grown, climb to the top or use the portal to reach the cloud platform.

: Once the beanstalk is fully grown, climb to the top or use the portal to reach the cloud platform. Step 3: Build Friendship with Goliath : Find the giant Goliath NPC and feed him cooked food to increase your friendship level. You need to reach the required friendship level to unlock the Gnome pet.

: Find the giant and feed him cooked food to increase your friendship level. You need to reach the required friendship level to unlock the Gnome pet. Step 4: Purchase Gnome Pet : Access the Friendship Shop through Goliath and buy the Gnome pet using coins.

: Access the through Goliath and buy the Gnome pet using coins. Step 5: Place in Garden: Put the Gnome pet in your garden where it will attempt to apply the Gnomed mutation to random fruits every 9.57 minutes with a 1.05% base chance.

Increasing Gnomed Mutation Chances

You can significantly boost your chances of getting the Gnomed mutation:

Use Gnome Cosmetics

The Gnome pet’s ability scales with Gnome decorations in your garden:

Base chance : 1.05% every 9.57 minutes

: 1.05% every 9.57 minutes Scaling : +1.05% for each Gnome cosmetic placed

: +1.05% for each Gnome cosmetic placed Example: With 5 Gnome cosmetics = 6.05% chance per attempt

Is the Gnomed Mutation Worth It?

The Gnomed mutation offers decent value with its 18x multiplier, especially when you can boost the chances with cosmetics. The scaling system makes it more valuable over time as you collect more Gnome decorations.

For Cosmetic Collectors : If you enjoy collecting decorations, the Gnomed mutation system rewards you with better mutation chances.

: If you enjoy collecting decorations, the Gnomed mutation system rewards you with better mutation chances. For Active Players : Players who spend time actively farming will benefit from the frequent mutation attempts.

: Players who spend time actively farming will benefit from the frequent mutation attempts. For Long-Term Players: The investment in Gnome cosmetics pays off over time with consistently higher mutation chances.

That’s everything you need to know about getting the Gnomed mutation in Grow a Garden. Start building your friendship with Goliath and collecting those Gnome cosmetics for the best results!