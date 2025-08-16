How to Get Gold and Silver Fertilizer in Grow a Garden

Gold and Silver Fertilizers are new items added during the Beanstalk Event in Grow a Garden. These special fertilizers can temporarily change your plants to gold or silver. Here’s how to get both types of fertilizer in Grow a Garden and use them effectively.

Gold and Silver Fertilizer Stats

Gold Fertilizer : Turns plants golden for 2 hours , increasing the chance of getting Gold mutations with a 20x sell multiplier .

: Turns plants , increasing the chance of getting Gold mutations with a . Silver Fertilizer: Turns plants silver for 2 hours, increasing the chance of getting Silver mutations with a 5x sell multiplier.

Both fertilizers have a bucket-like appearance with black handles and green arrows pointing upward on the front.

Detail Gold Fertilizer Silver Fertilizer Appearance Shiny gold bucket Whitish silver bucket Duration 2 hours 2 hours Mutation Boost Gold mutation (20x) Silver mutation (5x) Tier Divine Divine

How to Get Gold Fertilizer in Grow a Garden

Gold Fertilizer can only be obtained through the Beanstalk Event contributor rewards:

Find Jack NPC: Go to the center of the map and look for Jack, the main NPC for the Beanstalk Event. Check Required Plants: Look at the white dialogue box beside Jack’s head to see what type of plants he currently needs. Submit Plants: Collect the required plants and submit them to Jack to help grow the magic beanstalk. Grow the Beanstalk: Keep contributing plants until the beanstalk grows completely and reaches the sky. Claim Rewards: Once the beanstalk is fully grown, climb it and interact with the glowing orbs on the leaves to claim your rewards.

The Gold Fertilizer has a chance to appear in any of these reward orbs, but it’s not guaranteed.

How to Get Silver Fertilizer in Grow a Garden

Silver Fertilizer can be obtained in two ways:

Method 1: Beanstalk Event Rewards (Free)

Follow the same process as Gold Fertilizer:

Submit the required plants to Jack NPC. Help grow the magic beanstalk. Claim rewards from glowing orbs on the beanstalk. Silver Fertilizer may appear as a random reward.

Method 2: Purchase from Goliath’s Goods Shop

Climb the Beanstalk: After the beanstalk is grown, climb to the top to reach the clouds. Find Goliath NPC: Look for the Goliath NPC. Open Shop: Interact with Goliath and ask what he’s selling to open his shop catalog. Purchase Silver Fertilizer: Buy the Silver Fertilizer for 10,000,000 coins or 129 Robux.

How to Use Gold and Silver Fertilizers in Grow a Garden

Using both fertilizers follows the same simple process:

Equip the Fertilizer: Open your inventory and equip either Gold or Silver Fertilizer in your hand. Select Target Plant: Walk up to the plant you want to apply fertilizer to and hover your mouse over it. Apply Fertilizer: Left-click on the highlighted plant to apply the fertilizer. The plant will immediately change to gold or silver color.

Are Fertilizers Worth Getting?

Gold Fertilizer : Yes, definitely worth it. Since it’s free from event rewards and provides 20x multipliers, it’s an excellent investment. Even if you don’t get Gold Fertilizer, the other Beanstalk Event rewards are valuable.

: Since it’s free from event rewards and provides 20x multipliers, it’s an excellent investment. Even if you don’t get Gold Fertilizer, the other Beanstalk Event rewards are valuable. Silver Fertilizer (Free) : Worth getting from Beanstalk Event rewards since it doesn’t cost anything and provides some benefit.

: from Beanstalk Event rewards since it doesn’t cost anything and provides some benefit. Silver Fertilizer (Purchased): Not recommended. At 10 million coins for a 5x multiplier that isn’t guaranteed, it’s usually not cost-effective. The money could be better spent on other farming investments.

That’s everything you need to know about getting and using Gold and Silver Fertilizers in Grow a Garden. Focus on participating in the Beanstalk Event for the best chances at these valuable farming tools!