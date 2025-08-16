Grow a Garden Golden Goose Guide

The Beanstalk Event brings various rewards to Grow a Garden, including one of the rarest pets that you have seen. The Golden Goose is quite different than other pets in the game, mainly thanks to its powerful passive abilities. However, do you know how the new pet is tied to the Beanstalk Event, and how you can obtain it? Well, this article sheds more light on this topic and helps you get your hands on the newly arrived Golden Goose in Grow a Garden.

How to Get the Golden Goose Pet in Grow a Garden

To get the Golden Goose pet, you must obtain and hatch the Sprout Egg in Grow a Garden. Now, there are two ways you can get your hands on this egg, and both of them are tied to the limited-time Beanstalk Event.

1. The First Method

Go to the middle of the map and talk to the Jack NPC.

Give him the fruits that he requests.

Contribute fruits until the Beanstalk tree has 900 points in total and fully grows.

Do parkour and start climbing the tree.

Collect the glowing particles along the way.

These particles are your rewards for contributing to the growth of the tree. You have a small chance of getting a Sprout Egg from them.

2. The Second Method: Golath’s Shop

The best and easiest way to obtain a Sprout Egg and have a shot at getting the Golden Goose in Grow a Garden is through Goliath’s Shop. This shop is located at the very top of the fully grown Beanstalk tree. This means you must first contribute and help the tree grow, and only then can you access the shop. However, first-time visitors will find the Sprout Egg locked when they check the shop. You must help the tree grow twice to unlock the egg in Goliath’s Shop.

Once you finally have a Sprout Egg in your inventory, simply equip it, plant it in your garden, and wait for it to hatch. You have a mere 1% chance of getting a Golden Goose from this egg, making it a challenging pet to obtain.

All Golden Goose Abilities in Grow a Garden

Now that you know how to obtain the Golden Goose pet, it is time to tell you about its abilities that set it apart from others. Below are all the crucial details of the pet that you should be aware of:

Image Name Golden Goose How to Get Sprout Egg Drop Chance 1% Abilties Every 10 minutes, it lays a Golden Egg plant in your garden that starts with the Fortune mutation.



You can harvest and mutate it similarly to other plants

Is the Golden Goose Worth Getting

Yes, the Golden Goose is a great Grow a Garden pet. Its rarity and abilities set it apart from others, helping you make tons of Sheckles in the process. The most lucrative part of the ability is the Golden Egg Plant starting with the Fortune Mutation. On top of that, the mutation spreads to other crops once you sell it. However, given the measly 1% drop chance, you must keep grinding until you hatch the desired pet.