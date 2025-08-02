Grow a Garden: All Seeds in Gourmet Seed Pack & How to Get

The Gourmet Seed Pack is a new limited-time seed pack that was added to Grow a Garden on August 2nd, 2025, as part of the Cooking Update. This pack contains six crops with different rarities and harvest types. Here’s everything you need to know about the seeds inside and how to get the Gourmet Seed Pack in Grow a Garden

All Seeds in the Gourmet Seed Pack

The Gourmet Seed Pack is a limited-time seed pack that features cooking-themed crops. The pack has a light-red base color with a white box and shows a pig wearing a white chef hat in the middle, representing the cooking theme of the update. The Gourmet Seed Pack contains six different food crops with varying rarities and drop rates:

Crop Name Rarity Drop Rate Harvest Type Onion Uncommon 40% Single Jalapeno Rare 25% Multi Crown Melon Rare 20% Multi Sugarglaze Legendary 10% Multi Tall Asparagus Mythical 4.5% Multi Grand Tomato Divine 0.5% Multi

The Grand Tomato is by far the rarest and most valuable crop in the pack, with only a 0.5% chance and an average value of 82,000 coins. Most of the crops are multi-harvest, which means you can keep collecting from them without replanting.

How to Get the Gourmet Seed Pack in Grow a Garden?

There are two main ways to obtain the Gourmet Seed Pack:

Method 1: Cooking Quests (Free)

Find Chris P. Bacon : Look for the new Pig Chef NPC named Chris P. Bacon . He’ll be standing near a cooking cauldron.

: Look for the new . He’ll be standing near a cooking cauldron. Talk to Chris P. Bacon : Interact with Chris P. Bacon and read through his dialogue. He’ll explain that he wants different varieties of food from you.

: Interact with Chris P. Bacon and read through his dialogue. He’ll explain that he wants different varieties of food from you. Cook Food : Check the cooking recipe guide to learn what ingredients are needed for different foods.

: Check the cooking recipe guide to learn what ingredients are needed for different foods. Prepare and Serve : Once it’s done, take the food and give it to Chris P. Bacon by interacting with him.

: Once it’s done, take the food and give it to Chris P. Bacon by interacting with him. Receive Rewards: Chris P. Bacon will eat your dish and give you rewards, which may include the Gourmet Seed Pack. You might need to cook several dishes before getting a seed pack.

Method 2: Purchase with Robux

If you don’t want to cook, you can buy the Gourmet Seed Pack directly:

1 Exotic Gourmet Seed Pack : 199 Robux

: 199 Robux 3 Exotic Gourmet Seed Packs : 575 Robux

: 575 Robux 10 Exotic Gourmet Seed Packs: 1,699 Robux

Is the Gourmet Seed Pack Worth It?

The Gourmet Seed Pack offers good value, especially since most of the crops are multi-harvest. The Crown Melon, Sugarglaze, and Tall Asparagus all provide decent profits and can be harvested multiple times.

For Free Players : The cooking quest method is definitely worth trying since it doesn’t cost any Robux or coins. You just need to spend time gathering ingredients and cooking dishes.

: The cooking quest method is definitely worth trying since it doesn’t cost any Robux or coins. You just need to spend time gathering ingredients and cooking dishes. For Robux Buyers : At 199 Robux per pack, it’s reasonably priced. The chance to get high-value crops like the Grand Tomato makes it a decent gamble.

: At 199 Robux per pack, it’s reasonably priced. The chance to get high-value crops like the Grand Tomato makes it a decent gamble. For Collectors: Since this is a limited-time event pack, getting these crops now is important if you want to complete your collection.

The Gourmet Seed Pack brings some tasty new crops to Grow a Garden that fit perfectly with the cooking theme. Whether you prefer the free cooking quest method or want to buy packs directly, these food-themed plants are a great addition to any garden.