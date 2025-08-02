Roblox Grow a Garden: How to Get Grandmaster Sprinkler

The Grandmaster Sprinkler is the most expensive gear item in Grow a Garden, added during the Cooking Update. This prismatic-tier sprinkler offers powerful effects. Here’s everything you need to know about Grandmaster Sprinkler and how to get it.
Grandmaster Sprinkler Stats and Effects in Grow a Garden
|Detail
|Value
|Rarity
|Prismatic
|Cost
|1,000,000,000 coins or 279 Robux
|Duration
|10 minutes
|Effects
|Growth speed, mutation chances, fruit size, pet boosts
The Grandmaster Sprinkler provides these effects to plants and pets within its radius:
- Massively increased growth speed
- Higher mutation chances
- Larger fruit size
- Pet performance boosts
How to Get the Grandmaster Sprinkler in Grow a Garden
Getting the Grandmaster Sprinkler is straightforward but requires a lot of resources:
- Purchase from Gear Shop: The Grandmaster Sprinkler can be bought from the Gear Shop for 1,000,000,000 coins (1 billion) or 279 Robux.
- Stock Availability: Like other high-tier gear, the Grandmaster Sprinkler may not always be in stock. You’ll need to check the Gear Shop regularly to see when it becomes available.
Is the Grandmaster Sprinkler Worth It?
The Grandmaster Sprinkler’s value depends heavily on your situation and goals in the game. At 1 billion coins, it’s an enormous investment that requires serious consideration.
- For End-Game Players: If you already have a successful farming operation and billions of coins, the Grandmaster Sprinkler can be a worthwhile upgrade. The combination of faster growth, larger fruits, better mutations, and pet boosts can significantly increase your farming efficiency.
- For Beginners: The 1 billion coin cost makes this completely impractical for new players. Focus on building up your farming operation with cheaper equipment first.
- For Collectors: As only the second prismatic gear in the game, it’s a must-have for serious collectors.
That’s everything you need to know about the Grandmaster Sprinkler in Grow a Garden.