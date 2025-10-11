How to Get Great Pumpkin Seed in Grow a Garden

The Great Pumpkin is a limited Transcendent crop added during the Ghoul Garden Halloween event. It’s the fourth Transcendent seed in the game and the first crop to have a special effect – it automatically gives the Ghostly mutation to nearby plants every 5 minutes. Here’s how to get Great Pumpkin seed and what makes it special.

Great Pumpkin Stats and Overview

Stat Details Rarity Transcendent Availability Limited (Ghoul Garden Event) Multi-harvest Yes Seed Price 15,000,000,000 Sheckles or 1,199 Robux Special Effect Every 5 minutes, mutates a plant with Ghostly mutation

The Great Pumpkin looks like an orange Jack-O-Lantern with a green stem and ghost particles floating around it. It has a glowing face that changes between smiling and frowning expressions. As a multi-harvest crop, you can collect from it multiple times without replanting.

The Great Pumpkin is the first crop in the game to have a special effect. Every 5 minutes, it automatically applies the Ghostly mutation to a random plant in your garden.

How to Get Great Pumpkin in Grow a Garden

The Great Pumpkin can only be purchased from Sam’s Seed Shop during the Ghoul Garden Event. This is the first limited-time crop to be sold at Sam’s Seed Shop.

Purchase Options:

15,000,000,000 Sheckles (15 billion)

(15 billion) 1,199 Robux

The Great Pumpkin is extremely expensive at 15 billion Sheckles, making it one of the most costly seeds in the game. At 1,199 Robux, it’s also a significant investment if buying with real money. Go to Sam’s Seed Shop in the lobby. The Great Pumpkin should be available in the shop’s stock during the Ghoul Garden Event. Since it’s a limited-time item, you can only get it while the Halloween event is active.

Is Great Pumpkin Worth It?

The Great Pumpkin is absolutely worth it, especially if you’re a late-game player. The Ghostly mutation increases a crop’s value by 28 times, which means every plant that gets the mutation becomes a massive money-maker. With the Great Pumpkin applying Ghostly mutations every 5 minutes, you can turn your entire garden into a profit machine. If you’re growing high-value crops like Divine, Prismatic, or Transcendent plants, getting the Ghostly mutation on them multiplies their already high prices by 28, resulting in enormous payouts.

If you’re actively participating in the Halloween event and want to maximize your rewards from the Jack-O-Lantern NPC, the Great Pumpkin helps by automatically giving your crops Ghostly mutations every 5 minutes. This means you’ll have more Halloween-mutated plants to submit for better rewards.

At 15 billion Sheckles, the Great Pumpkin is expensive, but for late-game players who already have billions saved up, this investment pays for itself quickly. Every Ghostly mutation you get generates millions or even billions of Sheckles in extra value, so the seed basically prints money over time.