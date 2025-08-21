How to Get Green Bean Outfit in Grow a Garden

You need to dress as a green bean to participate in the upcoming Admin War event in Grow a Garden. The green bean outfit is available for free through Elder Bean, but you need to know where to find him and what dialogue options to choose. Follow this step-by-step guide to get your green bean outfit ready for the upcoming admin war in Grow a Garden.

How to Find Elder Bean in Grow a Garden

Elder Bean can be found somewhere on the map, usually in one of the corners. Look for him near your plot area, as he tends to appear in corners that are closer to player plots rather than in the center of the map. We found him on the corner next to the seed shop.

How to Get the Green Bean Outfit in Grow a Garden Roblox

Once you locate Elder Bean, follow these steps:

Step 1: Interact with Elder Bean : Walk up to Elder Bean and press E to start talking with him.

: Walk up to Elder Bean and press to start talking with him. Step 2: Choose the Right Dialogue : You will see three dialogue options appear: “Who are you?” – Elder Bean will reply: “I am Elder Bean. I am here to teach Sammy a lesson. This is a buildup for admin war this week.” “I want to join the cause” – Select this option to proceed with getting the outfit. “ Never mind ” – Finishes the interaction

: You will see three dialogue options appear: Step 3: Get the Free Outfit: After selecting “I want to join the cause,” a purchase window will open for the green bean outfit. Don’t worry – the outfit costs 0 Robux and is completely free. Complete the purchase to add the green bean outfit to your inventory.

After selecting “I want to join the cause,” a purchase window will open for the green bean outfit. Don’t worry – the outfit costs and is completely free. Complete the purchase to add the green bean outfit to your inventory. Step 4: Equip the Outfit: Once you have the green bean outfit, make sure to equip it before the Admin War event begins. You’ll need to be wearing this outfit to participate in the admin abuse war session.

When to Use the Green Bean Outfit

The green bean outfit is specifically required for the Admin War event on Saturday, August 23rd at 10:00 AM EST (7:30 PM IST). Make sure you’re wearing the outfit when you join the game during this time to participate in the admin abuse war and earn special rewards.

That’s all you need to know about getting the Green Bean outfit in Grow a Garden. Find Elder Bean, choose the right dialogue option, and get ready for the admin war!