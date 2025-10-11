Grow a Garden Halloween Market Guide: All Shops and Items

The spooky season has arrived in Grow a Garden with the Ghoul Garden update. If you’re wondering how to get those cool Halloween items, you’re in the right place. This guide will walk you through everything about Grow a Garden Halloween market, from when it appears to what you can buy.

How the Grow a Garden Halloween Market Works

Here’s the thing about the Halloween market – it doesn’t stay open all the time. The market pops up every 45 minutes in the lobby, right next to where the Witch stands with her cauldron. Once it appears, you only have 15 minutes to browse and buy stuff before it disappears again.

During these 15 minutes, three different shops open up around a tree decorated with Jack-o-Lanterns. Make sure you’re ready with your Candy Corn because that’s the only currency these shops accept.

How to Get Candy Corn in Grow a Garden

Before you can buy anything from the Halloween shops, you need Candy Corn. Regular Sheckles won’t work here. The best way to earn Candy Corn is by helping out the Witch. You can contribute plants and fruits to her cauldron and also give stuff to the Jack-o-Lantern Pumpkin NPC. Each time you contribute, you’ll get some Candy Corn plus other rewards like Spooky Eggs.

All Shops in Grow a Garden Halloween Market

These are all three Halloween-themed shops in Halloween Market, plus all the items you can get from them:

Spooky Seeds Shop

When you enter the market area, go left. That’s where you’ll find Sam, the NPC running the Spooky Seeds shop. This shop has six different Halloween-themed seeds you can grow in your garden.

Seed Name Seed Icon Price (Candy Corn) Bloodred Mushroom 15 Jack o Lantern 20 Ghoul Root 25 Chicken Feed 30 Seer Vine 40 Poison Apple 50

Creepy Critters Shop

Walk behind the tree and you’ll find Raphael standing at the Creepy Critters shop. This is where all the Halloween pets and Spooky Pet eggs are sold. Pet lovers will want to check this shop first because these creatures are only available during the event.

Pet / Egg Name Icon Price (Candy Corn) Spooky Egg 30 Pumpkin Rat 40 Wolf 50 Ghost Bear 70 Reaper 140

Devilish Decor Shop

On the right side of the tree, you’ll meet Isaac at the Devilish Decor shop. This shop focuses on decorative items that let you give your garden that spooky Halloween vibe:

Item Name Icon Price (Candy Corn) Ghost Lantern 11 Pumpkin Crate 20 Tombstones 22 Casket TBA Skull Chain 44

Tips for Making the Most of the Halloween Market

Since the market only opens for 15 minutes at a time, you need a game plan. Now that you know the item list in Grow a garden Halloween Market, you can first figure out which items you want most. Are you collecting all the seeds? Do you want every pet? Or are you just looking for a few decorations?

Start gathering Candy Corn before the market opens. That way, when it appears, you can shop right away instead of scrambling to earn currency. Keep an eye on the timer so you know when the next market opening will happen.

Don’t forget that this is a limited-time event. Once the Ghoul Garden update ends, these items probably won’t be available anymore. If something catches your eye, grab it while you can!